George Home is channelling Marie Antoinette for their latest collection – these are the 6 pieces going in my trolley

It’s August, and that means our favourite brands are launching their Autumnal collections, and it’s my job to show you the very best. And George Home’s latest collection, French Fancy, looks good enough to eat.

Inspired by Parisian patisseries and vintage French flair, this home decor trend has embraced a sugary sweet pastel palette and whimsical design to create a collection that will give any room in your home a splash of kitsch charm.

From cutesy macaroon-shaped cushions to stunning ruched duvet sets , there’s something for everyone to add a sprinkle of Marie Antoinette to their homes. So, without further ado, here are my top six picks from George Home’s French Fancy collection.

This painted bow bedding (from £10) is another stunning example how to achive the 'French Fancy' look. (Image credit: George Home)

French Fancy is a playful take on French style, embracing a more playful side to the trend. Think huge pastel motifs, ornamental glassware and statement crockery. It’s an explosion of colour but with a mix of greens and pinks, one that works.

My top pick is the Striped Ruched Frill Duvet Set £20) , which is stunning. I’ve been obsessed with ruched bedding this, inevitably lusting over Urban Outfitters Buttermilk Cinched Duvet Set (£79) . At £20, George Home’s set is so much more affordable and looks just as good. Ruched bedding has a unique and luxurious look, perfect for elevating your bedroom.

What is your favourite piece from the French Fancy collection?