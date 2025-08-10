Dunelm’s iconic Beatrice snuggle chair has long been a bestseller, but you need to see these 6 stunning buys in the same print
It's the brand's most famous design
2025 has undoubtedly been the year of stripes, and one of the best places to find stripey homeware is at Dunelm, more specifically, their Beatrice print.
Since the launch of the cult Beatrice Snuggle Chair a few years ago, the brand has constantly sold out this stunning design. With bold stripes and stylish colourways on offer, it’s easy to see why this pattern has been a huge success.
Stripes have a timeless appeal, which is why the Beatrice pattern has such longevity. From bold stripes to pinstripes, there is something for everyone, which is why it’s been so popular.
‘The Beatrice Snuggle Chair has fast become an iconic customer favourite for Dunelm, loved for its comfort and instant style appeal, adding a pop of personality to any living space,' says Dunelm. 'Building on its success, we’ve introduced the Beatrice II for Autumn/Winter 2025, featuring refined proportions for a luxurious, interior design feel, and an updated arm with an authentic British roll seam, and customers have been loving this evolution.'
'We expect the popularity of stripes will only continue to grow as people experiment with colour combinations and patterns in the home,' they continue. ‘Customer favourites include the bold Olive stripe and the pared-back Folkstone stripe. '
Now the range expands to lighting, homeware and even more furniture. So, I rounded up my favourite picks.
Are you as taken with this stunning print as we are?
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.