Recently, when I was browsing IKEA’s latest summer collection, I was struck by a sudden thought - ‘Is IKEA the new Urban Outfitters?’

When following the latest home decor trends , Urban Outfitters has always been one of my go-tos for finding statement pieces, but I have to say, I’ve not always been a fan of their prices. Now it seems IKEA is embracing bold swathes of colour, and I’ll admit these styles rival my beloved Urban Outfitters.

As a huge fan of dopamine decor , I love to see IKEA breaking away from minimalism and embracing quirky designs and colours - in fact, I think I’ll be swapping Urban Outfitters for IKEA when selecting summer decor this season.

IKEA's new bold bedding on display in the Oxford Street store (Image credit: Future PLC/ Rebecca Knight)

One of the best things about being a home journalist is visiting all the previews of our favourite brands, and it was at IKEA’s new Oxford Street store , that I spotted the fried egg bedding. In my book, quirky bedding has always been an Urban Outfitters staple - for example, this ‘grumpy frog’ set - but IKEA is also nailing it. The fried eggs have a charming look, which is not something I’ve ever said about eggs before.

IKEA’s storage is another area that caught my eye. While its white flat-packs have defined many rental properties I’ve lived in, I’m really happy to see them experimenting with colour, such as the new green BILLY bookcase .

Here are a few other IKEA buys that have me questioning my Urban Outfitters allegiance.

Bedding

IKEA ÖGONLOCKSMAL Duvet Cover and 2 Pillowcases £20 at IKEA It's the first time I've ever seen fried eggs on bedding but I'll admit it's a move that plays off. This set is so much fun! Urban Outfitters Hot Dog Duvet Set From £20 at Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters are renowned for creating quirky bedding. This hot-dog design is fun without appearing gauche.

Storage

IKEA KRÖNIKÖR Open Storage - Red £25 at IKEA The rich red of this storage unit gives it a trendy edge. Urban Outfitters Barkley Storage Shelf £26 at Urban Outfitters This classic storage shelf is perfect for small spaces, utilising verticle space.

Lighting

IKEA BlÅSVERK Table Lamp - Red 36 Cm £15 at IKEA This lamp has a futuristic look that makes it a statement peice. Urban Outfitters Kodhi Table Lamp £39 at Urban Outfitters Featuring two bold colours, this lamp is gorgeous. It's both warm and refreshing to look at.

Home Decor

IKEA KÄLLARHALS Vase - Orange £10 at IKEA The vase has plenty of visual texture and it's bold orange shade makes it very eye-catching. Urban Outfitters Ban.do Rise & Shine Orange Juice Vase £25 at Urban Outfitters The orange vase makes a statement peice that perfect for kitchen and dining spaces.

Soft furnishings

IKEA KLIBBKORSÖRT Cushion Cover £5 at IKEA Opting for bold soft furnishings is an easy way to introduce colour to a space. Urban Outfitters Pink & Green Harper Stripe Cushion £35 at Urban Outfitters This cushion is a combination of the year's hottest trends - stripes, ruffles and bold colour.

IKEA's latest collections have been playful and vibrant. Do you agree with me? Are they giving Urban Outfitters a run for their money?