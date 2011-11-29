Treat your dining room to a New Year makeover

Promotional feature with Oak Furnitureland





The January sales are here, so now's a great time to create the entertaining space you've always wanted

We loved hosting family and friends over the festive season but now the guests have departed, you may, like us, be wondering whether a style update is in order – with a bigger table, more chairs and better storage.

A large or extending dining table could be just what your space needs and we’ve got our eye on the new dining room furniture collections at Oak Furnitureland.

The choice is vast – you’ll find elegant tables in solid oak with natural, rustic and painted finishes or modern glass tops and dining chairs with wood, leather and fabric seat pads.

Choose from beautifully co-ordinated dining sets or mix and match your favourite table and chairs. There’s even an online Dining Set Builder to help you create the ideal look for your dining room.

Here are some of our favourites…

A glass-topped table is perfect if you’re looking to brighten up your dining area with reflected light. This 6ft Reflection table has beautiful woodgrain on the curved legs and its glass top looks very sophisticated. The natural wax finish looks superb against a painted floor and the mix of bench seating and elegant wooden chairs with seat pads adds warmth to the overall look.

A glass-fronted display cabinet is great for showing off decorative ceramics and making your dining area more individual, as well as a practical way of keeping tableware to hand and freeing up space in kitchen cupboards. This Bevel cabinet is made of solid oak, with a natural wax finish and brushed metal handles. There’s a handy drawer at the bottom too.

Everything at Oak Furnitureland is designed to stand the test of time and made from 100 per cent solid wood to the highest standard. The beauty of solid wood is that its patina improves year on year – we’re talking heirlooms here – so you’ll be sitting friends and family around these tables for years to come. Happy entertaining!