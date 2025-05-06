Is IKEA the new Urban Outfitters? I say, yes and these IKEA buys prove it
IKEA is pulling out all the stops with their quirky new range
Recently, when I was browsing IKEA’s latest summer collection, I was struck by a sudden thought - ‘Is IKEA the new Urban Outfitters?’
When following the latest home decor trends, Urban Outfitters has always been one of my go-tos for finding statement pieces, but I have to say, I’ve not always been a fan of their prices. Now it seems IKEA is embracing bold swathes of colour, and I’ll admit these styles rival my beloved Urban Outfitters.
As a huge fan of dopamine decor, I love to see IKEA breaking away from minimalism and embracing quirky designs and colours - in fact, I think I’ll be swapping Urban Outfitters for IKEA when selecting summer decor this season.
One of the best things about being a home journalist is visiting all the previews of our favourite brands, and it was at IKEA’s new Oxford Street store, that I spotted the fried egg bedding. In my book, quirky bedding has always been an Urban Outfitters staple - for example, this ‘grumpy frog’ set - but IKEA is also nailing it. The fried eggs have a charming look, which is not something I’ve ever said about eggs before.
IKEA’s storage is another area that caught my eye. While its white flat-packs have defined many rental properties I’ve lived in, I’m really happy to see them experimenting with colour, such as the new green BILLY bookcase.
Here are a few other IKEA buys that have me questioning my Urban Outfitters allegiance.
Bedding
It's the first time I've ever seen fried eggs on bedding but I'll admit it's a move that plays off. This set is so much fun!
Storage
Lighting
This lamp has a futuristic look that makes it a statement peice.
Home Decor
The vase has plenty of visual texture and it's bold orange shade makes it very eye-catching.
Soft furnishings
Opting for bold soft furnishings is an easy way to introduce colour to a space.
IKEA's latest collections have been playful and vibrant. Do you agree with me? Are they giving Urban Outfitters a run for their money?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
