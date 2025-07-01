These designer-look outdoor lights are so good you wouldn’t believe they’re from Next

Stop what you’re doing and listen up because Next’s outdoor lighting is too good not to share with you, and the Smoke Grey Solar LED Outdoor Light Up Sphere is my top pick.

Outdoor lighting is one of the easiest ways to elevate the look of your garden, creating the perfect ambience, whatever your mood. So, I absolutely love it when my garden lighting ideas can be done on a budget. Because of this, I’m always on the lookout for designer-look buys at my favourite high street stores.

I’m not at all surprised at the quality of Next’s outdoor lighting. I was seriously impressed when I spotted their SS25 lighting range in May, which looked far more expensive than the price tag. Then, there’s the brand’s stunning outdoor table lamp , which gives designer brand Pooky a run for its money.

Next’s outdoor lighting combines sophisticated style with a touch of whimsy. Most evident of this is the smoke grey light-up sphere. With a dark, smoky shell and warm golden firefly lights inside, this lamp looks like a magical crystal ball in the best possible way.

This light has a run time of six hours and takes eight hours to charge, meaning it will last through a whole evening. The small size (26.5cm x 25cm) is just £20, and I’m sure you’ll agree it looks far more expensive than it is. The medium size (36cm x 35cm) is £38 and currently out of stock. So, if you want one, you’ll have to be quick, as I’m sure the smaller size will follow suit.

Here are a few of the other highlights I spotted.

Next Black Solar Sparkle Ball Outdoor Light £20 at Next Used as a statment pendant or a lantern to illuminate your garden path, this sparkle ball is a stunning addition to any garden. Next Multi String Solar Outdoor Lantern £35 at Next Stripes have defined the year's as one of the hottest patterns, and this striped lantern has a playful, tropical look - perfect if you want to embrace holiday style. Next Multi Solar Confetti Glass Mushroom Outdoor Light £40 at Next Packed with beautiful colour, this little lamp will look incredible wherever you put it. Next Black Outdoor Battery Operated Lantern £16 at Next Simple yet stunning, this matte black lantern will add contemporary charm to your garden. Next Set of 3 bronze Solar Outdoor Light Up Metal Mushrooms £25 at Next These whimsical mushroom lights are perfect for any fairytale garden. Place into your flower beds to create a charming scene. Next Sage Green Set of 2 Solar Filigree Lanterns £35 at Next This set of two laterns have a gorgeous, earthy colourway. Plus, their intricate designs, means your patio will be covered with gorgeous speckled light in the evening.

I have been left completely charmed by Next’s designer-look outdoor lamps. Do you have a favourite?

