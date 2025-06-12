Everyone with expensive taste is buying these 6 tableware picks from The White Company's Summer Sale – they start at £8
Your summer table, inside or out, will have never looked better
The White Company's Summer Sale is back once again - it's one of our favourite sales events of the year and comes at the perfect time for updating your homeware for all of the hosting events the summer season brings.
We're big fans of investing in timeless homeware that will make your space feel and look expensive, which is even better when you can do it on a budget, and The White Company homeware sale has some great finds.
The White Company deals are the perfect place to find minimal decor with a high-end look that is perfect for upgrading your home, and all of these picks are under £60.
The White Company has free shipping when you spend £60, which left us feeling inspired to see which pieces we could pick up to revamp our tableware within that budget.
Nothing screams high-end minimalism like The White Company. From the best duvets to the best reed diffusers to woo your guests when they walk in the door, The White Company is a go-to for anything to level up your home. While we could easily kit every room out with The White Company decor, this time we're focusing on some easy updates to make to your kitchen and dining collection.
Whether you want to treat yourself to something new or save on a stunning wedding gift, you can't go wrong with these six buys.
These are the perfect white plates, in my opinion. The slightly imperfect finish and upturned edge make them ideal for everyday use. Pair with the Portobello pasta bowls for more versatility.
Which would you add to your basket? Pieces are already selling out so don't wait too long...
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys.
