These designer-look outdoor lights are so good you wouldn’t believe they’re from Next
All your guests will be asking where you got them from
Stop what you’re doing and listen up because Next’s outdoor lighting is too good not to share with you, and the Smoke Grey Solar LED Outdoor Light Up Sphere is my top pick.
Outdoor lighting is one of the easiest ways to elevate the look of your garden, creating the perfect ambience, whatever your mood. So, I absolutely love it when my garden lighting ideas can be done on a budget. Because of this, I’m always on the lookout for designer-look buys at my favourite high street stores.
I’m not at all surprised at the quality of Next’s outdoor lighting. I was seriously impressed when I spotted their SS25 lighting range in May, which looked far more expensive than the price tag. Then, there’s the brand’s stunning outdoor table lamp, which gives designer brand Pooky a run for its money.
Next’s outdoor lighting combines sophisticated style with a touch of whimsy. Most evident of this is the smoke grey light-up sphere. With a dark, smoky shell and warm golden firefly lights inside, this lamp looks like a magical crystal ball in the best possible way.
This light has a run time of six hours and takes eight hours to charge, meaning it will last through a whole evening. The small size (26.5cm x 25cm) is just £20, and I’m sure you’ll agree it looks far more expensive than it is. The medium size (36cm x 35cm) is £38 and currently out of stock. So, if you want one, you’ll have to be quick, as I’m sure the smaller size will follow suit.
Here are a few of the other highlights I spotted.
I have been left completely charmed by Next’s designer-look outdoor lamps. Do you have a favourite?
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.