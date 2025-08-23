As a bedding expert, this is the firm pillow I now recommend to all my friends. It's transformed my sleep experience

I'm a sleep product reviewer, which means I’ve tested dozens and dozens of pillows. However, as someone who alternates between side and back sleeping, runs hot at night, and can’t stand a pillow that’s too soft or flimsy, I've still struggled to find the best pillow for my needs.

That is, until I tested this pillow, which I instantly fell in love with. And if you, too, are a fan of a firm pillow, I think this is an option you'll want on your radar.

Simba Hybrid Firm Pillow £159 at Simba Sleep I know that price tag is steep, but hear me out on this one.

Yes, of the many pillows I've tested, the Simba Hybrid Firm Pillow is the only one that I’ve stuck with, night after night. Why do I think it's so good? Firstly, as the name might suggest, it’s a firm pillow. Those who want marshmallow softness are best looking elsewhere.

Secondly, you can adjust its height. In my opinion, this makes it one of the best pillows for a side sleeper like me, as I could tweak its loft until I found my perfect sweet spot.

That's because there are three pillow inserts inside its cover. Two are made of a fibre that’s made from recycled plastic bottles, which mimics the soft feeling of down. The third insert is made from flexible springs that adjust as you move to provide firmer support.

Wait, a pillow with springs inside?! Yup. I was sceptical at first. When it comes to how to choose a pillow, springs probably don’t offer the soft and squishy vibe you may be expecting. In reality, the springs give the pillow a kind of ‘responsive firmness’ that I haven’t found in other pillows, even those billed as firm.

Other so-called ‘firm’ pillows I’ve tested have relied on dense memory foam – but I often find even the best memory foam pillows can feel hot and too solid for me.

I’ve even found memory foam akin to sleeping with a pillow made out of wet sand sometimes. The Hybrid Firm is the only pillow I've come across that utilises springs, and I find it a completely different sleep experience. In a good way.

This trinity of fillings can be adjusted to suit your needs. You can remove some inserts completely to lower its height, or juggle the order of the inserts until you’ve created your perfect pillow.

I’ve tried every combo, and I find I like sleeping with the spring layer on top because I like a sleep surface that gently pushes back – it supports my neck without ever feeling rigid or blocky, and gives me the firm, structured top I like, with just a touch of sink underneath.

This pillow may not be for everyone. Some of my fellow side sleeping co-testers have described it as so firm it hurt their ears. But for me, it’s the firm, structured feel that makes this pillow so satisfying and reassuring.

Below are a few other options I tried that didn't quite hit the mark for me, but may be right up your street.

Alternatives

Kally Sleep Neck Pain Pillow £39.99 at Kally Sleep This is a great pillow that is one of the firmest I've tested and super comfortable for back and side sleeping. It's also great value. It's made from high-density memory foam, but doesn't have any of the sinkage I've found with most other memory foam pillows. I just wish the edges were a little higher for side sleeping as unfortunately, I found it a tad too low for me. REM-Fit 500 Cool Gel Pillow £49.99 at REM-Fit This REM-Fit pillow incorporates cool gel-infused memory foam for better temperature regulation during sleep. Just what I need as a hot sleeper who can overheat on a memory foam surface. However, I didn't find it as firm my go-to Simba pillow and it isn't height adjustable. Emma Premium Foam Pillow £65.60 at Emma Emma's Premium Foam Pillow also features three layers of foam inserts that allow you to adjust its height to your needs. It just doesn't have the spring layer of the Hybrid Firm pillow, and because of this, I found it softer than I liked. However, if you prefer a little more squish, then this pillow could be the one for you.

For me, Simba's firmest pillow is the closest I’ve come to finding a pillow that feels like it was made bespoke to me – and it took me all of two nights of experimenting with its interchangeable layers to find the right mix of support.

I really miss this pillow when I go on holiday and I'm forced to use other pillows – but I draw the line at packing the pillow to take with me.

Plus, not only is it comfortable, but it’s also plump enough to look inviting on the bed (so many pillows fall down in this area). And, it doesn't make my head hot at night.

As I mentioned, I’m a somewhat hot sleeper. There’s nothing that ruins my sleep more (with the notable exception of having newborn twins a few years ago) than waking up hot and sweaty. But I’ve found that this pillow keeps me just right all night long, temperature-wise.

As far as I'm concerned, there's only one downside to this pillow, and - sadly - that's it's price. No, I never thought I’d become someone who raves about a £159 pillow. Yikes.

Yes, it's incredibly expensive. But, for me, this pillow is worth it.

However, after testing so many other options and finding them lacking, I’m convinced it’s worth it – especially with Simba’s 30-night sleep trial.

To my mind, that sleep trial means there’s no harm in trying this Goldilocks solution to the perfect-pillow quest – you might find it’s just right for you too if you’re hunting for a firm pillow.