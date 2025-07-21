John Lewis gave me a preview of the new autumn/winter 2025 range – this is what I was most impressed with and wanted to take home with me
This is what you can look forward to from the John Lewis in the coming months
A few days ago, John Lewis gave me (and fellow journalists) an early preview of their new upcoming range. And just like every season, the first look at the John Lewis autumn/winter 2025 collection left me excited about what’s to come over the next few months – not to mention that the showcase made me want to take a few of the pieces home with me.
There are a couple of exciting partnerships on the way, as well as stylish themes and chic pieces of furniture and homeware, some of which further confirming some of the biggest home decor trends. And it was fully confirmed that earthy green and brown are the new neutrals replacing beige and grey in the interiors space. And I’m so here for that!
While most of the newness is set to launch this August, and the collaborations dropping in September and October, there are also certain hero products that caught my eye and are available to shop now already, as was the case with the John Lewis spring/summer 2025 collection.
The furniture
There are some great things coming from John Lewis in the seating category. Firstly, the Pleat sofa (as pictured above) was the best sofa at the showcase in my opinion and it’s new to the John Lewis sofa offering.
Inspired by art deco, the £3,299 curved chaise design features a discreetly pleated base and comes in delicious brown velvet. It’s a very warm and rather bright shade of brown that’s reflective and won’t absorb too much light.
And since I love modular sofas, I was glad to see that this design can also be separated into two parts.
Secondly, it was the Curve accent chair and co-ordinating dining chair which John Lewis predicts will be the bestseller of the season.
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Inspired by the 70s aesthetic, they both come in the shade that the retailer crowned as its colour of the season, a chocolate brown called ‘cocoa’, and feature one of the major interior and living room trends of 2025 – chrome hardware.
If I had been was allowed, I would have carried that accent chair right out of there and put it in my living room!
Chrome legs were also seen on the John Lewis Retro coffee table and matching side table with amber glass tabletop.
These were also designed with the 70s style in mind and looked perfect next to the brown Pleat sofa and the Lozenge sofa in a forest green shade, and are actually already available online.
Before we move onto the cool new collaborations, the last thing I want to call out is the burl finish that can be seen on a round coffee table (which is already live!) and a soon-to-come bedside table that John Lewis also highlighted as the look of the season.
The collaborations
John Lewis x Deliciously Ella collaboration
On 1st October, John Lewis is launching a collection of tableware, table linens, cookware and even food storage containers created in collaboration with Deliciously Ella founder, Ella Mills.
A colour palette of green paired with natural shades and vegetable motifs, seen especially on the tableware and table linens, define the range – the salt and pepper shakers taking on the shape of two little beetroots were among the highlights for me.
John Lewis x Sanderson collection
It was at the spring/summer 2025 press showcase that John Lewis introduced its first collaboration with Sanderson. At this event, the retailer presented a second installment of the partnership with the brand known for traditional, nature-inspired prints and patterns which is set to become available from this September.
But while last time, the offering focused on the living room and bedroom with bed linen, cushions, table lamps, armchairs and sofas, this season, it’s more about bringing those bold and colourful patterns into the dining room as we approach hosting season. New cushion and quilt designs will also be part of the range.
The Emporium
With Christmas coming up, John Lewis is really taking its gifting department to the next level, with new brands becoming available as part of the offering.
This includes more well-known brands such as The Conran Shop and its glassware or Miffy stuffed toys which are growing in popularity even among teenagers and young adults.
There will also be more cult brands such as &k Amsterdam which is the brand behind the viral house-shaped butter dish. And, in fact, butter dishes in general have been having something of a moment as their sales have been increasing at John Lewis.
What’s available now
As already mentioned, there are some pieces that I spotted at the preview that are actually already available to buy now. And these pieces would be my top picks.
This coffee table in amber glass features the chrome furniture trend in a stylish, retro way. It looks super sleek and light, perfect as a small living room idea. And if you don't have the space, opt for the side table instead.
What were your favourite pieces that you can’t wait to add to your basket and your home?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.