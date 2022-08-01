Primark’s new collection is a masterclass in using Autumn's new neutrals

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Autumn is the perfect time to give your home a subtle revamp, swapping in warmer colours, introducing rich textures, and simply creating a cosy space to hibernate in during the colder weather. Primark Home has everything you need to do just that, whilst also tapping into the rich new neutrals that will be everywhere in Autumn.

Primark Home’s new Autumn Winter collection showcases luxurious chocolate brown colours and rich ruby wine hues. If you’re a fan of a minimalist home decor scheme, these rich neutrals are the colours to know about this year.

(Image credit: Primark)

Thanks to Primark you can introduce these into your home with simple highlights starting from just £1. Consider adding a candle to your coffee table, or swapping in a ruby wine cushion on your sofa or bed.

‘Adding soft textured cushions and cosy blankets in subtle neutral tones is a must this time of year. With our key highlight tone oxblood injecting some much-needed warmth. Why not add a new cushion or candle in this rich, inviting tone to bring an otherwise neutral space to life,’ says Aisling O’Neill, Assistant Designer of Homeware at Primark Home.

(Image credit: Primark)

However, it isn’t just new colour inspo that Primark is delivering in spades, it is also dialling up the comfort factor. This collection is all about turning bedrooms and living rooms into restorative spaces. Elegant and tactile ceramic tableware in rich, earthy colours ground the collection, all at incredible affordable prices, while sumptuous bedding, blankets and cushions are ideal for creating a cosy reading nook for reflection.

(Image credit: Primark)

The collection is full of beautiful neutrals, but plenty of character is woven in with abstract patterns and curved body silhouettes in monochromatic schemes. In particular, we think these female form mugs deserve a starring role on every bedside table this autumn.

Here are a few of our favourite pieces in the new collection.

1. Abstract face cushion, £10

(Image credit: Primark)

What’s not to love about this elegant, on-trend cushion? It is the perfect addition to any bedspread in the colder seasons. It will look gorgeous paired with rich colours in a lovely minimalist scheme, and can easily be transitioned into any season.

2.Three wicked wooden lid candle, £5

(Image credit: Primark)

Scented candles are essential when creating a restorative environment. Candles are multi-sensory, this one in particular not only gives off a beautiful scent but casts a rich flicker of red light through the glass holder.

3. Marble ornament, £2.50

(Image credit: Primark)

If you’re looking for a chic shelfie update then this marbled sculpture is it, offering high end looks at an affordable price. When creating a soothing space it is important not to forget these lovely pieces as a finishing touch to update a shelf or mantle piece.

‘This minimalist trend is just the beginning of our Autumn Winter offering and signals the start of the amazing interior trends that will be available in stores over the winter months,’ says Aisling O’Neill.