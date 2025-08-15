H&M Home dropped a 70s-inspired autumn collection that looks designer – the 9 pieces that will be impossible to find come September
Designer-style homeware at high-street prices? Yes, please!
H&M Home’s autumn 2025 collection just dropped – and if you would have seen the new-in pieces and thought they’re from a high-end designer brand, I wouldn’t blame you. Because that’s exactly what the products from the H&M Home autumn offering look like – designer, but with high-street prices, starting as low as £3.99. The perfect combination, if you ask me.
Championing one of this year’s biggest home decor trends, the 1970s, H&M Home gives the era a modern spin. The chrome trend makes an appearance, as well as the biggest colour trend of 2025 – brown, the perfect warm shade for the autumn season and cosy living room ideas.
The range focuses on texture. Dark woods, marble, velvet, amber glass, glossy stoneware, plush throws and the already mentioned chrome create the perfect tactile balance.
Narrowing my top picks from the collection was not an easy feat. But these 9 are the ones that I believe will be hard to find come September – and I'm tempted to buy some of these for my own home, too.
My top picks
Not only does this throw provide cosiness, comfort and softness, it will also inject some colour, pattern and style into your home. Again, the colour combination of burgundy and beige (with a pink undertone) looks stunning, as does the alternative caramel brown and cream colourway.
Chocolate brown is the colour defining most of the collection - and most of the pieces I've fallen in love with happen to be of that particular shade, as you may have noticed. That includes this chic lamp, which has been one of my favourite H&M table lamps for a while now, but it looks great in this new colourway.
I'm just moving house and I think a decorative bowl like this one would be the perfect spot for my keys in my new place. The chunky design also reminds me of the viral Gustaf Westman designer plates.
Autumn is all about cosiness - and candles have a way of creating a cosy atmosphere with ease. That's why there are several candles in this collection, including these tapered ones in the chic chocolate brown colourway. They'll look perfect paired with the chrome canle holders.
If summer is truly coming to an end and I must give up the hot temps (albeit reluctantly) in favour of cosy season, this is how I want to enter it – in style, with H&M Home’s chic pieces adorning my home.
