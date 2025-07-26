Primark Home’s furniture is sleek, stylish and looks way more expensive than its price tag – it rivals Next and Habitat

I’ve always been a huge fan of Primark home, but it wasn’t until recently that I realised quite how fabulous their furniture was - sleek and expensive-looking, your guests will never guess these home buys come from Primark.

We all know and love Primark. It’s cheap, cheerful and the go-to place for pants and socks. But what you may not know is that the retailer also sells a range of different furniture, including accent chairs, ottomans and dining chairs that nail the year’s home decor trends .

Primark Home’s furniture easily rivals that of higher-end brands, but with an affordable price tag to cinch the deal. Here’s how it matches up.

(Image credit: Primark)

What really caught my eye was the Rattan Lounge Chair (£90) which oozes Scandinavian charm. In fact, I had to do a double-take as it’s a dead ringer for the Habitat Faro Woven Paper Rope and Oak Accent Chair (£160) . At £90, Primark’s version is the most affordable option, despite Habitat’s chair still being a great price.

Its angled back makes it the perfect choice for a reading nook , while the warm-toned wood is excellent at creating a homely feel.

Another standout is the Boucle Dining Chair (£45) , which could easily be mistaken for Next’s Set of 2 Casual Boucle Oyster Aire Black Leg Dining Chairs (£330) . Almost a perfect match, it’s unbelievable that Primark’s dining chairs are so cheap! They’re elegant, plush, with a curved back for added comfort.

Now I haven’t tested Primark’s furniture, so I can’t vouch that it is as sturdy and well-made as the other brands. But I have done some social media scrolling and the furniture has gone semi-viral on TikTok, with users proudly showing off their bargain buys.

I love Primark for being cheap and reliable, so while you may not expect it to be the best furniture on the market, it does what it says on the tin, and looks good, too.

But if you haven’t been quite convinced, I‘ve tracked down some more well-rated expensive-looking furniture.

Habitat Hermione Boucle Chair - Cream £109 at Habitat This beautiful chair is also wonderfully reviewed at Habiat, which shoppers stating they're lovely to look at, easy to put together and comfortable. Yaheetech Beige Fabric Upholstered Accent Chair with Rattan Sides and Rubberwood Legs £71.49 at B&Q B&Q is quickly becoming one of my favourite places to buy furniture. And I'm sure you'll agree this designer look chair doesn't look like it comes from the DIY store. Amari Fluted Flatweave Storage Ottoman £74.50 at Dunelm This is one of the most stylish storage ottoman's I've seen. It's fluted wooden pannels elevate the look, and the plush boucle looks perfect for resting on.

Have you tried out Primark’s furniture before? Do you think these bargain buys are worth the money?