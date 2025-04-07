6 things that feel illegal to declutter — and how professional organisers reuse them around the home instead

As someone who writes about decluttering and organisation for a living, I’m all for keeping a home as clutter-free as possible. But I’m also human and have a constant worry that one day I’ll need that odd sock or those old charging cables, which is why I also understand that some things feel downright illegal to declutter.

Yes, I love a good decluttering method as much as the next person, but sometimes it makes sense to keep certain items for those ‘just in case’ moments. After all, we often keep clutter because it’s practical or has sentimental value to us, and getting rid of it while ticking off our decluttering checklist could leave us short-changed or upset later down the line.

That’s why I wanted to see whether it’s possible to keep those items that feel illegal to declutter and re-use them around the home instead. The good news? Professional organisers say it’s possible! This is how to do it.

1. Old jars and boxes

When you buy those delicious glass-potted supermarket desserts or new trainers that come with a sturdy shoebox, it can feel illegal to throw away such practical packaging, and you may feel inclined to keep it all ‘just in case.’ However, leaving them unused can make your space feel cluttered, which is why you might be interested to know that you can reuse them around the home instead.

Jane Lee, an award-winning professional organiser and home stager from Jane Lee Interiors, explains, ‘Old glass jars, cake tins, and shoe, takeaway and gift boxes are perfect for organising the inside of cupboards, wardrobes and drawers. Screws and nails, keys, paperclips, jewellery, buttons and batteries are easy to locate if they’re arranged together rather than rolling around loose.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

She adds, ‘Egg cartons, empty chocolate box trays (like Ferrero Rocher), mini jam and marmalade jars and aerosol lids make great – and free – mini dividers. And if you want to upgrade to something more stylish later on, you’ll know what size to look for.’ In fact, these are ideal if you’re in a pinch and want to organise your drawers for free.

And if you have some spare dessert pots to hand, you’ll be happy to know that there are so many ways to reuse Gu pots. In fact, I’ve even used them alongside this ETUOLIFE Candle Making Kit from Amazon to make my own DIY candles.

2. Chargers and cables

Hands up if you have a whole junk drawer or cupboard full of cables, chargers, and headphones? I actually have three drawers full of this junk, and I don’t know what half of them are for. However, it feels illegal to declutter them just in case I need them for that appliance I haven’t used in two years or my phone suddenly stops working and I need to charge that iPhone 5 from 2012.

And while essential cables and chargers are things you should be storing in drawers, I’ve also made it my mission to organise my junk drawer this year - and this means streamlining what I actually need to keep and what can be repurposed.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

Amazingly, there are so many things you can do with old charging cables, and my personal favourite is turning these old wires and cables into plant hangers. In fact, Jenny Wilkins, APDO member and founder of Rejig Organising, says, ‘For a retro vibe, they can be twisted into loops and hung from hooks or nails.’

Alternatively, you can use them to make some DIY coasters or hang pictures from the wall with this Command Picture Hanging Kit from Amazon. And if you don’t break or damage them in any way, they’ll still be available to use if you need them. So, you can rest easy that you’re not committing a crime by decluttering them and getting rid of them completely.

3. Hand-me-down furniture

It’s common for families to hand furniture down through the generations. And while these pieces offer a lot of sentimental value, there can be a lot of pressure to keep these items - even if they don’t quite suit your style. On the one hand, it feels illegal to declutter them and get rid of them. On the other hand, they might not be your ‘vibe.’ That’s why Monika Puccio, Director of Buying at Sofa Club, suggests upcycling this furniture instead.

She says, ‘Furniture and sentimental keepsakes are often the hardest things to declutter—they carry so much emotional weight. But getting rid of them isn’t the only option. That worn armchair from your grandparents, for example, might not suit your current décor, but with a modern reupholstery in a fabric that reflects your style, it can become a beautiful focal point—something that blends your family’s story with your own.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

In fact, reupholstering a sofa or chair can be a great alternative to buying something brand new, allowing you to save money while still creating something that works for your space. As Monika explains, ‘It’s about reimagining rather than removing. Keepsakes, heirlooms, even hand-me-downs can still have a place in your home, just in a way that feels intentional and aligned with how you live today.’

But if reupholstering is out of your budget, adding sofa cushions and styling your sofa can work just as well. You could even jump on the sofa skirt trend, as this is considerably cheaper than reupholstering.

