Habitat’s new armchair proves leopard print will never go out of style – and it’s under £200

As Ideal Home’s News Writer, I spend a lot of time leafing through new collections. But as a leopard print enthusiast before all else, when the Habitat Elio Fabric Armchair in Leopard Print landed online, I was obsessed straight away.

Leopard has had an immense comeback over the past few years, to the point where you can’t step foot in a shop without spotting the iconic print. It’s one of the fiercer home decor trends , but one that still works well with neutral palettes, making it a popular choice amongst most styles.

The Habitat leopard print armchair is a beautiful, muted brown print. Coupled with a mid-century design, it’s one of the most stylish pieces I spotted in Habitat’s new collection, but does leopard print have the same longevity as other timeless prints?

Habitat Habitat Elio Fabric Armchair - Leopard Print £180 at Habitat

Leopard print has certainly had its ebbs and flows when it comes to style and popularity. First spiking in popularity in the 1920s as a print worn by the wealthy, leopard has since been a favourite print of celebrities such as Kate Moss, Jackie Kennedy and Joan Collins. And of course, you couldn’t write an article on Leopard print without mentioning EastEnders’ Kat Slater.

Leopard print has always been seen as a bold, punchy print, but I’d argue it’s also a neutral, which is what makes it so versatile in your home. Leopard print as a neutral is not a new idea; Vogue has already made this statement, as has Shania Twain. But looking at the soft swirls of brown on this striking chair, you’ll be sure to agree.

(Image credit: Habitat)

The Habitat Elio Armchair in Leopard print is crafted from solid oak, stained in a rich brown, while the leopard print itself is a paler brown. Playing into the neutral aesthetic, this chair isn’t too in your face whilst maintaining its visual interest.

It’s wide, with a cushioned back, embracing mid-century design for added comfort. The leopard print is the most recent Elio chair. There are also grey , brown and white colourways all available for £180.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With reviews praising the quality of the chair and commenting on how expensive it looks in person, I’d say £180 is a great deal for an armchair. But before you invest, will leopard print stand the test of time?

Is leopard print timeless?

‘Leopard print has long been a staple in both fashion and interior design, celebrated for its bold, expressive character. Traditionally associated with daring, maximalist spaces, it’s now evolving in response to the growing popularity of minimalist aesthetics. As a result, we’re seeing this classic print take on a softer, more refined look,’ explains Alicia Everett, Designer at Hovia .

The Habitat Eppy Fabric Accent Chair in Leopard Print (£99) is another stylish choice. (Image credit: Habitat)

For Melanie Whetstone, interior design expert at specialist bed manufacturer Get Laid Beds , leopard print represents more than a print, which is why it has a timeless appeal.

‘Its rich symbolism often reflects the changing societal landscape, particularly about women’s self-expression and empowerment. This is what makes it so powerful in both fashion and interiors,’ she says.

‘In ancient Africa and Asia, as well as when it first appeared in Western culture, leopard fur was seen to represent status, wealth, and power. When the trend moved from fur to print and became more widely affordable, it became associated with the soap characters who adopted it. It thus came to represent female ‘promiscuity’ and was perceived as ‘gaudy’.

‘Today, we are seeing a full-circle moment where it has been proudly and shamelessly re-appropriated by women in fashion and interiors.’

Leopard print can be easily styled, making it an accessible choice, too. It can add a pop of colour to a neutral colour scheme, for example, the Elio Armchair would be well-suited to a cream or beige living room. Or, if you fancy going bolder, pop leopard print can be used alongside rich jewel-colours, greens and gold, creating that retro maximalist look we all love.

Habitat Habitat Eppy Fabric Accent Chair - Leopard Print £99 at Habitat If you fancy something a little bold, the Eppy chair features a striking leopard print, that will create a stunning accent in any corner. I'm eyeing this up for my bedroom already. Habitat Habitat Enzu Metal Dining Chair - Leopard £70 at Habitat Leopard print dining chairs? Take my money. Featuring plush cushion, and sleek chrome frame, this chair will impress any dinner guests. Habitat Habitat Roma Single Fabric Chairbed - Zebra Print £230 at Habitat Can I tempt you to some zebra print? Extending to a single bed, this chair will make any spare room look stylish.

I may be a little biased, considering I love this print, but I truly think leopard print will stand the test of time. Do you agree?