Nespresso just dropped a new rechargeable handheld milk frother – the NanoFoamer (£40 via Nespresso) – just in time for the beginning of spring. This sleek, stylish frother is tailor-made for portability and has the functionality for iced drinks – just at the time of year where we're all daydreaming of an iced cappuccino or latte in the sunshine.

Nespresso's accessories for the best coffee machines have a tendency to go seriously viral – the brand's seasonal iced coffee tumblers spring to mind – and I have a feeling the very bag-friendly NanoFoamer might be a serious hit. Here's a closer look at its credentials.

Sleek rechargable frother Nespresso NanoFoamer Check Amazon £40 at Nespresso Weighing just 134 grams, it's fair to say that you could actually take this frother on the go, if you needed to.

This is exclusively a frother for cold drinks, as there's no heating element within the wand, so it's the one for you if you're looking to whip up iced coffees, especially on the go.

Completely cordless and fitted with a rechargable battery, the charge on the NanoFoamer should last for up to three weeks. It can foam up to 200ml of milk at a time.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

To operate it you first need to decide which kind of foam you want (superfine, fine or ordinary foam) and slot on the corresponding foaming head afterward (these are called Nanoscreens).

Then, according to Nespresso, all you need to do is pop the foamer into the milk for at least 20 seconds and wait for the silkiness of the milk to reach the consistency you're looking for. For clean up, simply give it a rinse after every use.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

At £40, I'm hopeful the quality of this mini frother is high enough that it can last you for years to come, whether that's for holidays or to take to the office with you.

And as it seems the huge café kitchen trend isn't going anywhere, now might be a good time to upgrade your current milk frothing set up. If you're looking for accessories to complete your coffee corner, these are my current ultimate wish list picks.

Are you in the market to add to your coffee machine set up right now?