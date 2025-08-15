H&M Home dropped a 70s-inspired autumn collection that looks designer – the 9 pieces that will be impossible to find come September

Designer-style homeware at high-street prices? Yes, please!

A living room with a modular sofa decorated with patterned cushions from the H&amp;M Home autumn 2025 collection
(Image credit: H&M Home)
H&M Home’s autumn 2025 collection just dropped – and if you would have seen the new-in pieces and thought they’re from a high-end designer brand, I wouldn’t blame you. Because that’s exactly what the products from the H&M Home autumn offering look like – designer, but with high-street prices, starting as low as £3.99. The perfect combination, if you ask me.

Championing one of this year’s biggest home decor trends, the 1970s, H&M Home gives the era a modern spin. The chrome trend makes an appearance, as well as the biggest colour trend of 2025 – brown, the perfect warm shade for the autumn season and cosy living room ideas.

A dining table with a green marble serving home and black marble chopping board from the H&M Home autumn 2025 collection

(Image credit: H&M Home)

The range focuses on texture. Dark woods, marble, velvet, amber glass, glossy stoneware, plush throws and the already mentioned chrome create the perfect tactile balance.

Narrowing my top picks from the collection was not an easy feat. But these 9 are the ones that I believe will be hard to find come September – and I'm tempted to buy some of these for my own home, too.

My top picks

If summer is truly coming to an end and I must give up the hot temps (albeit reluctantly) in favour of cosy season, this is how I want to enter it – in style, with H&M Home’s chic pieces adorning my home.

