Is your porch missing something to sit on? These 7 porch seating ideas will solve that issue for you in style

Adding seating to your front or back porch can significantly improve this area of your home, both from a practical and aesthetic point of view. And if you’re thinking that your porch is too small to accommodate a seat, we’re sure you’ll be able to find some porch seating ideas that perfectly fit your space on this list.

Investing in some seating is one of the best front porch ideas you could incorporate into this often overlooked area – and it’s one of the easiest ways to make a porch look more expensive to increase that kerb appeal and make it appear more welcoming.

But similarly to selecting garden seating ideas, when shopping for porch seating there are a few things you need to consider and keep in mind. ‘Like all outdoor seating, ensure the furniture you are choosing for the space is built with the intended use of being outdoors,’ says Mark Holloway, founder and interior expert at Holloways of Ludlow. ‘Garden furniture is designed specifically to withstand the elements, protected from the weathering or rain, sun and everything in between.’

Mark continues, ‘Like all design choices, in and out of the home, porch seating should strike the balance between functionality and aesthetics. So first, consider what it will be used for, whether that be entertaining guests, a solo seating area, or a functional area for taking off and putting on shoes.’

1. Opt for wicker chairs on a larger porch

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Rattan, whether natural or synthetic, is one of the best materials for outdoor furniture you could go for. So opting for some of the best rattan outdoor furniture like a pair of wicker chairs - or even just the one if that’s all your porch allows - will not only make your entranceway look stylish and welcoming, it’s also a choice that will stand the test of time.

‘For a slightly bigger space, wicker chairs are a great option as the natural material tends to leave gaps and therefore still makes the space feel more open,’ says Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James.

Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist, agrees, ‘I love rattan armchairs with cushions. They strike that perfect balance between casual and inviting, and they’re light enough to shift around easily. Layering them with throws makes them ideal for our chillier evenings, offering both comfort and style.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Go for a storage bench on a smaller porch

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘When it comes to porch seating, I always recommend styles that are practical and that don't overwhelm the space, so it’s firstly important to consider the space you do have. For a smaller space, a slimline wooden bench with storage is a great option,’ Chloe at Laura James says.

The less space you’re working with, the more creative and clever you’ll need to be with how you utilise the space. So why not make your porch seating work double hard by also combining it with some storage? It’s the perfect small front porch idea.

‘Another brilliant option is a wooden bench with built-in planters. These are especially good for narrow porches and add a charming cottage-core feel. You also get a touch of greenery, which is a lovely bonus if you don’t have much outdoor space beyond your front step,’ Alex at Flitch adds.

3. Incorporate a bistro set if you have the space

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

While a bistro set might not be a viable option for every porch, if yours is on the bigger side, you can certainly benefit from stylish seating like this.

‘If you have an American-style indoor-outdoor porch, a bistro set can also work wonderfully if you want to create a spot for morning coffee without taking up too much room,’ Chloe at Laura James says.

Garden Trading Rive Droite Small Bistro Set Was £175 Now £131.25 at Garden Trading Garden Trading is well-known for its Rive Droite bistro set which has made it onto our list of the best garden furniture for a few years in a row. Even though it's on the higher end in terms of price point, right now is the best time to invest as the brand's offering 25% off. John Lewis Anyday Camden 2-Seater Garden Bistro Table & Chairs Set £99 at John Lewis Available in a few different colourways, this bistro set from the John Lewis budget-friendly Anyday range is the must-have for any outdoor space. So it's no surprise it's selling like hot cakes, making it onto the retailer's bestsellers list. Sazy Bistro Foldable Garden Table & Chair Set £445 at Sazy If you want something a little more elevated than the classic bistro set, then the Sazy design won't disappoint. Combining powder-coated steel with chestnut wood, this set can be folded away in a matter of seconds. Available in four different shades, this red is really quite fab!

4. Avoid bulky pieces of furniture

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mark Scott)

Even if you have the space, it’s best to avoid anything overly large and bulky on your porch as it can not only overwhelm the space, but it will also prove difficult to move about whenever necessary.

‘When adding seating to your porch, I would recommend avoiding large or bulky seating such as an outdoor sofa or dining table, especially if you have limited space. Overcrowding your porch with seating can give the area a cluttered and cramped feel, taking away from the intended aesthetic of the space,’ Mark at Holloways of Ludlow says.

Kris Manalo, Atkin and Thyme design lead, adds, ‘Steer away from heavy, solid furniture on a porch. Furniture that feels too fixed can make the space seem smaller and less welcoming. Utilise lighter, airier designs that keeps an aesthetic flowing between indoors and out.’

5. Add a charming swing seat

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

A swing seat is great not only for adding a sense of charm and playfulness, but it’s also a great space-saver since it doesn’t take up any precious floor space on your porch.

‘If your porch ceiling is strong enough, a hanging swing seat is a whimsical and stylish addition. A two-seater swing instantly brings charm and offers a cosy spot for reading or enjoying a quiet cuppa,’ Alex at Flitch says.

Kris at Atkin and Thyme continues, ‘Porch seating works best when it feels relaxed and even a little playful. Cocoon chairs, hanging seats, or designs with gentle curves offer a welcoming feel. These styles make the most of the space, adding comfort without the formality.’

6. Steer clear of plastic

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

While plastic outdoor furniture might be some of the most cost-effective, it’s not a material that looks particularly elevated or polished when placed on a front porch. That’s why experts largely recommend avoiding plastic outdoor furniture wherever possible.

‘Plastic stackable chairs are best avoided. They’re too lightweight for our unpredictable weather and have a habit of blowing away in the wind. Plus, they don’t do much to enhance your home's kerb appeal,’ Alex at Flitch says.

7. Place a garden bench on your porch

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

And last but certainly not least, there’s the option of a garden bench – the trusty classic that never disappoints. And there are so many different styles and designs out there to choose from, so you’re sure to be able to find the best garden bench for your porch without a doubt.

‘One of the most popular choices for porch seating is a garden bench. These work perfectly in both bigger and smaller porch areas as they can fit into a more compact space as well as a more spacious porch, as a seating area and table, perfect for guests,' Mark at Holloways of Ludlow says.

'Benches can be placed up against a wall to enhance the space and create the ideal spot for lounging, enjoying the view or even just a perch to sit on whilst taking off your shoes before entering the home.'

Habitat Lucinda 2 Seater Metal Garden Bench £125 at Argos This funky, curved garden bench design from Habitat was created last year to mark the brand's 60th anniversary. And a year later, it's still just as popular and just as chic - now also available in a bright yellow colourway. Gallery Direct Lindos Slatted Bench Was £249.99 Now £149.99 at Robert Dyas A garden bench doesn't have to be overly complicated in its design - on the contrary. Just take this simple but sleek slatted style, made with acacia wood, compact enough for small porches and finished with a slight curve that sets it apart from the rest. Sazy Frame 3-seater Metal Garden Bench £320 at Sazy This modern and minimalist bench in powder-coated steel doesn't take a lot of space thanks to its slim profile and will look right at home on any porch of a contemporary home. Available in four different colours, the berry red is sure to get your house noticed.

Finally, Kris at Atkin and Thyme concludes, ‘Every porch, no matter the size, benefits from considered seating. It not only creates a spot to unwind with a coffee or a book, but also signals a sense of function. It’s a small design choice that adds both function and character, enhancing the overall welcome of the home.’