If you haven’t already upgraded your bedding in time for the colder months, I have the perfect option for you. Next’s Supersoft 100% Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover Bow Tie Edge and Pillowcase Set (from £35) is beautifully on-trend and stylish - and most importantly, will keep you cosy all winter.

Brushed cotton bedding is some of the best bedding you can buy during winter, due to its ability to trap warm air during the colder months and its wonderfully cosy feel. There are some gorgeous brushed cotton bedding sets around at the moment, but Next's brushed cotton bow bedding is one of the best I’ve seen.

Not only will it keep you toasty, but its bow embellishments will make your bedroom ideas that little bit chicer.

Next White Supersoft 100% Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover Bow Tie Edge and Pillowcase Set From £35 at Next I'm sure you'll agree the bow details on this brushed cotton set takes it to the next level - it looks so stylish.

Available in white and pink colourways, this bed set is subtly chic. The edges of the duvet covers and pillowcases are adorned with large, brushed cotton bows, which turn an otherwise plain duvet cover set into a stylish design choice.

Not to mention that bows have been a huge trend for the past few years, in both fashion and interiors, as we’ve remained charmed by their elegant, feminine look.

The cotton is brushed on both sides of the duvet cover for added comfort and cosiness, and the set is made from 100% cotton. The reviews are predominantly positive, with many mentioning that the set feels incredibly soft. However, a few do mention that the set can shed.

(Image credit: Next)

‘The fabric is extremely soft and warm, the fit on the duvet cover is excellent, and the buttons are a great fit. Even though the cover was understandably creased from being folded in the packaging, I found it smoothed out really well without ironing. A great purchase,’ said one.

‘Excellent value for money - washes and dries well. Some pilling on the pillowcases - would recommend changing it and washing again after a week being on the bed. Very comfortable, cosy and warm to sleep in - to the point you don't want to get out of bed,’ said another.

Right now, Next has hoards of stunning brushed sets to keep you warm and cosy this winter. Here are a few more of my favourites.

Next Green Foliage Supersoft 100% Brushed Cotton Christmas Embroidery Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set From £40 at Next If you're still on the hunt for festive bedding this mistletoe-themed set is both beautiful and cosy. Next Red Gingham Supersoft Brushed Cotton Reversible Quilted Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set From £50 at Next We've been a big fan of gingham bedding this year, and this offering from Next looks so striking. Next Natural Stripe Brushed Cotton Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set From £32 at Next Stripes are timless, as is this neutral colourway, making this set a stylish investment that will look good for years to comes.

If you're looking for a cosy yet stylish bedding set, this Next brushed cotton bow set is a great option that won’t break the bank.