'I'm a second-hand-oholic' says Fearne Cotton on her shopping obsession

I’m a second-hand-oholic. Nothing gives me a thrill like finding the ultimate bargain. It all started in my early teens when pocket money was tight and high street shops were out of the question. Each Sunday, Mum and I would head to nearby Wembley Market to rummage for hours, both of us in heaven digging about for outfits and one-off s. And the euphoria has never left me. Whether you call it second-hand, pre-loved, vintage or sustainable buying, I absolutely love it.

There are three reasons why I love a pre-loved purchase – from jackets and boots to cushions, mirrors, books, and more – and why I always will. Number one: Let’s start with the obvious – it’s cheaper. When you browse online or in second-hand shops you see that you can make your home (or yourself) look incredible for not much money at all. My best bargain this year was four pink glass dessert bowls for £3. They’re divine and look so pretty when we have people over for lunch. My friend Lucy is also a keen pre-loved shopper. Recently, she urged me to buy lovely old second-hand books in different shades of blue. They look stunning in my downstairs loo.

Number two: I love that pre-loved items come with a story. This year, I bought a wooden chest that has multiple drawers with brass handles. It’s a delight and has become a focal point in our hallway. Whenever I walk into the house, I wonder who owned it previously and what they kept in it. I’ve styled it with a large metal shell on top, together with a lamp from Pooky. I love mixing second-hand finds with newer items to create an eclectic homely feel.

Number three: It’s the most sustainable way of shopping for your home or wardrobe. There is so much unwanted furniture out there that you can save from landfill. And upcycling items can also become something of a hobby. My parents are masters of this. Recently, I gave them a cabinet I no longer wanted and they transformed it from a tired cabinet to a shabby-chic distressed beauty, with painted flowers on the doors. It looks gorgeous.

If you haven’t done it before, give second-hand shopping a go. You might need to spend a bit of time searching, especially if you’re online, but I promise you: once you’ve found your first bargain you’ll become totally obsessed, too.