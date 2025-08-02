Does a side table belong in the hallway? I was surprised by Stacey Dooley’s eclectic choice of furniture in her entrance way, but I’m 100% on board
The presenter is championing the eclectic home trend with this smart option
Stacey Dooley’s stylish home is an endless source of inspiration for me and the rest of the team here at Ideal Home. So when she recently shared a few new snaps of her abode on Instagram, my interest was piqued – and, of course, I’m now obsessed with Stacey Dooley’s hallway side table.
For one, the colourful, bold design champions the ‘eclectic home’ decor trend, but it just so happens to be a super smart small hallway idea too.
The eclectic home decor trend is having a moment, attracting over 24 times more searches on Pinterest this week. It is a look that Stacey Dooley has always nailed in her period property, and this side table is no different.
‘Eclectic interiors are all about mixing eras, textures and moods in a way that feels effortless but still curated,’ says Sienna Brooks, Flitch interior stylist. ‘This table is a bit of a show-stealer. It is sculptural, cheeky and full of personality, with its stacked, bulbous forms and glossy finish. It does not follow the rules of symmetry or restraint, which is exactly what makes it such a strong eclectic statement.’
I tracked down the playful side table seen in the second shot in Stacey’s Instagram post. It’s the &tradition Shuffle table, available at Holloways of Ludlow currently with 15% off for £412.25 (down from £485).
But if this designer find is a little out of your budget, I also came up with some more budget-friendly alternatives to go for instead to recreate the look in your home.
This side table from the Zara Home x Collagerie collaboration is the closest to Stacey's table in that its design is also multicoloured and colour-blocked.
Does a side table belong in the hallway though?
The eclectic design of the totem side table - which is a trend in its own right - was the first thing that caught my eye. But its positioning in the hallway over a traditional console table gave me pause, I quickly realised what a smart solution for a small or narrow hallway idea it was – and I’m 100% on board.
‘A hallway side table is a clever way to inject a bit of drama into an often overlooked space. Stacey's choice adds a burst of form and fun without taking up too much room. In a Victorian home, especially, where the architecture can feel quite formal, something playful like this creates contrast and charm,’ Sienna at Flitch confirms.
While Stacey’s side table in her pink-painted hallway displays only a couple of scented candles, you can adorn yours with a bowl for the keys - like this small stoneware bowl from H&M in a chocolate brown shade - a vase of fresh flowers and a spot to put mail.
I’m not going to lie, I’m seriously tempted by the Shuffle side table from &tradition – what are your thoughts on it? Yay or nay?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
