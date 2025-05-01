6 things you shouldn’t keep on your porch to avoid any security risks, damage or bad first impressions

Even though your front porch is a covered area, the fact that it’s exposed to the outside world more than the rest of your home means that there are certain things that have no business being here. If you’re wondering exactly what you shouldn’t keep on your porch, our experts have the answers.

Some of these front porch ideas - or should I say mistakes? - are based on security concerns, while others could cause damage or attract pests that would then likely cause damage. Meanwhile, some of the things are simply best stored elsewhere just to avoid making a bad first impression when guests come round.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

‘A porch really shines when it is a smart, welcoming moment,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘Since it is the first thing people see about your house, it is best to keep it straightforward, welcoming, and weatherproof.’

Iliyan Andreev, Fantastic Services' home maintenance expert, adds, ‘As a general rule of thumb, anything made for outdoor conditions that's UV-treated, rust-proof, and waterproof can stay on a porch. A porch is best suited for items and setups that are durable, weather-tolerant, low-theft-risk and that boost kerb appeal or outdoor living comfort.’

But the below items certainly don’t fit that criteria…

1. Valuables

Your front porch is the in-between area bordering the outside world and your home. But since it is exposed to the elements and to other people, it’s best not to keep anything too valuable here.

‘Electronics or valuable items, such as speakers, bikes, or tools are major theft magnets. Even a quiet neighbourhood isn't immune to opportunistic thieves. Plus, weather exposure, even under cover, can corrode electronics quickly. Electronics, bikes, tools should be kept inside your home, in a locked garage, or a secured shed. This will protect them from weather damage,’ Iliyan at Fantastic Services says.

Thomas Goodman, property expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk, continues, 'Keeping tools on your porch not only invites thieves to help themselves but also provides would-be burglars with means to gain entry to your home and/or garage. Or someone else’s home. '

2. Upholstered furniture

When picking out what furniture pieces to put on your porch, always make sure that it’s some of the best garden furniture, rather than a piece made for interiors. Otherwise, you risk that piece of furniture being damaged by the ruthless UK elements.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

‘Our wet climate can severely damage soft furnishings and wooden furniture, causing them to warp and mould quickly,’ Alex at Flitch says.

Iliyan adds, ‘People should not keep upholstered furniture, such as indoor couches or fabric chairs, on their porch. Fabric absorbs moisture from humidity and rain, leading to mildew, mould and bad odours.

Even covered porches aren't 100% dry. Upholstered furniture should be kept indoors or in a sunroom that's fully enclosed and climate-controlled. If you want seating outside, invest in outdoor-rated furniture with weatherproof fabrics.’

John Lewis Mona 2-Seater Acacia Wood Garden Bench £229 at John Lewis When it comes to porch seating, it's best to opt for something sleek and compact that doesn't take up too much space, both physically and visually. And this acacia wood bench from John Lewis ticks all the boxes. Habitat Indu 2 Seater Metal Garden Bench £130 at Argos Habitat's Indu bench, available in chic green, red and yellow colourways, is one of the brand's most popular garden bench designs for a reason - it's a timeless classic. John Lewis Metal Garden Lounge Chair £55.30 at John Lewis Even if you struggle for space, porch seating should always be incorporated, no matter how small. If there's space for nothing else then a garden chair will do just fine, especially when it's as chic as this burnt orange number.

3. Firewood

You might think that the front porch is the perfect spot for your firewood. But it equals an open invitation for termites to move into your entranceway.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

‘Storing firewood on a porch invites termites, ants, spiders and rodents close to your home. Plus, damp wood encourages mould growth. Firewood should be stacked on a raised firewood rack at least 6 to 9 metres away from the house under a ventilated, waterproof cover. This reduces the risk of termites and other pests migrating from the woodpile into your home structure,’ Iliyan recommends.

4. Cardboard boxes

(Image credit: Getty Images/Morsa Images)

Similarly to firewood, cardboard boxes should also not be kept on your porch as it can attract pests. But it also creates a messy appearance which doesn’t make your porch look particularly expensive or stylish.

‘Cardboard soaks up moisture like a sponge, rots fast and becomes attractive for pests. It also looks messy, dragging down your home's kerb appeal. Cardboard boxes and paper items should be kept inside a dry, sealed storage area like a closet, pantry, or inside plastic storage bins if necessary. Indoors, they're safe from both water damage and pests like silverfish,’ Iliyan says.

5. Parcels

Speaking of cardboard, delivered packages should also not be kept on your porch for too long, as it is yet another security risk, as well as an eyesore, especially if they start piling up.

(Image credit: Getty Images/The Good Brigade)

‘Modern-day online-shopping culture doesn’t have to mean your porch doubling up as a Royal Mail depot,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi. ‘Not only does it look incredibly messy, but it sends out the message that you’re not at home, making it an obvious target for thieves or ‘porch pirates’.

Invest in a dedicated delivery box (available on Amazon) or a concealed parcel drop disguised as a bench to keep things secure and stylish.’

6. Pet accessories

This one might be the most surprising of them all, but according to experts, any pet accessories are not the best things to keep on your porch, mainly because of the often accompanying smell.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘I’d always avoid keeping regularly used pet-related items on the porch,’ says Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James. ‘Whilst it can feel easy to leave the dog’s harness and lead there ready to grab on your way out, it can quickly start to make a porch start to smell, owing to the heat and lack of circulation. Whilst we all love our pets, the last thing you want is for guests to arrive on a dog-smelling porch. Instead, pop these in a coat cupboard, back mud room, or even by the back door so it’s well away from guests.’

Thomas at Myjobquote.co.uk adds, 'Some pet food can be a little strong smelling and keeping it outside on the porch may seem like a good solution. However, the food will most likely attract other animals such as neighbourhood cats and dogs as well as wild animals like foxes, squirrels and rats. Pet supplies should be stored in a dry environment, either in your home or garage, to keep them in good condition, particularly food stuff.'

And for the same reason, gym gear should also be kept away from your porch. ‘Dirty gym gear and forgotten sports equipment – nothing says chaotic car boot sale more than a porch littered with random gear. Invest in vertical wall hooks or a sleek locker system in the utility room or under the stairs to reclaim your porch’s sense of grown-up elegance,’ Lucy at Arighi Bianchi says.

Finally, she concludes, ‘Your porch is the “handshake” of your home, and what it says about you sets the tone for everything that follows.

A cluttered, unloved porch is a missed opportunity that lowers the kerb appeal – but thoughtfully curated, it can be your secret design weapon.’