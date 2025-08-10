2025 has undoubtedly been the year of stripes, and one of the best places to find stripey homeware is at Dunelm, more specifically, their Beatrice print.

Since the launch of the cult Beatrice Snuggle Chair a few years ago, the brand has constantly sold out this stunning design. With bold stripes and stylish colourways on offer, it’s easy to see why this pattern has been a huge success.

Stripes have a timeless appeal, which is why the Beatrice pattern has such longevity. From bold stripes to pinstripes, there is something for everyone, which is why it’s been so popular.

‘The Beatrice Snuggle Chair has fast become an iconic customer favourite for Dunelm, loved for its comfort and instant style appeal, adding a pop of personality to any living space,' says Dunelm. 'Building on its success, we’ve introduced the Beatrice II for Autumn/Winter 2025, featuring refined proportions for a luxurious, interior design feel, and an updated arm with an authentic British roll seam, and customers have been loving this evolution.'

'We expect the popularity of stripes will only continue to grow as people experiment with colour combinations and patterns in the home,' they continue. ‘Customer favourites include the bold Olive stripe and the pared-back Folkstone stripe. '

Now the range expands to lighting, homeware and even more furniture. So, I rounded up my favourite picks.

Beatrice Stripe Drum Lamp Shade From £15 at Dunelm I've just picked up two of these stunning shades in Olive to go in my open-plan kitchen and dining space. I can vouch that these look just as good in person! Beatrice Striped Floor Lamp £65 at Dunelm If you are looking for a statement piece, may I bring your attention to this bold lamp? Available in black, olive and beige, it suits a variety of different colour palettes. Beatrice Ii Striped Boucle Snuggle Chair £399 at Dunelm This brand new design is available in ochre, butterscotch and navy, and comes in a plush boucle material. It's an elevated take on an already classic design. Beatrice Wide 2 Drawer Bedside Table £99 at Dunelm Sleek and minimalist, this bedside table is a great way to introduce subtle colour to a room. Beatrice Stripe Cushion £18 at Dunelm This cushion comes with the option of four different colourways and is a greatway to introduce pattern to a space. Add to your sofa or bed for a pop of colour. Beatrice Woven Stripe Underbed Storage Bag £24 at Dunelm I love these underbed storage bags as they are way prettier than any others I've seen. Who said storage options had to be boring?

Are you as taken with this stunning print as we are?

