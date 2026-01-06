A little mooch around B&M is an excellent way to waste an afternoon, and if you thought this small pleasure couldn’t get any greater, you’d be mistaken, as B&M is hosting a huge sale on homeware - with prices starting at just 10p!

Live from today (6 January), the sale is offering shoppers the chance to pick up some of the biggest home decor trends at unbeatable prices. We all know B&M is a great place to snag a bargain buy, but 10p truly takes it to the next level.

Now, I expect this sale to be a popular one, but before you head to your local B&M to snag some discounted homeware, here is everything you need to know about this sale.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

B&M’s Reduced to Clear Event has reduced the prices on millions of products from toys, electricals, home, furniture, health and beauty and even confectionery (just in case you’ve run out of post-Christmas chocolate).

The Reduced to Clear Event has also run in phases. Toys were reduced from the 30th of December. Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), which means everyday items sold quickly at low prices like cleaning products, food, drink and toiletries, will be reduced from 13 January. Then from 30 January, there will be reductions on electricals, furniture and further markdowns.

But what we’re most excited about is the Reduced to Clear line that went live today. Homeware. Naturally.

Now, it’s not exactly crystal clear what homeware is on sale, but I will be making some predictions. Social media has already uncovered masses of Christmas decorations on sale, so I’d suggest snapping these up if you’re looking to get ahead for next year.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by B&M (@bm_stores) A photo posted by on

Personally, B&M is my go-to to pick up kitchen storage ideas and hosting essentials, and with the brand well known for selling organisation solutions, I would expect to see a few discounted buys in this department.

B&M is also well known for its minimalist home decor . If this is your style, I’d keep an eye out for discounted trinkets such as ornaments and vases. I also have a mirror on my wishlist, while I doubt the B&M full-sized arch mirror will be dropping to 10p, a girl can dream.

You must also remember that each store will have different stock available, so just because one store has something you have your eye on, it doesn’t mean another store will. As with most clearance sales, when it’s gone, it’s gone, so we’d recommend checking the deals out sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

To shop the sale, you can use the built-in barcode scanner on the B&M app to check the current in-store prices. If the app shows a lower price than on the price tag, you will pay the lower price at the till.

B&M is not the only retailer offering massive discounts this January. And if you don’t have a B&M local to you, here are a few bargains you can shop online.

From what we’ve heard, this B&M sale is too good to miss. Happy treasure hunting…