Everyone with expensive taste is buying these 6 tableware picks from The White Company's Summer Sale – they start at £8

Your summer table, inside or out, will have never looked better

Dining table set with white tableware, rattan round placemats, houseplants, and drink poured in wine glass
(Image credit: The White Company)
The White Company's Summer Sale is back once again - it's one of our favourite sales events of the year and comes at the perfect time for updating your homeware for all of the hosting events the summer season brings.

We're big fans of investing in timeless homeware that will make your space feel and look expensive, which is even better when you can do it on a budget, and The White Company homeware sale has some great finds.

The White Company deals are the perfect place to find minimal decor with a high-end look that is perfect for upgrading your home, and all of these picks are under £60.

Footed serving bowl with fruit

(Image credit: The White Company)

The White Company has free shipping when you spend £60, which left us feeling inspired to see which pieces we could pick up to revamp our tableware within that budget.

Nothing screams high-end minimalism like The White Company. From the best duvets to the best reed diffusers to woo your guests when they walk in the door, The White Company is a go-to for anything to level up your home. While we could easily kit every room out with The White Company decor, this time we're focusing on some easy updates to make to your kitchen and dining collection.

Whether you want to treat yourself to something new or save on a stunning wedding gift, you can't go wrong with these six buys.

The White Company portobello plate set
Portobello White Dinner Plate – Set of 6

These are the perfect white plates, in my opinion. The slightly imperfect finish and upturned edge make them ideal for everyday use. Pair with the Portobello pasta bowls for more versatility.

The white company summer sale picks
Skye Optic Dessert Bowls – Set of 4

These vintage-inspired dessert bowls are the ultimate shape for dollops of eton mess or ice cream. The piece de resistance for summer hosting.

The white company summer sale picks
Ceramic Fish Decorations – Set of 6

Marine-inspired decor is in this season, so what better way to zhuzh a tablescape than with these adorable ceramic fish napkin decorations? Complete with the linen napkins below...

The white company summer sale picks
Wooden Salt & Pepper Grinders – Set of 2

Summer sales are a great chance to invest in a daily essential, like salt and pepper grinders. This wooden pair will never go out of style.

The White Company blue napkins
Soft Blue Fringed Napkins – Set of 4

All a simple summer tablescape needs is a rattan placemat and soft napkin. This set of soft blue napkins will look great inside or out.

The white company summer sale picks
Seagrass Basket – Tall

Make a centrepiece out of your chosen tipple by placing the bottle in this seagrass basket. It's under £10 but looks so much more expensive.

Which would you add to your basket? Pieces are already selling out so don't wait too long...

