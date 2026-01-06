Aldi is selling a sleek, stylish air fryer for under £35 – it’s perfect for nailing your healthy New Year’s resolutions in 2026
It's on sale now!
In honour of the New Year, and the many resolutions made, committing ourselves to a healthier lifestyle, Aldi has launched its healthy kitchen range - and amongst the goodies, I spotted a 6.5L air fryer for under £35.
One of the best things about owning one of the best air fryers is that it makes healthy cooking so easy. Negating the need for oils, air fryers produce crispy, tasty food without the extra calories - ideal if you're using the New Year to kickstart a diet or healthkick.
On sale now, it’s no secret that the Aldi air fryer is one of the supermarket’s most popular specialbuys. And it’s for this reason that I think this bargain kitchen hero will sell out fast.
Given the popularity of air fryers, they have become more accessible over the past few years, with shoppers now able to pick up some of the best air fryers for under £100. However, what Aldi is offering is a 6.5L capacity air fryer under £35 - and that is pretty impressive.
We’re not only pleased that this cult air fryer is returning to stores because of its price. Its huge 6.5L capacity makes it larger than most supermarket budget air fryers (which are normally around 4L), and means it’s big enough to handle cooking for large, busy families without fuss.
Not to mention, it has temperature control ranging from 40 to 200 degrees and 11 preset functions to choose from, so you can use this appliance for everything from roasting a chicken to baking brownies - although of course, not at the same time.
As you would find on higher-end models, this air fryer also has a sleek touchscreen for ease of use and an impressive keep-warm function to stop food from going cold. It also has a detachable non-stick frying rack, again increasing the number of different meals you can create.
As well as the air fryer, Aldi is also selling Air Fryer Liners (£3.49) to make clean-up even easier. These silicone liners slot happily into your air fryer, preventing sauces, marinades, batters and crumbs from making a mess of your appliance. They are much easier to clean than the air fryer baskets.
Aldi’s air fryers are always popular when on Specialbuy, so I don’t think these will be around for long. So, if your local store has sold out, or you don’t have one local to you, these are the affordable air fryers we recommend.
This four-zone air fryer has the highest quality of any affordable alternative our reviewers have tried compared to the big names like Ninja. It's perfect for tackling family meals without taking up too much space on your worktops.
While a smaller option, better suited for two, the Crispi is a truly impressive appliance. It's portable, you can stash it in a cupboard when not in use and it delivers truly delicious results.
If you haven’t yet invested in an air fryer or are looking to replace an older model, for £34.99, Aldi is certainly worth a try!
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!