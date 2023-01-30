'I'm a second-hand-oholic' says Fearne Cotton on her shopping obsession
Why tracking down a pre-loved home treasure gives Fearne Cotton such a thrill
I’m a second-hand-oholic. Nothing gives me a thrill like finding the ultimate bargain. It all started in my early teens when pocket money was tight and high street shops were out of the question. Each Sunday, Mum and I would head to nearby Wembley Market to rummage for hours, both of us in heaven digging about for outfits and one-off s. And the euphoria has never left me. Whether you call it second-hand, pre-loved, vintage or sustainable buying, I absolutely love it.
There are three reasons why I love a pre-loved purchase – from jackets and boots to cushions, mirrors, books, and more – and why I always will. Number one: Let’s start with the obvious – it’s cheaper. When you browse online or in second-hand shops you see that you can make your home (or yourself) look incredible for not much money at all. My best bargain this year was four pink glass dessert bowls for £3. They’re divine and look so pretty when we have people over for lunch. My friend Lucy is also a keen pre-loved shopper. Recently, she urged me to buy lovely old second-hand books in different shades of blue. They look stunning in my downstairs loo.
Number two: I love that pre-loved items come with a story. This year, I bought a wooden chest that has multiple drawers with brass handles. It’s a delight and has become a focal point in our hallway. Whenever I walk into the house, I wonder who owned it previously and what they kept in it. I’ve styled it with a large metal shell on top, together with a lamp from Pooky. I love mixing second-hand finds with newer items to create an eclectic homely feel.
Number three: It’s the most sustainable way of shopping for your home or wardrobe. There is so much unwanted furniture out there that you can save from landfill. And upcycling items can also become something of a hobby. My parents are masters of this. Recently, I gave them a cabinet I no longer wanted and they transformed it from a tired cabinet to a shabby-chic distressed beauty, with painted flowers on the doors. It looks gorgeous.
If you haven’t done it before, give second-hand shopping a go. You might need to spend a bit of time searching, especially if you’re online, but I promise you: once you’ve found your first bargain you’ll become totally obsessed, too.
Fearne Cotton is one of the best known and most popular broadcasters in the UK and is most recently known as the Founder of the wellbeing brand, Happy Place. The brand was created from her first book released in 2017, Happy, which was a Sunday Times Bestseller and a silver Nielsen Bestseller. This was the first in a series of books talking about her own, and some of the not so positive, experiences with happiness. This was also the premise for her podcast launched in 2018, Happy Place, and has featured an array of guest such as Ellie Golding, Hilary Rodham Clinton, Jada Pinkett Smith, Russell Brand, Gary Barlow, Alicia Keys, and Elizabeth Gilbert amongst others. To date, the podcast has over 59 million downloads and continues to top the charts. 2019 saw a further extension of the brand into the live space, with over 10,000 people attending two Happy Place Festivals, one in the north and one in the south of England. The Festival went virtual in 2020, running over for month featuring around 150 pieces of content. The Festivals return later on this summer to Chiswick House & Gardens and Tatton Park.
Her third children’s book Your Mood Journal was published in the November 2020, and her most recent book Bigger Than Us, was published in January this year. In 2021 Fearne also launched Happy Place Books, which has already published some amazing works by Lawrence Okolie & Dr Olivia Remes.
Fearne is a mother of two, and step-Mother of two, and closely supports a range of charities - most notably mental health charity Mind, The Prince’s Trust and Coppafeel!, the latter of which she curates the charity’s music festival, Festifeel.
