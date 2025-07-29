Sorry minimalism – shabby chic home decor is making a comeback with the charmingly eclectic Chateaucore trend

Jump on the Chǎteaucore trend and transform your home into a French manor house

A blue and white pinstriped bedroom with a luxury blue and white bed.
(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)
If there is one look or trend that has taken over this summer, it is the cosy, elegant interiors trend that is ‘Chǎteaucore’. For fans of Escape to the Chǎteau, it will come as no surprise that many of us are yearning for that effortless French charm in our homes that Dick and Angel Strawbridge championed so well on the Channel 4 TV show. From soft colours to opulent accessories, we can’t get enough of this striking home decor trend.

According to the Etsy 2025 Spring and Summer Trends report, the term ‘France cottage decor’ has seen an outstanding 26,000% increase in searches. What’s more, Etsy Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson states that ‘French farmhouse decor’ has become one of the ‘top searched terms on Etsy this year, up over +3669%’.

So, it’s safe to say that we’re all desperately reaching for our Pinterest boards to ensure it’s part of our home decor inspiration.

A blue and white delicately wallpapered twin bedroom with matching gingham headboards and cushions.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

What is the ‘Chǎteaucore’ interiors style trend?

After years of Scandinavian minimalism, Chǎteaucore is turning heads with its shabby chic, eclectic vibe. ‘What makes Chǎteaucore so appealing is its balance between old-world opulence and rustic charm; it feels both regal and nostalgic,’ states Caroline Woolmer, Head of Product Design at Lucie Annabel.

Like the rustic farmhouse trend, Chǎteaucore embodies that lived-in, vintage and welcoming feel. Alongside its beautifully mellow colour palette, romantic, French splendour, and notes of that rustic, countryside warmth, it’s about creating that effortless look to help you live that French manor house dream.

‘This elegant and ornate style is gaining in popularity as we continue to move away from minimalism,’ says Etsy’s Dayna Isom Johnson. ‘The rustic chic style of Châteaucore invites us to embrace countryside charm.’

A floral, wallpapered French-style bedroom, filled with antique, patterned furniture.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Simon Brown)

How to achieve the ‘Chǎteaucore’ trend in your home

Creating that traditional Chǎteaucore aesthetic in your space is more straightforward than you think. By switching out a few modern, sleek, or pared-back items for those with a bit more decadent detailing, you can easily embrace the aesthetic in every room of your home.

Consider furniture first. ‘Opt for an elegant centrepiece,’ advises Georgia Metcalfee, Founder & Creative Director at French Bedroom. Once you’ve got your focal points, ‘eclecticism is key to achieving classic French style, so combine antiques and vintage furniture with new accessories.’

A neutral, William & Morris wallpapered bedroom with large white shutters, cream carpet and a cream chair with a green cushion on.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

When it comes to patterns and colour for your vintage living room ideas, Caroline Woolmer says, ‘think vintage florals, pretty toiles, pastoral prints and traditional stripes,’ and advises sticking to a ‘more muted, romantic colour palette … using softer tones helps to maintain a sense of calm and elegance, rather than chaos.’

The key to Chǎteaucore is layering and balancing that aged, historical feel with contemporary sophistication and romance. Try pairing second-hand, vintage decor that tells a story with timeless, muted, patterned fabrics. Together, the pieces will work in harmony to achieve that authentic, provincial feel that Chǎteaucore embodies, without looking too refined.

‘By keeping the palette soft and intentional, you allow the layers of print, pattern and antique detailing to shine, creating a space that feels both curated and effortlessly timeless.’

Get the look

Farrow & Ball Tented Stripe Wallpaper

Farrow & Ball
Tented Stripe Wallpaper

This delicate, striped wallpaper is ideal with its subtle nod to French romance. It's bound to give your antique furniture a soft backdrop.

Amazon Gold Ornate Shabby Chic Frame
Amazon
Gold Ornate Shabby Chic Frame

Adorn your walls with a gilded frame like this one. The intricate details simply ooze luxury and will easily enhance any piece of art to give that opulent, antique feel.

John Lewis Louis Bedside Table, Oak
John Lewis
Louis Bedside Table, Oak

This bedside table adds that rustic, weathered wood element while also featuring the delicate, romantic detailing that is synonymous with Chǎteaucore.

Dunelm Vogue Bernice Candelabra
Dunelm
Vogue Bernice Candelabra

I love the way this chandelier blends tradition with a modern twist. Lighting is the perfect way to create a relaxed feel, and this one will make the perfect statement above your centrepiece.

Next Cath Kidson Cath Crest Cream and Green Lilly Accent Chair
Next
Cath Kidson Cath Crest Cream and Green Lilly Accent Chair

This armchair simply invites you to relax in style. The Chateaucore home trend is all about appreciating the quiet moments, and this chair is the perfect place to do exactly that.

Habitat x Morris & Co. Golden Lily Cushion
Habitat
Morris & Co. Golden Lily Cushion

This Morris & Co. cushion from Habitat is the perfect nod to the muted, Chǎteaucore colour palette. It's a timeless piece that feels vintage yet elegant.

