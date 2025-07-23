I predict this new bold, designer-look Zara Home collection is going to sell out fast – and prices start at just £10!

At the end of last week, Zara Home released a homeware collection created in collaboration with Collagerie, my go-to site for beautifully curated home accessories and fashion across different price points, founded by two former Vogue fashion directors. And between the high-end designer look of the Zara Home x Collagerie collection and some of the affordable price points starting at just £9.99, I predict it’s going to sell out fast.

Zara Home has a knack for creating designer-worthy pieces, often championing some of the biggest and most sophisticated home decor trends. But at times, the prices can be a little high for high street – which is why I was so pleased to see the price tags on some of the pieces from this Zara Home x Collagerie collab.

These spoons are part of a colourful cutlery set from the Zara Home x Collagerie collection. (Image credit: Zara Home)

Spanning everything from tableware to lighting and even pieces of furniture, this is not the first time that Zara Home and Collagerie have joined forces. Last summer, they launched their first collection, which had the same bold, colourful, patterned and slightly retro aesthetic, which feels very Mediterranean, very ‘Portuguese girl aesthetic’.

Zara Home is mostly known for its quiet luxury, pared-back aesthetic, so this Collagerie is a welcome break from that style and energises the brand’s homeware offering.

(Image credit: Zara Home)

And judging by some of the most recent Zara Home special collections – specifically the Soho Home-style tennis range and the chic home workout collection, the latter of which went viral and sold out within days, it’s safe to assume that this one will too.

So if you are looking to invest, I’d recommend doing it sooner rather than later – and I’d recommend the below pieces.

My top picks

Alternative picks

But if you miss out on some of your favourite pieces or like the aesthetic but want to shop elsewhere - perhaps spending a little less - I’ve searched the internet to bring you the best alternatives for some of the pieces from the offering. And I think they look like they could be part of the collection.

Are you ready to celebrate summer with this sophisticated colour palette, graphic patterns, interesting shapes and tactile textures in your home? I sure am!