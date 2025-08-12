'It’s an icon in the making!' – John Lewis' new showstopping sofa is one of the best designs from the brand to date

As we find ourselves on the cusp of a new season, transitioning from hot summer to cosy autumn, this is the time when the new collections start to drop. Every brand has its stars and hero pieces – when previewing the John Lewis autumn/winter 2025 offering last month, it was the John Lewis Pleat sofa that shone the brightest for me. And it’s finally available to buy!

Having tried and tested around 250 sofas at this point, including some of the best sofas on the market, I feel comfortable saying that it’s an icon in the making. It’s super comfortable, with deep seats made with foam crafted from recycled post-consumer mattresses, and incredibly stylish and unique.

The Pleat sofa has a timeless look, referencing art deco-style shapes and aesthetic, but it also manages to hit more than one of the biggest sofa trends of the moment.

John Lewis Pleat Large 4 Seater Chaise End Sofa in Soft Chenille Ginger £3299 at John Lewis Retailing for £3299, it's not the cheapest of sofas. But it is very generously sized, super comfortable and stylish, all of which makes this a worthwhile investment in my opinion. An option with the chaise on the left is also available.

It hits the curved sofa trend box with the curved shape of both the seat and armrests. Then there is the warm brown default shade, one of the biggest sofa colour trends this year and likely beyond.

The lovely tactile texture of the on-trend chenille material is just the cherry on top, plus it will be delivered within 7 days.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

What makes the Pleat sofa special

But the part that really sets this sofa apart from the rest is the pleated base, after which it was named. ‘The Pleat sofa blends low-slung comfort with retro-inspired texture and shaping,’ says Mia Larden, homeware designer at John Lewis, who’s responsible for the design of the Pleat sofa. ‘Soft curves invite you in, while the velvet upholstery and pleated plinth add a refined richness that makes it an instant classic. The pleating was a detail I was set on from the start.’

She continues, ‘Initially, I pictured it running along the seat back, but as the shape evolved, it became clear that it wouldn’t work as I’d imagined. Moving it to the plinth proved to be the perfect solution – it kept the detail I loved, broke up what could have been a solid block of fabric, and allowed us to explore fabric manipulation in a fresh, unexpected way. It’s a feature that truly elevates the design.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: John Lewis)

If you want your Pleat sofa delivered within a week, it’s only available as a four-seater with a chaise in the brown ‘Ginger’ chenille upholstery, selling for £3299. I’m a big fan of modular sofas so I appreciated that this design can be broken up into two parts, separating the chaise section from the rest of the sofa.

But if you can wait 12 weeks - which is not an uncommon length of time for a new sofa to arrive - there is also the made-to-measure option where you can choose from over 90 different fabrics, as well as a three-seater size starting at £1849.

John Lewis Pleat Large 3 Seater Sofa From £1849 at John Lewis The three-seater version features the same pleated base and curved armrests/backrest. But it comes in one piece and can't be separated into two parts like the chaise version.

The Pleat sofa is part of the John Lewis’ Modern Luxe trend of the season, defined by curved and sculptural silhouettes, luxurious materials and textures and a colour palette of earthy browns and greens.

‘I picture the Pleat in a space that’s warm, inviting, and layered with texture. In Soft Chenille Ginger, it pairs effortlessly with earthy tones, natural woods, and sculptural silhouettes - striking that balance between luxury and ease. It’s a natural fit for a Modern Luxe interior, complete with statement furniture, plush rugs, and soft lighting, yet it works just as beautifully in a more eclectic setting, surrounded by bold patterns and tactile layers,’ Mia at John Lewis says.

The Modern Luxe trend was my favourite aesthetic when visiting the John Lewis autumn/winter 2025 press showcase. Here are some more of my top picks from the look.

Which one of these is your favourite?