Transform your home into the ultimate cosy nest with John Lewis’s AW collections

There’s nothing better than snuggling up at home on a cold and dark evening, but after a summer spent outdoors, we all need to give our neglected inside spaces some seasonal love to make sure they’re prepped and ready for the colder months.

As the days get shorter, our nesting instincts kick in, so embrace the change in seasons and focus on transforming your space into the perfect cosy cocoon. Now’s the time to layer textures and colours that will warm up any room and turn it into the ultimate winter retreat.

Celebrate spending time in the great indoors with these easy ways to add some well-deserved home comforts from John Lewis.

1. Create a magical glow

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Put a positive spin on the shorter days when the clocks go back, and see the darker evenings as an opportunity to use lighting to create atmosphere. Lights can not only add design flair, they’re the perfect mood-setters, creating pools of warm, inviting light. The dream lighting scheme is a well-considered combination of wall, floor and table lamps, which you can adjust depending on the light levels you need and the vibe you want to create.

The Emma Glass Table Lamp from John Lewis is a great way to not only add light, but also introduce texture and colour, with its woven rattan shade and green glass base.

There’s 20% off ceiling lights in the John Lewis lighting ranges right now up until 28th October, so it’s the ideal time to build your lighting scheme.

2. Build the ultimate sleep nest

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Turn your bedroom into the ultimate hibernation station by focusing on upping the snug factor. Switch your duvet for a higher tog – the John Lewis 3-in-1 Active Anti-Allergy duvet makes it easy to add warmth over the winter – then layer the bed with seasonal bedding and textiles.

Boost the comfort levels with brushed cotton bed linen , and you can’t beat a velvet bed and smart wall lights for boutique-hotel style luxury. The Piglet in Bed waffle cotton throw from John Lewis will elevate your space for years to come.

3. Luxe up soft furnishings

(Image credit: John Lewis)

When all you want to do is curl up on the sofa and stream your favourite show, nothing beats the cosiness of faux fur fabrics for full relaxation mode. Pile up super soft cushions like the Mongolian sheepskin cushion , Wave fur throw cushion (it comes in three colours – we love Natural for its pared-back Scandi vibe), and then wrap yourself up in the Faux fur throw in Ice Grey .

4. Enjoy cosy dinners

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Why venture out into the cold, wet weather, when you can entertain in the warmth of your own home instead? Whether you’re inviting friends over, or you’re planning the perfect night in for two, take the time to set the table beautifully to create that restaurant feel at home. Tablescaping is the trend that’s all over our social media feeds and John Lewis has the elevated basics you need to give it a go yourself.

The ANYDAY Braided Scallop Edge placements are the perfect starting point and will form the foundation of any table scheme. Stoneware plates are great for an earthy, textural autumn vibe – the Swirl Contrast Rim tableware has a unique finish and you can dress them up for intimate dinners with gold touches like this Gold Serve Plate which will reflect twinkling candles for a luxe glow.