I predict this new bold, designer-look Zara Home collection is going to sell out fast – and prices start at just £10!
The second instalment of the super stylish Zara Home x Collagerie collab just dropped
At the end of last week, Zara Home released a homeware collection created in collaboration with Collagerie, my go-to site for beautifully curated home accessories and fashion across different price points, founded by two former Vogue fashion directors. And between the high-end designer look of the Zara Home x Collagerie collection and some of the affordable price points starting at just £9.99, I predict it’s going to sell out fast.
Zara Home has a knack for creating designer-worthy pieces, often championing some of the biggest and most sophisticated home decor trends. But at times, the prices can be a little high for high street – which is why I was so pleased to see the price tags on some of the pieces from this Zara Home x Collagerie collab.
Spanning everything from tableware to lighting and even pieces of furniture, this is not the first time that Zara Home and Collagerie have joined forces. Last summer, they launched their first collection, which had the same bold, colourful, patterned and slightly retro aesthetic, which feels very Mediterranean, very ‘Portuguese girl aesthetic’.
Zara Home is mostly known for its quiet luxury, pared-back aesthetic, so this Collagerie is a welcome break from that style and energises the brand’s homeware offering.
And judging by some of the most recent Zara Home special collections – specifically the Soho Home-style tennis range and the chic home workout collection, the latter of which went viral and sold out within days, it’s safe to assume that this one will too.
So if you are looking to invest, I’d recommend doing it sooner rather than later – and I’d recommend the below pieces.
My top picks
It's all about the stripes in homes and interiors this year - and that's exactly why striped vases are trending, too. This XL-sized version is quite a unique one though - I love the on-trend brown and yellow colourway and irregular, wavy stripes.
Statement lamps are one of the biggest lighting trends of the year. And this design with a mosaic base is pretty much a work of art in its own right.
Alternative picks
But if you miss out on some of your favourite pieces or like the aesthetic but want to shop elsewhere - perhaps spending a little less - I’ve searched the internet to bring you the best alternatives for some of the pieces from the offering. And I think they look like they could be part of the collection.
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Totem side tables have been trending for a couple of years now. And while this La Redoute lacquered version features the hottest colour of the year, cherry red, the version championed by Zara Home and Collagerie was colour-blocked.
I had a little dig online for similar-looking cutlery to that from the Zara Home x Collagerie range. And while I couldn't find a perfect match, I think this salad server set from H&M gives off a similar vibe. And it comes as a large cutlery set, too.
Similar to the glossy spiral candle set from the Zara Home x Collagerie collection, these Ginger Ray candles are significantly cheaper and come trimmed with a contrasting colour which makes them look super interesting.
As already mentioned, ombre finishes are central to the Zara Home x Collagerie collaboration, including this dinner plate design which also comes as a dessert plate and in a brown colourway. And this La Redoute set is the perfect darker alternative.
Even though it's currently unavailable, the Zara Home x Collagerie collection features a very modern and artistic take on a traditional quilt. And this John Lewis design does the same, just in more earthy colours and for £70 less.
£8 for a set of four cotton and linen-blend napkins?! That's a bargain if you ask me. And they're the perfect alternative for the set from the Zara Home x Collagerie range.
Striped tablecloths always look super chic, especially when beautiful colours and irregular widths get involved, as is the case with this La Redoute design, as well as the Zara Home x Collagerie tablecloth.
The Zara Home x Collagerie range included even practical pieces like waffle-weave tea towels. And while this H&M Home design is technically a bathroom hand towel, it looks like it could belong in the same range.
Are you ready to celebrate summer with this sophisticated colour palette, graphic patterns, interesting shapes and tactile textures in your home? I sure am!
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
