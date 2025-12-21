At Ideal Home, we put a lot of work into bringing you the biggest trends of the year, and in 2025 there was one particular bedding trend that made our eyes light up as soon as we saw it at the early press shows. Once it launched, it was clear you all felt the exact same way, because this year, there was one definite bedding trend you couldn't get enough of.

2025 was the year we all fell in love with William Morris prints, as reimagined by some of our favourite brands. But it was the M&S William Morris At Home bedding range that really caught your attention, with Ideal Home readers buying more of this bedding set than any other this year.

Yep, when it comes to where to buy bedding, this was your clear winner in 2025.

Most popular bedding of 2025: M&S William Morris At Home

(Image credit: M&S)

And is it any surprise? The bestselling M&S Pure Cotton Pimpernel Reversible Bedding Set is a dream, combining elegant florals, modern graphics, and muted colours that are perfect for creating a relaxing bedroom.

Interior design experts tell us biophilic design is perfect for the bedroom because the familiar botanical patterns of foliage and flowers help our brains to switch off and relax, and this M&S bedding nails that brief perfectly.

(Image credit: M&S)

In fact, you loved this bedding range so much that it sold out in record time. Yes, we're pretty sad about that too.

However, thankfully, there's another William Morris collaboration on the high street that stole our (and your) hearts just as much as this M&S range, and that's the Habitat x Morris & Co. collection.

Most popular bedding of 2025: runner up

(Image credit: Habitat)

Slthough the M&S x William Morris range just pipped the Habitat x Morris & Co. collection to the post in being the most shopped bedding of 2025 according to our data, this bedding set was *very* close behind.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, this is the bedding collection that made me part with my cash this year, and if, like me, you have a small bedroom, I actually think it trumps the M&S range, because the scale of the Habitat x Morris & Co. prints work far better in a small space.

Plus, not only has Habitat managed to keep its Morris & Co. bedding in stock, but the brand has also kept adding more prints and colourways to the collection throughout the year.

Habitat x Morris & Co. Sunflower Woodblock Bedding £38 at Habitat UK The monochrome 'Sunflower Woodblock' is one of my favourite designs, featuring a muted two-tone print that will work with almost any bedroom colour scheme. Habitat x Morris & Co. Cotton Pimpernel Bedding Set £40 at Habitat UK If you prefer something brighter, the 'Pimpernel' bedding set' also comes in this vibrant green, pink, and blue option that's perfect for making a statement. Habitat x Morris & Co. Sunflower & Rosehip Bedding £40 at Habitat UK And I *love* the dark and moody vibes of the 'Sunflower & Rosehip' print. Plus, this duvet cover is reversible, so you get twice as much bang for your buck.

After speaking to multiple bedding experts about 2026's bedding trends, I can also assure you that the William Morris trend is very much set to continue into the new year.

In fact, in 2026, heirloom-style florals are set to be one of *the* hottest bedding trends, so if you want to get ahead of the curve, I thoroughly recommend shopping Habitat's Morris & Co. prints before they too sell out!