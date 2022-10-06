Light up your home this winter with the Ideal Home x Next lighting edit
Ideal Home and Next have teamed up on a striking edit to brighten up your home
As the days get shorter getting the lighting right in your home is incredibly important to create a cosy and bright atmosphere. When it comes to lighting Next has become something of a high street hero, offering up on-trend and stylish pieces at wallet-friendly prices.
For that reason, we’re very excited to partner up with Next (opens in new tab) to select our favourite pieces from the new Autumn Winter lighting collection for the Ideal Home x Next edit. From affordable lighting features, to statement chandeliers Next’s new collection really has it all.
Something for every style
No style has gone uncatered for in the new autumn-winter lighting (opens in new tab) range, from the new Bromma contemporary range to the minimalist revamped Oxford light.
If you’re crazy for all things scandi and looking to bring a little hyggelig glow to your home the Verona table lamp, priced at £120 (opens in new tab), with its softy rosy glow is a match made in heaven. For homes that like to dial up the glamour, the Grand Country Chandelier, £225 (opens in new tab), is bound to make your friends green with envy.
However, if you prefer a more sleek contemporary look the Bromma Ceiling Lamp, £150, is perfect for bringing a stylish touch to any space.
Statement lighting that's easy on the wallet
Next has proven that lighting doesn’t have to break the bank to look beautiful. While there is the choice to splash out on a beautiful chandelier, options such as the Jackson ceiling lamp (opens in new tab) will give you a chic industrial look for just £60.
When it comes to affordable lamps, Next has also launched some of its most popular table lamps in mini form for £25, such as the charming mini Lydford (opens in new tab) with is perfect for a neutral colour scheme. The mini Brass bourton light (opens in new tab) has already caught our eye as a charming bedside lamp.
However, when it comes to affordable lighting the buck doesn’t stop at the price tag. Next has ensured its lamps are equipped to help you save on energy too. Their long life LED lights (opens in new tab) can save up to 90% energy. They have also been designed to last 10 times longer than a standard halogen bulb. To save even further on energy battery lights are also available in the new range.
Shop even more great brands at Next
There is now even more choice to shop at Next when it comes to lighting. The highstreet hero is home to a range of other well-known lighting brands from BHS, to Laura Ashley, Pacific, Heals and Swoon. You’d be hard pressed to find a large collection of lighting superstars in one place.
Rather than mourn the loss of longer days it’s time to embrace the clock turning back and explore Next’s lighting range to illuminate your home this winter.
Explore the Next x Ideal Home Edit (opens in new tab)or shop the Next Home collection in stores and online at next.co.uk (opens in new tab)
*Delivery costs apply. Subject to availability. Restrictions apply. For terms and conditions, visit next.co.uk
