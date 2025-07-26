Primark Home’s furniture is sleek, stylish and looks way more expensive than its price tag – it rivals Next and Habitat
I didn't know budget furniture could look this good
I’ve always been a huge fan of Primark home, but it wasn’t until recently that I realised quite how fabulous their furniture was - sleek and expensive-looking, your guests will never guess these home buys come from Primark.
We all know and love Primark. It’s cheap, cheerful and the go-to place for pants and socks. But what you may not know is that the retailer also sells a range of different furniture, including accent chairs, ottomans and dining chairs that nail the year’s home decor trends.
Primark Home’s furniture easily rivals that of higher-end brands, but with an affordable price tag to cinch the deal. Here’s how it matches up.
What really caught my eye was the Rattan Lounge Chair (£90) which oozes Scandinavian charm. In fact, I had to do a double-take as it’s a dead ringer for the Habitat Faro Woven Paper Rope and Oak Accent Chair (£160). At £90, Primark’s version is the most affordable option, despite Habitat’s chair still being a great price.
Its angled back makes it the perfect choice for a reading nook, while the warm-toned wood is excellent at creating a homely feel.
Another standout is the Boucle Dining Chair (£45), which could easily be mistaken for Next’s Set of 2 Casual Boucle Oyster Aire Black Leg Dining Chairs (£330). Almost a perfect match, it’s unbelievable that Primark’s dining chairs are so cheap! They’re elegant, plush, with a curved back for added comfort.
This reminds me of Dunelm's Evie Boucle Storage Ottoman, but for more than half the price. Perfect for stashing away blankets and bedding, it will make your bedroom tidier and more stylish.
Doesn't this chair look just like a cloud? Similar to Dusk's Peyton Accent Chair, these rounded styles just make me want to snuggle up and relax.
Now I haven’t tested Primark’s furniture, so I can’t vouch that it is as sturdy and well-made as the other brands. But I have done some social media scrolling and the furniture has gone semi-viral on TikTok, with users proudly showing off their bargain buys.
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
I love Primark for being cheap and reliable, so while you may not expect it to be the best furniture on the market, it does what it says on the tin, and looks good, too.
But if you haven’t been quite convinced, I‘ve tracked down some more well-rated expensive-looking furniture.
Have you tried out Primark’s furniture before? Do you think these bargain buys are worth the money?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.