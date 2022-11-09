Reveal your inner artisan with Crown's Crafted collection

There's a creative in everyone. But how many of us can truly say that we've poured our personality into the homes we live in?

When crafting our rooms, it's not just about applying an indiscriminate emulsion to blank walls and hoping for the best. Our homes are an opportunity to unleash your inner artisan. Colour is powerful. It influences mood and affects our experience with the everyday.

Given your walls and ceilings are the largest surface areas in the room, paint is one of the most cost-effective ways to add instant impact and promote well-being. It can change the energy in a room almost instantaneously. So isn't it time we took a little more time to ensure our paint choices are completely tailored to us?

Feel the difference

Inspired by British artisans working with the highest quality natural materials, Crafted™ by Crown (opens in new tab) combines this rich culture of creativity with over 200 years of paint heritage. A beautiful, timeless collection of 62 hand-selected colours forms a tonal palette of gentle hues balanced with richer shades to bring layers of depth and sophistication to every home.

The Luxurious Flat Matt finish glides seamlessly onto walls and wood - perfect for panelling or creating a floor-to-ceiling look by applying the same shade to skirting boards and door frames. This non-reflective paint oozes sophistication with a soft, flawless feel in 48 richly pigmented colours.

For an organic aesthetic, Crown’s Suede Textured finish creates a calming and cocooning haven, with a soft, brush-stroked effect achieved using ground olive stones in the formulation.

And for the adventurous, a Lustrous Metallic finish will grab your guests’ attention and intrigue from the get-go. It's perfect for modernising a period home or adding a decadent feel to a newer build designed for modern living. Celebrate your home outside seasonal holidays and add a glamorous yet understated touch with this shimmering paint for walls and wood.

Curate your scheme with colour confidence

Tactile paint textures offer a multi-sensory experience in your home. But if you need a little bit of gentle persuasion, why not try Crown's Real Paint Swatches? These 100 per cent recyclable paper samples put the power right in your hands to see how the hue looks from sunrise until sunset, and with your light fixtures switched on or off.

From £5 for eight samples, you can sleep well knowing you've made an informed decision. Unlike tester pots, this mess-free and sustainable solution (certified by the World Land Trust) will allow you to carry a realistic reference when shopping for furnishings and accessories.

Why choose Crown's Crafted Collection?

This quietly-indulgent collection isn't your run-of-the-mill paint range. Six tonal families complement each other to bring out the best in your home and put its best foot forward. With time comes experience, so you can rest assured that with over 200 years of passion and heritage in developing paint, Crown's legacy shines through this premium range.

Nonetheless, this proudly British brand believes that style should be afforded to all, and this is reflected in the affordable price point of the extraordinary range. Starting from £20 for a 1.25L tin, you can transform your spaces with classic shades.

Where to buy

Visit www.crownpaints.co.uk (opens in new tab) for more information. Available to purchase from Crown Decorating Centres, Homebase, Wickes and independent retailers.