I can't get enough of the bistro kitchen trend – H&M Home's new collection is an easy way to recreate Parisian style

2025 has been the year of cosy, laidback interiors and some of our favourite trends have drawn inspiration from casual eateries. We've waxed lyrical about café kitchens and while we love the bright and inviting look the trend adds to a kitchen, we're making way for a new favourite; the bistro trend. And H&M's new collection nails the look.

We're not wishing away the summer months just yet, but this slightly moodier take on the café trend will create a warm and inviting ambience as soon as autumn hits. It takes inspiration from Parisian bistros with a simple monochrome colour palette and cool-toned stainless steel, leaning away from brushed brass which has dominated kitchen trends for the last few years.

Here's why we think this trend is going to make it big this autumn and winter, and why you should add it to your kitchen and dining collections.

H&M Home's Bistro Collection

When budgets are on the smaller side but you still want to make a meaningful update to your home, tableware is the way to go. It's a surefire dopamine hit and it provides the perfect excuse to phone a friend for an impromptu dinner at home - as if we ever need to justify it. Whether it's a tablecloth or cutlery set, these small upgrades reframe casual weeknight dinners, adding a burst of joy and in this case, a Parisian-inspired aesthetic.

H&M Home is one of our go-to spots for affordable homeware that sits on the right side of trendy. While it's fun to experiment with trending themes, buying well often means thinking carefully about which trends fit in with your existing home decor and taste, so you'll keep it for years to come.

The new bistro diningware range is exactly that. It's a fun take on restaurant-style tableware that has a classic nod, making it easy to incorporate into your space.

It's hard not to daydream of enjoying a coffee at a chic French bistro or lounging in a luxe Parisian hotel bed, pain au chocolat in tow - and this collection makes it even easier.

The stainless steel butter knives and 16-piece cutlery set are personal favourites, with the chic cream, red and black colourways providing options to suit each kitchen scheme. They've taken inspiration from heritage Parisian brand, Sabre, with iconic coloured-handle cutlery that has an instantly recognisable French look.

It would be remiss not to also note the combination of stainless steel crockery and classic porcelain bowls, plates and espresso cups.

Stainless steel dessert coupes, trays and butter dishes have landed well with the foodie set, popping up on the most stylish of tablescapes and supper clubs lately. Using stainless steel crockery might have previously been seen as a touch industrial (the kitchen in The Bear comes to mind), but now it's a chic way of bringing a high-end restaurant look to your home.

'On the table, mix and match the stainless steel accents with simple glassware. To bring the wider table scape together, opt for low candlelight to really elevate your space to feel like you have been transported to a Parisian dining room,' recommends event and tablescaping expert, Lavinia Stewart-Brown.

These pieces aren't just designed for a table, either. Showcasing kitchenware on open shelving or walls puts them to good use when you're not hosting.

'In the kitchen, get creative with stacking (safely) with items such as the steel low coupe bowls. Where possible, the plates with text make for a really gorgeous addition to a wall. If you have a dresser, having napkins neatly folded and on show is another really lovely way to bring additional texture,' adds Lavinia.

Shop the collection

We're officially dreaming of lazy mornings with this wooden bed tray, brimming with hot coffee and fresh pastries. Any excuse, right?