Does a side table belong in the hallway? I was surprised by Stacey Dooley’s eclectic choice of furniture in her entrance way, but I’m 100% on board

Stacey Dooley’s stylish home is an endless source of inspiration for me and the rest of the team here at Ideal Home. So when she recently shared a few new snaps of her abode on Instagram, my interest was piqued – and, of course, I’m now obsessed with Stacey Dooley’s hallway side table.

For one, the colourful, bold design champions the ‘eclectic home’ decor trend, but it just so happens to be a super smart small hallway idea too.

The eclectic home decor trend is having a moment, attracting over 24 times more searches on Pinterest this week. It is a look that Stacey Dooley has always nailed in her period property, and this side table is no different.

‘Eclectic interiors are all about mixing eras, textures and moods in a way that feels effortless but still curated,’ says Sienna Brooks, Flitch interior stylist. ‘This table is a bit of a show-stealer. It is sculptural, cheeky and full of personality, with its stacked, bulbous forms and glossy finish. It does not follow the rules of symmetry or restraint, which is exactly what makes it such a strong eclectic statement.’

A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley) A photo posted by on

I tracked down the playful side table seen in the second shot in Stacey’s Instagram post. It’s the &tradition Shuffle table, available at Holloways of Ludlow currently with 15% off for £412.25 (down from £485).

But if this designer find is a little out of your budget, I also came up with some more budget-friendly alternatives to go for instead to recreate the look in your home.

Zara Home x Collagerie Shiny and matte side table £119.99 at Zara Home This side table from the Zara Home x Collagerie collaboration is the closest to Stacey's table in that its design is also multicoloured and colour-blocked. Habitat Dayo Side Table £45 at Argos Habitat's new autumn/winter collection just dropped and it includes this super chic large-bobbin side table that's not only made from solid wood but it also costs only £45. What a bargain! La Redoute Brion Side Table in Lacquered Metal £139.99 at La Redoute If you like the glossy, lacquered finish and more angular shapes when it comes to your hallway side table, this La Redoute style would be my top pick.

Does a side table belong in the hallway though?

The eclectic design of the totem side table - which is a trend in its own right - was the first thing that caught my eye. But its positioning in the hallway over a traditional console table gave me pause, I quickly realised what a smart solution for a small or narrow hallway idea it was – and I’m 100% on board.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘A hallway side table is a clever way to inject a bit of drama into an often overlooked space. Stacey's choice adds a burst of form and fun without taking up too much room. In a Victorian home, especially, where the architecture can feel quite formal, something playful like this creates contrast and charm,’ Sienna at Flitch confirms.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Ryan Wicks)

While Stacey’s side table in her pink-painted hallway displays only a couple of scented candles, you can adorn yours with a bowl for the keys - like this small stoneware bowl from H&M in a chocolate brown shade - a vase of fresh flowers and a spot to put mail.

I’m not going to lie, I’m seriously tempted by the Shuffle side table from &tradition – what are your thoughts on it? Yay or nay?