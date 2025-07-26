Primark Home’s furniture is sleek, stylish and looks way more expensive than its price tag – it rivals Next and Habitat

I didn't know budget furniture could look this good

I’ve always been a huge fan of Primark home, but it wasn’t until recently that I realised quite how fabulous their furniture was - sleek and expensive-looking, your guests will never guess these home buys come from Primark.

We all know and love Primark. It’s cheap, cheerful and the go-to place for pants and socks. But what you may not know is that the retailer also sells a range of different furniture, including accent chairs, ottomans and dining chairs that nail the year’s home decor trends.

Primark Home’s furniture easily rivals that of higher-end brands, but with an affordable price tag to cinch the deal. Here’s how it matches up.

Primark rattan lounge chair

(Image credit: Primark)

What really caught my eye was the Rattan Lounge Chair (£90) which oozes Scandinavian charm. In fact, I had to do a double-take as it’s a dead ringer for the Habitat Faro Woven Paper Rope and Oak Accent Chair (£160). At £90, Primark’s version is the most affordable option, despite Habitat’s chair still being a great price.

Its angled back makes it the perfect choice for a reading nook, while the warm-toned wood is excellent at creating a homely feel.

Another standout is the Boucle Dining Chair (£45), which could easily be mistaken for Next’s Set of 2 Casual Boucle Oyster Aire Black Leg Dining Chairs (£330). Almost a perfect match, it’s unbelievable that Primark’s dining chairs are so cheap! They’re elegant, plush, with a curved back for added comfort.

Bouclé Dining Chair
Primark UK
Bouclé Dining Chair

I had to do a double take when I saw these chairs were £45. They're a great fit for any minimalist home, providing a subtle elegance to your dining room.

Rattan Lounge Chair
Primark UK
Rattan Lounge Chair

This chair is absolutely stunning, creating a warm, boho vibe in any room. It's angled design is perfect for curling up with a good book.

Bouclé Storage Bench
Primark UK
Bouclé Storage Bench

This reminds me of Dunelm's Evie Boucle Storage Ottoman, but for more than half the price. Perfect for stashing away blankets and bedding, it will make your bedroom tidier and more stylish.

Wooden Rattan Bench
Primark UK
Wooden Rattan Bench

I love the slightly wonky shape of this bench as it adds so much rustic charm. But don't be fooled, Primark promises it's sturdy.

Bouclé Accent Chair
Primark UK
Bouclé Accent Chair

Doesn't this chair look just like a cloud? Similar to Dusk's Peyton Accent Chair, these rounded styles just make me want to snuggle up and relax.

Bouclé Storage Stool
Primark UK
Bouclé Storage Stool

No living room is complete witha storage footstool in my book and for £25, this one is a total steal. Sot boucle combined with sturdy black legs gives this stool a classy look, all while storing away your remotes and magazines.

Now I haven’t tested Primark’s furniture, so I can’t vouch that it is as sturdy and well-made as the other brands. But I have done some social media scrolling and the furniture has gone semi-viral on TikTok, with users proudly showing off their bargain buys.

I love Primark for being cheap and reliable, so while you may not expect it to be the best furniture on the market, it does what it says on the tin, and looks good, too.

But if you haven’t been quite convinced, I‘ve tracked down some more well-rated expensive-looking furniture.

Habitat Hermione Boucle Chair - Cream
Habitat Hermione Boucle Chair - Cream

This beautiful chair is also wonderfully reviewed at Habiat, which shoppers stating they're lovely to look at, easy to put together and comfortable.

Yaheetech Beige Fabric Upholstered Accent Chair with Rattan Sides and Rubberwood Legs
Yaheetech Beige Fabric Upholstered Accent Chair with Rattan Sides and Rubberwood Legs

B&Q is quickly becoming one of my favourite places to buy furniture. And I'm sure you'll agree this designer look chair doesn't look like it comes from the DIY store.

Amari Fluted Flatweave Storage Ottoman
Amari Fluted Flatweave Storage Ottoman

This is one of the most stylish storage ottoman's I've seen. It's fluted wooden pannels elevate the look, and the plush boucle looks perfect for resting on.

Have you tried out Primark’s furniture before? Do you think these bargain buys are worth the money?

