I’m a room decor editor with expensive taste on a high-street budget – and this H&M lounge chair is the best thing I’ve seen all season

As a Room Decor Editor here at Ideal Home and general enthusiast for anything stylish and pretty, I regularly look through new arrivals of various brands and retailers. And one of these regular sweeps recently resulted in me stumbling upon a chic H&M lounge chair, which happens to be the best thing I’ve come across all season.

Selling for £349.99 a pop - which I think is a reasonable price - this beige boucle-upholstered chair that celebrates one of the biggest home decor trends of 2025 (chrome furniture) has already got a handful of reviews to its name – and unsurprisingly, they are largely positive.

One reviewer wrote, ‘Absolutely love this chair. Made of great materials and good value overall. Been looking for an accent chair for my living room for a long time and finally found this amazing piece!’

H&M Home Lounge chrome boucle chair £349.99 at H&M This lounge chair with a chrome frame upholstered in beige boucle looks a lot more expensive than its £350 price tag.

H&M Home is one of my favourite places to shop for homeware, as I’ve already touched on when obsessing over all of the designer-look H&M table lamps which I have no space for at home, unfortunately. Sadly, this chair also doesn't currently fit in my living room, otherwise I would have been adding one to basket right now.

Why should you invest in the H&M lounge chair?

I don’t know about you, but I’m currently all about chrome furniture, whether that’s accent chairs or coffee and side tables, both of which I’ve seen plenty of at the John Lewis autumn/winter 2025 collection preview. It’s not entirely surprising though as it’s a major living room trend of this year, inspired by the overarching trend celebrating 1970s-style interiors, as seen on other popular designs like the OMHU Teddy sofa I’ve tried before.

‘Chrome stands out with its cool, futuristic vibe that somehow feels both nostalgic and brand new,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘The chrome furniture trend really took off in the 1920s and 30s, thanks to Bauhaus design in Germany. Picture those sleek tubular steel chairs by Marcel Breuer (now available at Heal’s). This movement was all about moving away from heavy ornamentation and embracing industrial materials with clean, functional lines. Fast forward to the 1970s and chrome made a comeback in the UK, appearing in glam interiors and mirrored coffee tables that added a space-age or disco vibe to living spaces.’

(Image credit: H&M)

And while I haven’t tested out this particular H&M chair IRL - as I usually do with most chairs and seating to know which are the best sofas and lounge chairs for you (and me) to invest in - the combination of the positive existing reviews and the high aesthetic value make this my favourite lounge chair of the season. And one that I would highly recommend to elevate your living room.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And if you’re into chrome seating styles as much as me, here are a few other designs that I’m currently loving.

Alternative chrome chair picks

Habitat Ronan Chair & Footstool £200 at Habitat I've tried this chair and matching stool set at the Habitat spring/summer 2025 collection preview and not only did the combination of woven paper rope and chrome look super chic, it was comfy, too. Zesthouse Velvet Rattan Dining Chairs, Set of 2 £189.99 at Amazon The original design classic that is the Cesca chair by Marcel Breuer - as already mentioned by Alex at Flitch - retails new for over £700. But luckily, there are several similar styles available on the market like this Amazon one, selling for £190 for a set of two. West Elm Desmond Leather Armchair £1549 at West Elm If you're after a piece that's a little chunkier and more substantial, look no further than this armchair from West Elm, upholstered in soft nubuck leather with soft, plump cushions and a thick chrome frame. The one downside is that it is quite the investment.

Which one is your favourite?