Forget pod machines, the 3 most popular coffee machines of 2025 on Ideal Home all had one thing in common

If there is one thing I'll remember 2025 for, it will be as the year that the UK discovered the bean-to-cup coffee machine. On Ideal Home, we saw a huge rise in interest in these barista-worthy coffee machines, so it came as no surprise that the coffee machine that Ideal Home readers couldn't stop clicking on wasn't a pod machine, but the Philips 5500 Series Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine, which is currently reduced by £100 to £549.99 at Amazon.

The Phillips coffee machine wasn't the only best bean-to-cup coffee machine that made the list of our most popular coffee machines in 2025. In fact, based on the number of clicks since January, the top three most popular machines this year were all bean-to-cup models. The best pod coffee machines are a great entryway into the world of coffee machines, but this year, there has been a clear levelling up in the at-home coffee arena.

While the Philips 5500 Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine isn't cheap, it offers one of the most impressive drink menus at the touch of a button. This is honestly the closest you could get to having a barista whipping up drinks in your kitchen.

In our Philips 5500 Series LatteGo Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine review, our reviewer awarded it a solid 4 out of 5 stars. Alongside its extensive coffee menu of 20 drinks (with hot and cold options), it's also one of the most customisable coffee machines we've tested.

It just takes a little fiddly button pushing to adjust a drink to your specific preferences at first, then you can save it to use again and again. There isn't a Starbucks barista who could make your perfect coffee order faster.

The most appealing part about this particular coffee machine is that it is nearly always reduced by £100; however, it is still a hefty price tag. But to give you a little perspective, I've worked out that the current on-sale price is equal to 144 coffee shop lattes priced at £3.80. So if you ditched a daily coffee shop order for this machine, it'll start paying for itself in less than a year.

Runner-ups

It wasn't just the Phillips coffee machine that caught our readers' attention this year. Here are the most popular coffee machine runner-ups from Ninja and Lavazza.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lavazza Assoluta Bean to Cup Machine £699.95 at Lavazza Lavazza's first bean-to-cup coffee machine, which launched earlier this year, was the second most popular coffee machine on Ideal Home. Our Kitchen Appliance Editor, Molly Cleary was one of the first in the UK to test it out and was impressed by its ease of use and unique milk frothing system. However, she noted the downside that it is not best suited to a busy family home filled with latte lovers. Ninja Luxe Café Premier Coffee Machine Was £549, Now £449 at Very This was the third most clicked-on coffee machine at Ideal Home this year. I'm not surprised as it's the coffee machine of choice for many on the Ideal Home team thanks to how stylish it looks and how unbelievably easy it is to use. Ninja launched a new version of this coffee machine, the Ninja Luxe Café Pro series, earlier this year. But the OG version is still a fan favourite and is currently reduced by £100 at Very.

Did you add any of these coffee machines to your kitchen in 2025?