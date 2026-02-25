Maximalist design brings this mini Cotswolds cottage roaring to life

The peaceful village of Tetbury and its surrounding rolling hills has always been a huge draw for Sylvie and Mark, not least because family and friends are based nearby. ‘It’s the perfect escape from our busy lives, somewhere we can slow down and really switch off,’ says Sylvie. After years of visiting, the couple yearned for a place of their own.

They spotted the 18th-century cottage for sale and it instantly caught their attention, with its classic Cotswold stone exterior and prime position on the iconic Chipping Steps, which date back to the medieval period. The garden was also a real find, with incredible views across Gloucestershire.

The Grade-II Listed is small, with just a sitting room, utility, kitchen, bathroom, snug/guest bedroom and main bedroom, but it had great bones and bags of charm.

Making the most of a small space

(Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

The first task was to maximise the internal space, and for that task, the couple turned to interior designer Sean Symington, who had renovated a neighbouring property and whose studio is conveniently located in Tetbury. ‘We loved his playful use of colour and pattern and the way he blends English heritage with a modern edge,’ says Sylvie.

Given that the property is Grade II listed, Sean had to be creative with the layout, with the primary focus on the bathroom. It was super compact, with a bath hogging the space. ‘For modern living, especially when hosting guests, a shower was essential, so we reworked the space to make it more practical,’ he says.

The living room was also a priority. By opting for a smaller sofa and three armchairs, it created more seating than the couple expected and has made the space feel ‘more social, open and generous’, says Sylvie.

Pattern-maxxing the decor

(Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

When it came to decorating, Sean started each room scheme with a hero print, choosing ‘that one fabric or wallpaper that really sets the tone’.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘It’s a great way to create flow throughout the house while keeping each space unique,’ adds Sean.

‘We weren’t afraid to be adventurous with colour and pattern; the use of deeper tones and layered prints make the rooms feel more expansive rather than closed in,' Sylvie says. ‘Overall, we found that going darker and bolder with design choices made the rooms feel larger and more interesting.’

The interiors feel cohesive yet characterful, balancing modern sensibility with country charm. ‘The bold colours and joyful patterns have completely transformed the cottage; it feels warm, inviting and full of life,’ says Sylvie.

Exterior

The windows and doors are painted in Bancha, Farrow & Ball (Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

Being on Chipping Steps meant tricky logistics with no direct access – everything had to be carried down the cobbled street.

‘The stairs inside were so narrow that some of the furniture didn’t fit; we even had to saw the feet off some chairs,’ says Sylvie.

Sitting room

Sean used the large stone fireplace as the focal point, while a central ottoman brings the room together.

‘Creating zones within a room helps it feel purposeful and layered, rather than cramped,’ adds Sean. ‘I love using bold colour and pattern in compact interiors; it sounds counterintuitive, but it actually creates an illusion of space.'

'The eye moves across the room more fluidly as the colours and patterns blend with the architecture, making everything feel cohesive and inviting.’

Kitchen

The bijou kitchen has a nostalgic cottage feel with its Shaker units, range cooker and hanging rail for pots and pans.

A fabric skirt hides the dishwasher from view while adding another decorative element to the space.

Curtains in Poppy Block fabric, Molly Mahon. Skirt fabric in Hor Seku, Namay Samay (Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

A bright and uplifting Molly Mahon fabric draws on the yellow and blue scheme, inspired by Sylvie’s favourite colours.

Carnival cushions from Christopher Farr pick up on the coral, blue, and yellow tones that run through the house for the finishing touch.

Bedroom

The top-floor bedroom features a playful dragon-themed print – a playful nod to Mark, who was born in the Year of the Dragon.

‘There’s something wonderfully mystical and playful about the design; it’s full of movement and colour,’ says Sylvie.

Floor-to-ceiling wardrobes utilise the space available, while an armchair thoughtfully tucked under the eaves provides a quiet spot for reading.

Snug

Custom joinery was installed in the snug to house the couple’s books and provide a spot to work or watch TV, while the daybed doubles as extra sleeping space when needed.

Sean designed it to come apart in sections, so it was easy to get up the narrow staircase. The rich chocolate-coloured boxing around the walls helps blur the edges, giving a sense of space and depth.

Bathroom

A luxurious shower replaced the bulky tub and Sean paired half-height panelling with wallpaper and soft furnishings to make the scheme feel more considered, and to tie in with the rest of the house.

A sink skirt softens the space in the bathroom while also cleverly concealing everyday toiletries and essentials. Gold fixtures add warmth and a classic feel to the bathroom.

Garden

Bath and floorstanding bath filler, William Holland. Curtain fabric, Christopher Farr (Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

The garden was definitely a big undertaking, with a covered outdoor bath taking centre stage. It is one of Sylvie’s favourite spots to relax.

‘The outdoor bath is a real treat – it overlooks the valley surrounding Tetbury, offering the most peaceful spot to unwind and take in the view.’

This feature first appeared in Country Homes & Interiors magazine. To buy a print or digital subscription, click here.