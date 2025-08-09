This retro furniture trend is taking over the high street – and I’m seeing it in every stylish person’s home too

Even though summer is in full swing and the UK is facing another heatwave, brands and retailers are getting ready for next season as autumn/winter collections are dropping daily. And there is one look that is ruling all the new high street homeware offering – and that’s the chrome furniture trend.

This retro but super chic home decor trend reflects the overarching general popularity of 1970s and midcentury styles I’ve been seeing all of this year. And it’s no coincidence that I’ve been seeing chrome pieces of furniture in the homes of some of the most stylish people I know and follow.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jeremy Phillips)

‘Chrome furniture first shone in the 1920s and 30s with the rise of Art Deco and Bauhaus, before a huge revival in the 1970s – when tubular chrome dining chairs and coffee tables became decorating must-haves,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi. ‘Today’s revival takes the best of those eras but gives it a contemporary spin with a futuristic twist.’

My top picks

I’m tempted by several of these pieces myself as I’m very much a victim of this trend. From the H&M chrome lounge chair I’ve been lately obsessing over to the John Lewis Hoxton chair which stole my heart at the recent John Lewis autumn/winter 2025 press showcase, if only I had the space. But I’m happy to live vicariously through you and your purchases instead.

Why should you invest in chrome furniture this year?

As stylish as this furniture trend is, you might be wondering – why are chrome pieces, including home accessories like chrome lamps, so popular right now? I sure was. And that’s why I asked the experts.

‘In an age where we’re craving both nostalgia and a modern edge, chrome delivers on both fronts. It instantly lifts any decor aesthetic and works brilliantly in both minimal and maximalist interiors. I think part of its appeal is that it’s a “rebellious neutral” – it behaves like a neutral in a room, but with far more attitude,’ Lucy at Arighi Bianchi says.

The metal material's reflective quality also makes it the perfect small living room idea. ‘People are gravitating towards its reflective, high-shine surface, which adds a touch of glamour and sophistication to spaces, especially in smaller homes where maximising light is key,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘The chrome furniture trend has surged in popularity due to its sleek, minimalist aesthetic and ability to blend effortlessly with modern, industrial or even retro interiors.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

How to style chrome furniture

The key to styling chrome furniture is using chrome sparingly as a statement and pairing it with soft textures for a cosy living room feel in order to avoid a cold look.

‘For styling, the trick is to use chrome sparingly so it feels intentional,’ says Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James. ‘A chrome magazine rack, a coffee table with a curved chrome frame or an armchair with chrome arms can instantly lift a space. Mix it with raw textures like linen, leather or reclaimed wood for contrast, or let it punctuate a minimalist scheme for a clean, gallery-like finish.’

Lucy at Arighi Bianchi continues, ‘When styling your home with chrome pieces, let them breathe. Keep the surrounding palette balanced, so the chrome shines without overwhelming the space. The look can feel cold if paired exclusively with other high-shine surfaces, so mix in tactile textures like wood, boucle, and velvet for warmth and to soften its industrial edge. Chrome loves contrast and looks fabulous against rich woods, luxurious textiles, and soft, earthy tones.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

Chrome finish is one of those looks that makes the piece in question and by extension the room look high-end and elevated, even if the piece itself comes from a high-street brand with a budget-friendly price point – and that’s exactly why I like it so much!