George Home is channelling Marie Antoinette for their latest collection – these are the 6 pieces going in my trolley
These styles look good enough to eat!
It’s August, and that means our favourite brands are launching their Autumnal collections, and it’s my job to show you the very best. And George Home’s latest collection, French Fancy, looks good enough to eat.
Inspired by Parisian patisseries and vintage French flair, this home decor trend has embraced a sugary sweet pastel palette and whimsical design to create a collection that will give any room in your home a splash of kitsch charm.
From cutesy macaroon-shaped cushions to stunning ruched duvet sets, there’s something for everyone to add a sprinkle of Marie Antoinette to their homes. So, without further ado, here are my top six picks from George Home’s French Fancy collection.
French Fancy is a playful take on French style, embracing a more playful side to the trend. Think huge pastel motifs, ornamental glassware and statement crockery. It’s an explosion of colour but with a mix of greens and pinks, one that works.
My top pick is the Striped Ruched Frill Duvet Set £20), which is stunning. I’ve been obsessed with ruched bedding this, inevitably lusting over Urban Outfitters Buttermilk Cinched Duvet Set (£79). At £20, George Home’s set is so much more affordable and looks just as good. Ruched bedding has a unique and luxurious look, perfect for elevating your bedroom.
What is your favourite piece from the French Fancy collection?
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.