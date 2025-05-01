Table wardrobes are the genius kitchen storage solution you didn't know you needed - here's how to create one

There's something very satisfying when it comes to hearing about a trend that you already unknowingly participate in, which is exactly what happened when I came across the idea of a table wardrobe.

It makes perfect sense when you think about it - we care for our clothes by encasing them in wardrobes and chest of drawers, so why don't we do the same for our table linens?

Whether you're a seasoned host or the owner of a modest tableware collection, this kitchen storage idea could be what you need to give your tablecloths and napkins a dedicated spot to reside.

If you're wondering what differentiates a table wardrobe from your regular cupboard storage, we've asked interior experts why this trend is taking off.

What is a table wardrobe?

I wouldn't blame you if you're wondering what exactly a table wardrobe is and how this differs from a regular kitchen cupboard or airing cupboard.

'It’s the tablescaping equivalent of a capsule wardrobe: everything you need to elevate your table in one tidy, inspiring spot,' explains Carina Raymond, founder of Studio Raymond.

'A table wardrobe is essentially a beautifully curated cupboard or dedicated storage space in your kitchen or dining area designed specifically to house all your tablescaping essentials, from linens and napkins to candles, placemats, cutlery, and decorative accents,' she adds.

It differs from a regular cupboard in that it's reserved solely for your tableware and organised in a way you would your regular clothes wardrobe - allowing you to peruse your very best table linens depending on your mood, the weather and the event itself.

How to create a table wardrobe in your kitchen

(Image credit: Future/Caroline Mardon)

Finding your very own table wardrobe will depend on the layout of your kitchen, but we recommend keeping it close by your dining area.

If you have a larder unit, then this lends itself well to a table wardrobe as the shape mimics a typical wardrobe. This layout means you're able to see everything laid out as you would when getting dressed in the morning.

'My hosting collection is probably my favourite kitchen feature. It’s perfect for when I’m making family-style meals or hosting at a moment’s notice - plus I just love collecting crockery, linens and glassware. From neatly folded linens to a stash of candles tucked away, it’s like a hosting wardrobe: curated, eclectic, and always ready for a dinner party,' explains interiors creator and event planner, Matilda Bea.

(Image credit: HUSK)

'So start by choosing a cupboard that’s close to your dining area or kitchen table, ideally a lower or eye-level cabinet that’s easy to reach,' says Carina.

A kitchen island works especially well for a table wardrobe as it doesn't take away from any precious kitchen storage in your core cabinets. An island is likely used as additional space to add more 'fun' features like a wine fridge, so saving one cupboard here for a table wardrobe will be a decision that pays off.

How to organise a table wardrobe

(Image credit: Future/Maxwell Attenborough)

Organisation is key when it comes to any kitchen storage, and even more so when you're trying to tidy away items that don't naturally stack together or match.

A wardrobe is much harder to browse when it's a mess (I would know, mine is often more of a floordrobe), and when it comes to hosting you want everything to run as smoothly as possible. To help make curating and setting your table simple, having a clutter-free table wardrobe is essential.

Mid-Century Woven Rattan Storage Baskets £38 at John Lewis Storage baskets make it easy to divide linens according to style or use - plus, these look good too, Rattan Scallop Edge Tray £19.50 at M&S A tray is a surprisingly versatile storage solution. Use for napkins or linens and then have it double up for tablescaping. Acacia Ribbed Glass Jar £5 at Dunelm You'll always find a use for glass jars. This size is great for ribbons that you can use to tie around candles or for pillar candles themselves.

'Think of it like styling a shelf: make it practical, but beautiful. Use boxes or trays for smaller items like candle holders or place cards, and label drawers or containers if you have multiple themes or seasonal collections,' Carina recommends. This £20 label maker from Amazon is excellent for making storage boxes easy to spot in a hurry.

'Keep your go-to linens at the front and rotate based on the season - I love to use heavier textures in winter, and light cottons or florals in spring and summer. I always recommend keeping a small notebook or Pinterest printout inside with go-to table layouts or ideas, too, as it makes last-minute hosting feel more thoughtful and curated.'

Table Wardrobe essentials

Curating your very own table wardrobe? Here's what I'm planning to stock mine with...

Whether you're a true hosting fanatic or you just want to up your kitchen storage game, a table wardrobe is guaranteed to make life simple as well as wow guests.