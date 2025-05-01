Next just launched the best-looking outdoor table lamp of the summer - the iconic Pooky scoon lamp has competition
I couldn't believe the table lamp was only £25!
Rechargeable lighting has been a growing trend inside the home over the last few years, and Next’s Natural Rattan effect Solar Outdoor Table Lamp (£25) proves the trend is growing outdoors, too.
Last summer saw the first expansion of the outdoor wireless lamp trend with Pooky, Homebase and Habitat all offering wireless outdoor safe options. This year, the trend is once again off to a booming start with new solar-powered lamp styles, meaning no plugs are required.
Next is offering an illuminating twist on these garden lighting ideas with the rattan solar table lamp, which I honestly believe is going to be one of the best-looking outdoor table lamps around this summer.
The table lamp is beautifully designed, perfectly on trend and functional, so you can continue to use your outdoor space long into those dark summer nights. Oh, and it comes in a floor lamp version too.
This lamp looks far more expensive than its £25 price tag. It's small but powerful, lasting between eight and 10 hours, and decked out in stylish rattan too.
There are two rattan lamps on offer - a table lamp and a floor lamp (£55), and at first glance, it’s easy to see why they both have five-star ratings. Designed in a sleek rattan-effect, the result is a beautiful rustic look.
Rattan is a garden furniture staple (you only have to look at the best rattan garden furniture), so it's also an interior favourite for wireless lamps in 2025. We've seen M&S and M&S launching stunning rattan lamps this year, so it's great to have an option that's outdoor-friendly.
The Next rattan effect solar table lamp shares the iconic shape of the Pooky Scoon Rechargeable Table Lamp (£74). But for almost £50 less I think the Next rattan effect solar lamp is an effective budget alternative.
It has a charge time of six hours and a run time of eight to 10 hours, and can even be battery operated when the sun is not shining (with two batteries included with the lamp). It's just 36m high, too, making it a great choice to sit on any outdoor coffee tables without taking up too much space.
By contrast, the much larger rattan effect floor lamp is ideal for illuminating your patio ideas. Standing at 145cm tall, this lamp will certainly make a statement. In fact, at first glance, you’d assume this lamp was designed for your living room.
Like the table lamp, it has a charge time of six hours and stays lit for eight to 10 hours. It can also be powered by AA batteries. I’d recommend styling this lamp alongside a statement outdoor chair or comfy coffee table to create a cosy outdoor reading spot.
I’m completely obsessed with the Next lamps, and they will be in my basket on payday. They’re fun, stylish and blend seamlessly with any garden furniture. What do you think?
Shop solar lighting
If the Next lamp isn't to your taste, I'm shocked, but I understand. So here are a few more of my favourite solar lights to brighten up an outdoor space.
If you want a more subtle look, this Habitat solar lamp is a great choice. Crafted in sleek black metal, it automatically lights up as it gets dark.
This lamp has eight colours and three adjustable brightness levels to choose from. You can either have a static colour or let it flow, making it perfect for parties.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
