Ninja's new £19.99 buy solves my biggest annoyance with my Slushi – but this accessory is already selling out fast
You get a set thrown in for free right now if you buy a Slushi machine
If you know a frozen drinks fan then the perfect Christmas gift just dropped for you to snap up: the Ninja Slushi Insulated Bubble Cup with Lid & Straw (£19.99 via Ninja).
The popularity of the Slushi, which is now available in a myriad of pastel colours, shows no sign of slowing down and with entertaining season now well and truly upon us it's no surprise that Ninja has dreamed up the perfect accessories to go with it.
I'll admit that before I tried the Slushi I thought it was more of a gimmick than a must-buy but if you love to host, you'll love this party-ready appliance and these new cups solve my biggest gripe with it – the drinks melting too fast as you're hosting. Plus, if you pick up the Slushi right now for £249.99 via Ninja, you get a pair of cups thrown in.
This affordable Slushi accessory is already a hit with Ninja's loyal followers with several colours of the Bubble Cup already selling out. Whilst the Purple, Yellow and Bright blue shades are no longer available the rest of the range is ready to be snapped up (for now).
Each of the Bubble Cups features an insulated cup and a domed lid with a straw. All of the parts are dishwasher safe (as well as many parts of the Slushi) which is good news for easy cleaning up.
This collectible accessory range matches Ninja's new Slushi colours too. Whilst most of the limited edition shades are sold out via Ninja's website, there are a few other retailers where you can snap up a colourful machine. I've listed the colours still left and where you can buy them below.
With a month of entertaining ahead, it's well and truly Slushi season now!
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.