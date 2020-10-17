Velvet crush! Why this glamorous trend will always be in style

Up the style stakes with timeless yet trendy velvet...

Looking for an easy way to elevate your interiors while also channelling a cosy-chic vibe? You can never go wrong with velvet.

It’s a trend that’s most definitely here to stay; from the sense of glamour, and the smooth-touch texture to the rich, vibrant colours, its appeal is totally timeless.

This is the time of year when we all like to snuggle up with a warming cuppa, a biscuit (or three) and Bake Off on the TV. And what better, cosier or more stylish way to hunker down for winter than on sumptuous, super-soft velvet?

From statement shades to natural hues, sofa.com has a stunning variety of velvet pieces to create everything from an indulgent sleep sanctuary to a calming yet cool living room.

Whether you’re looking for a small armchair or velvet footstool to complete the look of your space, or want to make a statement with a brightly-coloured velvet sofa, with sofa.com you can create the perfect piece of furniture for your home.

All you do? Simply choose a style, select your size and pick from their wide range of exquisite velvets to create something that’s truly fabulous. Your piece will then be handcrafted especially for you and delivered to your door by their friendly team.

From a dreamy, fluted velvet bed to a talking-point paprika velvet sofa, see our top velvet picks below.

Make a statement

Velvet is the perfect material for making a chic statement with colour-popping tones. Never mind the kitchen, the sofa is the heart of the home, where you’ll while away the hours watching Netflix and Strictly. Up your lounging game with a beautiful, bold colour that will brighten even the dullest day.

The Stella sofa in Paprika Smart Velvet perfectly combines pretty and practical. Not only does it look all kinds of fabulous, it’s also more resistant than ever to those sticky fingers, as it’s finished with a special coating that prevents spillages from sinking in – perfect for busy homes!

Small but mighty

Even a small touch of velvet can have a big impact. Create a plush feel at home by simply adding an accent piece to any room. An occasion chair in a natural hue will bring the outside in, and ooze that on-trend organic look.

The Betty Armchair in Olive Cotton Matt Velvet is the perfect piece to layer up on luxury. Just add houseplants (and a coffee) for that relaxing and sophisticated reading nook you always dreamed of.

Serene sleep sanctuary

It’s more important than ever to have a restful sleep sanctuary where you can get a restorative slumber in style. And it’s easy to create a boutique hotel-worthy bedroom at home with the Bella bed.

Its so-stylish fluted detailing boasts a chic nod to Art Deco, making it the perfect blend of elegant and functional. A gorgeous spot for those long, lazy lie-ins. Who needs a five-star escape when you can get doze off in a luxury boudoir every night of the week?

Laidback luxury lounging

Winter evenings and weekends were literally made for lounging, so make sure you’ve got a stylish and snug spot to do it. The Saturday sofa in Butterscotch Cotton Matt Velvet is the ideal piece for fashionable feet-up-and-flop sessions.

The beautiful buttery yellow looks as smooth as it feels and works wonderfully within a calming living room scheme. Now all you have to do? Sit back, relax and decide which takeaway to order.

To discover the whole luxurious collection or order some free fabric samples, simply visit sofa.com.