4. Tote bags

In a world where plastic bags are out and tote bags are in, there’s a high chance that you have a fair few of them in your home - probably taking up a lot of space in your cupboards and generally looking cluttered. This is something Ideal Home’s Senior Digital Editor, Jenny McFarlane, struggles with, as it feels illegal to declutter tote bags when they’re so useful.

And while I’d agree and say that tote bags are one of the many things that feel illegal to declutter, it’s worth noting that they can be multi-purpose if you’re willing to get a little creative. That’s what Jenny’s done, anyway.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

She says, ‘I have a tote bag of tote bags and never want to get rid of them. I manage to make use of them in lots of different ways. I have a few stashed in the car, I use a number of them on doorknobs to store anything from kids' accessories to beach items so I can grab and go, and I always travel with one packed in my bag.’

By following Jenny’s lead, you can ultimately upgrade the storage ideas in your home and develop a system that keeps your belongings organised. Plus, it’s extremely satisfying to know that your tote bags are serving a dual purpose.

5. Sentimental clothing

Baby clothes, wedding dresses, and the clothing of late family members always feel illegal to declutter. And while it’s important to declutter your wardrobe every so often, there’s no need to get rid of these items - even if you’re struggling to organise a small wardrobe.

Jane explains, ‘Outgrown baby, children’s and adult clothes can be used for crafting or upcycled into memory blankets, cushions and soft toys, while wedding dresses can be transformed into Christening gowns. Not into sewing? Google to find someone local who can do it for you.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

This way, you can turn sentimental items of clothing into something that will take up less space in your home while still holding space in your heart. And if you have clothes that aren’t sentimental but aren’t nice enough to be donated or sold, you could also turn them into something practical.

Jane suggests, ‘Worn-out T-shirts make great rags and cleaning cloths while toothbrushes reach into the most awkward corners and newspapers can be used to clean windows.’ Of course, I’d suggest you don’t turn your old wedding dress into cleaning rags… unless you want to get back at your ex-husband, of course.

6. Odd socks

If odd socks are the bane of your life, you’re not alone. I don’t know whether my hungry washing machine eats them or they just go walkabout in my house, but I’m constantly wondering what to do with odd socks. And it feels illegal to declutter them, just in case my sock’s other half magically turns up.

But what can you do with them? Well, Hester Van Hien, a Home Decluttering and Organising Consultant from Tidylicious says there are so many ways to repurpose odd socks around the home. Her favourite? She says, ‘Odd socks can be used in arts and crafts to make sock puppets.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Alternatively, you could keep them safe in a storage basket or peg board near your washing machine so you can pair back with its other half when you inevitably find it again. Personally, I love this Lonely Socks Seeking Sole Mates Hanging Plaque from Amazon, as it’s the perfect hanging spot for these lonely socks.

And if you want to prevent odd socks in the future, I’d recommend using a drawer organiser like this Eight-Compartment Drawer Organiser from Dunelm to keep them as safe as can be.

Hester Van Hien Social Links Navigation Home Decluttering and Organising Consultant Hester Van Hien from Tidylicious is a Home Decluttering and Organising Consultant based in south east London and completed her training with Japanese tidying expert Marie Kondo. Besides working 1:1 with clients in their homes and online, Hester can also be booked as an expert speaker.

FAQs

Does clutter devalue your house?

Yes, clutter can indeed devalue your house - especially if you have clutter in every room.

For starters, estate agents may not be able to see past the clutter and see the full potential of your house when it’s being valued. Clutter can also make it difficult for them to take appealing photographs of your home.

Alongside this, many potential buyers will struggle to imagine the space beyond the clutter when looking at the pictures or seeing it in person, which may deter them from putting in an offer. After all, clutter can often indicate a sign of neglect, so they may assume that there are bigger problems with the house.

Should I clean or declutter first?

It’s always best to declutter first, as decluttering can clear space in your home that will then require cleaning. So, if you were to clean first, you’d then need to clean again after you’ve decluttered. By choosing the correct order, you can save time and prevent the need to clean twice.

With less clutter in your home, you’ll also find it much easier to clean as you won’t have to clean around the junk.

So, do you agree that these items feel illegal to declutter? Or do you have other items in your home that should be added to this list?