Forget pod machines, the 3 most popular coffee machines of 2025 on Ideal Home all had one thing in common

It was the year for levelling up barista skills

Rebecca Knight's avatar
By
published
Three bean to cup coffee machines cut out on a pink backdrop
(Image credit: Lavazza / Ninja / Phillips)
If there is one thing I'll remember 2025 for, it will be as the year that the UK discovered the bean-to-cup coffee machine. On Ideal Home, we saw a huge rise in interest in these barista-worthy coffee machines, so it came as no surprise that the coffee machine that Ideal Home readers couldn't stop clicking on wasn't a pod machine, but the Philips 5500 Series Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine, which is currently reduced by £100 to £549.99 at Amazon.

The Phillips coffee machine wasn't the only best bean-to-cup coffee machine that made the list of our most popular coffee machines in 2025. In fact, based on the number of clicks since January, the top three most popular machines this year were all bean-to-cup models. The best pod coffee machines are a great entryway into the world of coffee machines, but this year, there has been a clear levelling up in the at-home coffee arena.

In our Philips 5500 Series LatteGo Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine review, our reviewer awarded it a solid 4 out of 5 stars. Alongside its extensive coffee menu of 20 drinks (with hot and cold options), it's also one of the most customisable coffee machines we've tested.

It just takes a little fiddly button pushing to adjust a drink to your specific preferences at first, then you can save it to use again and again. There isn't a Starbucks barista who could make your perfect coffee order faster.

The most appealing part about this particular coffee machine is that it is nearly always reduced by £100; however, it is still a hefty price tag. But to give you a little perspective, I've worked out that the current on-sale price is equal to 144 coffee shop lattes priced at £3.80. So if you ditched a daily coffee shop order for this machine, it'll start paying for itself in less than a year.

Runner-ups

It wasn't just the Phillips coffee machine that caught our readers' attention this year. Here are the most popular coffee machine runner-ups from Ninja and Lavazza.

Did you add any of these coffee machines to your kitchen in 2025?

Rebecca Knight
Rebecca Knight
Deputy Editor, Digital

Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend. 

