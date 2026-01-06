Jump to category:
Back To Top

Lidl is selling a super-cosy electric blanket for just £20 – I've tested it, and it's the most budget-friendly solution I've found for staying warm

And if you can't get into Lidl, these are the best alternatives to shop online

Amy Lockwood's avatar
By
published
A bedroom with a bench at the bed of the bed
(Image credit: Dominic Blackmore)
Jump to category:

As you may have noticed, it's cold right now. The winter weather has hit, with snow and ice descending on large parts of the country, and overnight temperatures dropping to sub-zero temperatures.

Thankfully, Lidl has the answer if you've been feeling the bedtime chill. The retailer is currently stocking the Silentnight Winter Warmer Electric Blanket for just £19.99, and I think that an investment of under £20 is definitely worth it if you're after a cosier sleep.

The good news is that Lidl is currently selling this cosy bedding solution at an even lower price than usual; in fact, it's the lowest price I've seen this electric blanket available for.

At full price, this heated blanket usually costs £30 for a single, £35 for a double, and £42 for a king-size blanket. Lidl is selling the Winter Warmer for £19.99 for a single, £24.99 for a double, and £29.99 for a king.

The Silentnight Yours &amp;amp; Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket being tested on a mattress in a bedroom

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

Now this electric blanket is fairly basic and 'no-frills' compared to the very best electric blankets I've tested. That accolade goes to the aptly named Dreamland Snowed-In Heated Electric Blanket, with its super-fast five-minute warm-up time, six heat settings, automatic shut-off timer, and dual controls that allow you to create your own microclimates on either side of the bed, even if you share it with a partner.

But, whilst the Silentnight takes more like fifteen minutes to get to maximum temperature, when I tested it on my own bed, I found its three heat settings still offered plenty of warmth.

Yes, you need to remember to turn it off if you don't want it on all night, as there's no timer, and you'll need to agree on a set temperature with your partner, as there's only a single control, but it remains a great budget buy that can really help combat these icy cold nights.

And it's *far* cheaper than the best-in-class Dreamland electric blanket's £139.99 starting price.

A bedroom with a double bed and side table

(Image credit: Dominic Blackmore)

Of course, the only downside is you do need to be able to get into Lidl to snap up this bargain. And if you're already snowed in, that may be tricky!

Thankfully, there are other winter warmer bargains you can shop online if getting into your local Lidl store isn't an option, I've rounded up my top recommendations below.

Shop alternatives

Amy Lockwood
Amy Lockwood
Sleep Editor

Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.

Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.

As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.

Back To Top