It's a hard job, but we've found the caffeine addicts out there willing to do it. Yes, I'm talking about Ideal Home's process for testing the best coffee machines, a train that doesn't stop even when our expert testers have gone way over the recommended limit for espressos in a day.

In the last few years, we've tested dozens of coffee machines of every type, from filter products that you can fit a carafe under to compact pod picks, and established a set testing schedule so that we can tell you which are worth buying and which are best left on the shelves.

Each coffee machine that we feature in a review has been tested, either at our test centre or within our homes, for at least two weeks and used in place of our usual coffee machines. Our expert Ideal Home team is made up of our Kitchen Appliances Editor (that's me!), our freelance coffee expert Alex David and our resident Home Economist Helen McCue. Here's a little more about the details behind our testing process.

Our testing philosophy

The core mission behind our testing of coffee machines is simple: establishing whether each one is worth your money.

In order to do that, we stress test dozens of them in our homes as well as at our test centre so that we can see how they will measure up against the realities of a busy kitchen.

In our tests, each machine is benchmarked against three criteria:

Consistency: does the coffee taste the same every time? Usability: can a non-barista use it? Maintenance: how hard is it to keep running?

Our testing criteria in detail

Here's a closer look at how we evaluate each machine in real time.

Unboxing & set-up

As soon as a coffee machine for testing arrives at our door, the process begins. We ask the following questions straight away:

How easy is it to get out of the box? Are the materials in the box recyclable? Are the instructions clear, or does it feel like you need a degree to understand them? How much faff is involved in first-use priming?

Extraction quality

Otherwise known as the espresso test, this allows us to see how consistently a machine can brew a good cup of coffee, whether that's a pod or bean-to-cup machine.

Testing the crema (judging the colour, thickness and persistence of it) Evaluating the flavour balance (is it burnt or sour at all?) Testing if the machine can produce a consistent shot without too much wastage

Milk texturing

Of course, not all of the machines we test have the ability to steam milk. But for those that do, we're looking for consistent performance in the following categories across both manual and automatic frothers:

The quality of the microfoam (if created) - is it silky enough for latte art, or just bubbly? Does it heat the milk or only foam it? Is it easily manoeuvrable for the perfect frothing angle?

Ease of use and liveability

Sure we could be testing the top-rated coffee machine in the world but if we can't work out how to use it, the chances are our readers will struggle too. That's why we look for the following usability perks as well as factors that make a machine easier to live with:

Are the buttons/touchscreens intuitive? Are the drinks options clearly labelled? How noisy is the grinder or pump?

Maintenance & cleaning

Too frequent cleaning can be a huge factor in people turning away from at-home coffee machines. That's why we delve into the specifics of what it takes to keep each coffee machine running smoothly.

How easy is it to empty? (Of either used pods or grounds, as well as the drip tray) Does it have an automatic rinse cycle? How often does it require descaling?

Value for money

We know our readers care about investing in the best for their budget, but of course each purchase needs to be value for money. That's why we're always running through the following criteria as we judge every element of a coffee machine:

How does the RRP compare to the build quality? (e.g are there plastic parts where you might expect another material for the price?) Does it feel like it will last over time, or is it flimsy? Is it worth buying over the daily buy of a cup of coffee from a coffee shop? Will the cost per use justify the purchase over time?

How we award stars

The star ratings on our Ideal Home Approved badges are the quickest way you can tell what we think a coffee machine is worth. Here's the criteria each machine must meet to enjoy the status of each badge.

FIVE STARS A coffee machine that delivers flawless extraction, professional-grade milk frothing, and durable build quality. Impossible or very difficult to fault. FOUR AND A HALF STARS Awarded to machines capable of great coffee, but which may have minor flaws in extraction, loud operation or sub-par milk frothing or cleaning features. FOUR STARS With four stars, a machine remains recommended but with caveats. This could be due to a too-plastic-heavy design, inconsistent temperatures, or somewhat lacking in delivering exceptional value for money.

Our expert testing panel

Who actually does the testing? Find out below, where you can meet our expert testing panel who have tested dozens of machines.