Is IKEA the new Urban Outfitters? I say, yes and these IKEA buys prove it

IKEA is pulling out all the stops with their quirky new range

IKEA BILLY bookcase in green in butter yellow living room and geometric sofa.
(Image credit: IKEA)
By
published

Recently, when I was browsing IKEA’s latest summer collection, I was struck by a sudden thought - ‘Is IKEA the new Urban Outfitters?’

When following the latest home decor trends, Urban Outfitters has always been one of my go-tos for finding statement pieces, but I have to say, I’ve not always been a fan of their prices. Now it seems IKEA is embracing bold swathes of colour, and I’ll admit these styles rival my beloved Urban Outfitters.

As a huge fan of dopamine decor, I love to see IKEA breaking away from minimalism and embracing quirky designs and colours - in fact, I think I’ll be swapping Urban Outfitters for IKEA when selecting summer decor this season.

IKEA's new fried egg collection.

IKEA's new bold bedding on display in the Oxford Street store

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Rebecca Knight)

One of the best things about being a home journalist is visiting all the previews of our favourite brands, and it was at IKEA’s new Oxford Street store, that I spotted the fried egg bedding. In my book, quirky bedding has always been an Urban Outfitters staple - for example, this ‘grumpy frog’ set - but IKEA is also nailing it. The fried eggs have a charming look, which is not something I’ve ever said about eggs before.

IKEA’s storage is another area that caught my eye. While its white flat-packs have defined many rental properties I’ve lived in, I’m really happy to see them experimenting with colour, such as the new green BILLY bookcase.

Here are a few other IKEA buys that have me questioning my Urban Outfitters allegiance.

Bedding

Ögonlocksmal Duvet Cover and 2 Pillowcases - Black/white/yellow 200x200/50x80 Cm
IKEA
ÖGONLOCKSMAL Duvet Cover and 2 Pillowcases

It's the first time I've ever seen fried eggs on bedding but I'll admit it's a move that plays off. This set is so much fun!

Hot Dog Duvet Set
Urban Outfitters
Hot Dog Duvet Set

Urban Outfitters are renowned for creating quirky bedding. This hot-dog design is fun without appearing gauche.

Storage

KrÖnikÖr Open Storage - Red 60x35x91 Cm
IKEA
KRÖNIKÖR Open Storage - Red

The rich red of this storage unit gives it a trendy edge.

Barkley Storage Shelf
Urban Outfitters
Barkley Storage Shelf

This classic storage shelf is perfect for small spaces, utilising verticle space.

Lighting

BlÅsverk Table Lamp - Red 36 Cm
IKEA
BlÅSVERK Table Lamp - Red 36 Cm

This lamp has a futuristic look that makes it a statement peice.

Kodhi Table Lamp
Urban Outfitters
Kodhi Table Lamp

Featuring two bold colours, this lamp is gorgeous. It's both warm and refreshing to look at.

Home Decor

KÄllarhals Vase - Orange 26 Cm
IKEA
KÄLLARHALS Vase - Orange

The vase has plenty of visual texture and it's bold orange shade makes it very eye-catching.

Ban.do Rise & Shine Orange Juice Vase
Urban Outfitters
Ban.do Rise & Shine Orange Juice Vase

The orange vase makes a statement peice that perfect for kitchen and dining spaces.

Soft furnishings

KlibbkorsÖrt Cushion Cover - White/multicolour 50x50 Cm
IKEA
KLIBBKORSÖRT Cushion Cover

Opting for bold soft furnishings is an easy way to introduce colour to a space.

Pink & Green Harper Stripe Cushion
Urban Outfitters
Pink & Green Harper Stripe Cushion

This cushion is a combination of the year's hottest trends - stripes, ruffles and bold colour.

IKEA's latest collections have been playful and vibrant. Do you agree with me? Are they giving Urban Outfitters a run for their money?

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

