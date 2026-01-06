Lidl is selling a super-cosy electric blanket for just £20 – I've tested it, and it's the most budget-friendly solution I've found for staying warm
And if you can't get into Lidl, these are the best alternatives to shop online
As you may have noticed, it's cold right now. The winter weather has hit, with snow and ice descending on large parts of the country, and overnight temperatures dropping to sub-zero temperatures.
Thankfully, Lidl has the answer if you've been feeling the bedtime chill. The retailer is currently stocking the Silentnight Winter Warmer Electric Blanket for just £19.99, and I think that an investment of under £20 is definitely worth it if you're after a cosier sleep.
As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the past five years testing some of the best electric blankets on the market, and during that time, this budget-friendly heated blanket has remained my top pick if you're after extra warmth at an affordable price point.
The good news is that Lidl is currently selling this cosy bedding solution at an even lower price than usual; in fact, it's the lowest price I've seen this electric blanket available for.
At full price, this heated blanket usually costs £30 for a single, £35 for a double, and £42 for a king-size blanket. Lidl is selling the Winter Warmer for £19.99 for a single, £24.99 for a double, and £29.99 for a king.
Now this electric blanket is fairly basic and 'no-frills' compared to the very best electric blankets I've tested. That accolade goes to the aptly named Dreamland Snowed-In Heated Electric Blanket, with its super-fast five-minute warm-up time, six heat settings, automatic shut-off timer, and dual controls that allow you to create your own microclimates on either side of the bed, even if you share it with a partner.
But, whilst the Silentnight takes more like fifteen minutes to get to maximum temperature, when I tested it on my own bed, I found its three heat settings still offered plenty of warmth.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Yes, you need to remember to turn it off if you don't want it on all night, as there's no timer, and you'll need to agree on a set temperature with your partner, as there's only a single control, but it remains a great budget buy that can really help combat these icy cold nights.
And it's *far* cheaper than the best-in-class Dreamland electric blanket's £139.99 starting price.
Of course, the only downside is you do need to be able to get into Lidl to snap up this bargain. And if you're already snowed in, that may be tricky!
Thankfully, there are other winter warmer bargains you can shop online if getting into your local Lidl store isn't an option, I've rounded up my top recommendations below.
Shop alternatives
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.