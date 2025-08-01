What is the best flooring for a busy family room? I asked 8 experts and these are the 2 styles they kept recommending

If your home is forever busy with children running around and potentially even pets thrown into the mix, you need to make design and decor choices that prioritise practicality. And that especially applies when looking for the best flooring for a family room.

The best family living room ideas always balance form with function so that you don’t have to sacrifice on style even when you want to be practical. And with flooring occupying the biggest surface area in the room, it needs to be chosen with great care so that you don’t regret it later – that’s exactly why I called in 8 flooring experts to share their top tips.

‘A mistake we often see happening is the flooring becoming an afterthought in the design process,’ says Natalie Mudd, co-founder and creative director of Knot & Grain. ‘However, starting from the floor up, especially in a busy household, is crucial to building the right foundations for the rest of the space. As one of the biggest surface areas of any room, it’s important to make sure the floor not only suits your taste and style of home, but its quality is designed to stand the test of time.’

There are two styles of family living room flooring ideas that kept coming up. And the best part is that you can combine the two.

1. Waterproof laminate or vinyl flooring

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

Laminate and vinyl flooring often gets a bad rep. But there are many styles these days that look elevated. And the benefits are that both vinyl and laminate are hardwearing, durable and mostly waterproof – if you opt for waterproof laminate that is, which there are many of available.

‘Vinyl is the ideal solution – the material is scratch-resistant, easy to clean, and water resistant. It stands up well to high traffic while still offering the sought-after look and feel of wood,’ says Christoph Wellekötter, product manager at Parador.

‘Ultimately, it's about choosing materials that are both practical and aesthetically pleasing. In the 1970s, vinyl was popular. However, it was frequently installed poorly which contributed to an unappealing retro design trend. There are still many misconceptions about vinyl, notably that it is cheap-looking and not hard-wearing. But beautiful, natural-looking vinyl designs are now commonplace, and modern manufacturing techniques allow the flooring to be made in different formats, such as tiles and planks.’

Alex Heslop at Flooring Superstore recommends waterproof laminate flooring like EvoCore flooring, available at Flooring Superstore, as ‘it’s incredibly durable, waterproof and easy to clean, making it perfect for households with children and pets. The built-in underlay helps reduce noise and adds extra comfort underfoot, making it a perfect choice for high-traffic spaces where families gather and play.’

2. A rug

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Giles)

Going for a rug as your family living room flooring of choice is another highly recommended option by the pros – especially machine-washable rugs with my personal favourite being the Gaia rug from Ruggable. And, of course, you could even layer said rug on top of vinyl or laminate flooring – just remember the 18-inch rug rule.

‘For busy family living rooms in particular, rugs can provide a layer of protection for fitted carpet or hard flooring that prevents costly damage and stains caused by spills and other everyday wear and tear,’ says Lizzie Mosley, creative director at Hug Rug. ‘Washable rugs lend themselves particularly well to this, as they can be easily cleaned in the washing machine for easy, low-maintenance care.’

Kirsty Barton, brand storytelling manager at Alternative Flooring, continues, ‘An area rug creates the perfect foundation for a busy family living room, adding warmth and texture to the space. It’s easy to move to suit the ever-changing needs of the room or to quickly hoover between playtimes.’

She adds, ‘When choosing the right fibre, it’s important to opt for a practical pile that complements both your living room and how it’s used. A low pile rug works well in high traffic areas, standing up to daily wear and tear. Faux or natural fibres like 100% wool are highly durable and hardwearing, ideal for the occasional spill or stain. Consider incorporating colour through the rug’s weave. Flecks of colour not only add depth and character but also help to disguise everyday use, making them a practical and stylish choice for busy households.’

Top family room flooring picks

EvoCore Essentials Herringbone in Champagne Oak £54.99 per sqm at Flooring Superstore Made with seven different layers of materials, including underlay foam backing for noise reduction, this waterproof laminate flooring style has been engineered to handle pretty much anything, including a busy family home with children and pets running around. Ruggable Gaia Ivory Multicolour Flatwoven Rug From £99 at Ruggable Even though I don't have children, I do have this rug in my living room and can attest to its great design. The multicoloured abstract pattern conceal any potential stains perfectly and the fact that it's washable means it's super practical. Not to mention that it gets me and my home endless compliments. Novocore Natural Oak Luxury Vinyl Flooring 1.98m2 £49.50 at Wickes Featuring modern click fitting system, rather than old-fashion rolls of vinyl, this flooring style is 100% waterproof - and therefore spill-proof - and it's made with 70% limestone to enhance its durability.

Johanna Constantinou, interior trends expert at Tapi Carpets & Floors, concludes with what flooring type is definitely best avoided to steer clear of any family living room mistakes, ‘Avoid deep pile carpets as in high-traffic areas, these could see accelerated wear and tear. If you have pets, loop pile carpets should be avoided as pets’ claws can get stuck in the pile.’