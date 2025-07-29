Sorry minimalism – shabby chic home decor is making a comeback with the charmingly eclectic Chateaucore trend

If there is one look or trend that has taken over this summer, it is the cosy, elegant interiors trend that is ‘Chǎteaucore’. For fans of Escape to the Chǎteau, it will come as no surprise that many of us are yearning for that effortless French charm in our homes that Dick and Angel Strawbridge championed so well on the Channel 4 TV show. From soft colours to opulent accessories, we can’t get enough of this striking home decor trend.

According to the Etsy 2025 Spring and Summer Trends report , the term ‘France cottage decor’ has seen an outstanding 26,000% increase in searches. What’s more, Etsy Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson states that ‘French farmhouse decor’ has become one of the ‘top searched terms on Etsy this year, up over +3669%’.

So, it’s safe to say that we’re all desperately reaching for our Pinterest boards to ensure it’s part of our home decor inspiration.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

What is the ‘Chǎteaucore’ interiors style trend?

After years of Scandinavian minimalism, Chǎteaucore is turning heads with its shabby chic, eclectic vibe. ‘What makes Chǎteaucore so appealing is its balance between old-world opulence and rustic charm; it feels both regal and nostalgic,’ states Caroline Woolmer, Head of Product Design at Lucie Annabel.

Like the rustic farmhouse trend , Chǎteaucore embodies that lived-in, vintage and welcoming feel. Alongside its beautifully mellow colour palette, romantic, French splendour, and notes of that rustic, countryside warmth, it’s about creating that effortless look to help you live that French manor house dream.

‘This elegant and ornate style is gaining in popularity as we continue to move away from minimalism,’ says Etsy’s Dayna Isom Johnson. ‘The rustic chic style of Châteaucore invites us to embrace countryside charm.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Simon Brown)

How to achieve the ‘Chǎteaucore’ trend in your home

Creating that traditional Chǎteaucore aesthetic in your space is more straightforward than you think. By switching out a few modern, sleek, or pared-back items for those with a bit more decadent detailing, you can easily embrace the aesthetic in every room of your home.

Consider furniture first. ‘Opt for an elegant centrepiece,’ advises Georgia Metcalfee, Founder & Creative Director at French Bedroom. Once you’ve got your focal points, ‘eclecticism is key to achieving classic French style, so combine antiques and vintage furniture with new accessories.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

When it comes to patterns and colour for your vintage living room ideas, Caroline Woolmer says, ‘think vintage florals, pretty toiles, pastoral prints and traditional stripes,’ and advises sticking to a ‘more muted, romantic colour palette … using softer tones helps to maintain a sense of calm and elegance, rather than chaos.’

The key to Chǎteaucore is layering and balancing that aged, historical feel with contemporary sophistication and romance. Try pairing second-hand, vintage decor that tells a story with timeless, muted, patterned fabrics. Together, the pieces will work in harmony to achieve that authentic, provincial feel that Chǎteaucore embodies, without looking too refined.

‘By keeping the palette soft and intentional, you allow the layers of print, pattern and antique detailing to shine, creating a space that feels both curated and effortlessly timeless.’