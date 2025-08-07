George Home is channelling Marie Antoinette for their latest collection – these are the 6 pieces going in my trolley

It’s August, and that means our favourite brands are launching their Autumnal collections, and it’s my job to show you the very best. And George Home’s latest collection, French Fancy, looks good enough to eat.

Inspired by Parisian patisseries and vintage French flair, this home decor trend has embraced a sugary sweet pastel palette and whimsical design to create a collection that will give any room in your home a splash of kitsch charm.

From cutesy macaroon-shaped cushions to stunning ruched duvet sets, there’s something for everyone to add a sprinkle of Marie Antoinette to their homes. So, without further ado, here are my top six picks from George Home’s French Fancy collection.

Pink bedd in a large bedroom with high ceilings and huge French doors.

This painted bow bedding (from £10) is another stunning example how to achive the 'French Fancy' look.

(Image credit: George Home)

French Fancy is a playful take on French style, embracing a more playful side to the trend. Think huge pastel motifs, ornamental glassware and statement crockery. It’s an explosion of colour but with a mix of greens and pinks, one that works.

My top pick is the Striped Ruched Frill Duvet Set £20), which is stunning. I’ve been obsessed with ruched bedding this, inevitably lusting over Urban Outfitters Buttermilk Cinched Duvet Set (£79). At £20, George Home’s set is so much more affordable and looks just as good. Ruched bedding has a unique and luxurious look, perfect for elevating your bedroom.

Stripe Ruched Frill Duvet Set
George Home
Stripe Ruched Frill Duvet Set

My favourite from the collection, this bedding set has a gorgeous luxury look. Plus, it's butter yellow shade is arguably the most popular colour of the year.

Love You Bye Slogan Cushion
George Home
Love You Bye Slogan Cushion

I love a statement cushion for my sofa and this tongue in cheek example will be a great fit. It's fun and a little cheeky, making it a great talking point for your guests.

Painted Bows Easycare Duvet Set
George Home
Painted Bows Easycare Duvet Set

These dainty bows will add a playful, girlie touch to your bedroom. Perfect for teens and adults alike, this bedding set has won us over.

Pink Stacking Ribbed Mixer Glass - Set of 4
George Home
Pink Stacking Ribbed Mixer Glass - Set of 4

Pink glassware? Yes please. These pretty glasses stack together with ease to utilise your cupboard storage.

Pink Double Sided Stripe Cotton Towel Range
George Home
Pink Double Sided Stripe Cotton Towel Range

These striiped towels look way more expensive than their price tag. Stripes are effortlessy chic and these towels are also available in pink and green.

Beige Croissant Shaped Cushion
George Home
Beige Croissant Shaped Cushion

I never knew how much I wanted a croissant cushion until I spotted this. It's so much fun.

What is your favourite piece from the French Fancy collection?

