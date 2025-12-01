If you know a frozen drinks fan then the perfect Christmas gift just dropped for you to snap up: the Ninja Slushi Insulated Bubble Cup with Lid & Straw (£19.99 via Ninja).

The popularity of the Slushi, which is now available in a myriad of pastel colours, shows no sign of slowing down and with entertaining season now well and truly upon us it's no surprise that Ninja has dreamed up the perfect accessories to go with it.

I'll admit that before I tried the Slushi I thought it was more of a gimmick than a must-buy but if you love to host, you'll love this party-ready appliance and these new cups solve my biggest gripe with it – the drinks melting too fast as you're hosting. Plus, if you pick up the Slushi right now for £249.99 via Ninja, you get a pair of cups thrown in.

Ninja Slushi Insulated Bubble Cup with Lid & Straw in Sea Glass £19.99 at Ninja So your hands stay warm but your drink stays cold as you enjoy the fruits of your Slushi. Ninja Slushi Cocktail Cup 2-Pack – Black £29.99 from Ninja These two insulated cups are the perfect frozen marg size, obviously. Ninja Slushi Insulated Bubble Cup - Denim Blue £19.99 from Ninja This is one of the only other colours of this cup not already sold out.

This affordable Slushi accessory is already a hit with Ninja's loyal followers with several colours of the Bubble Cup already selling out. Whilst the Purple, Yellow and Bright blue shades are no longer available the rest of the range is ready to be snapped up (for now).

Each of the Bubble Cups features an insulated cup and a domed lid with a straw. All of the parts are dishwasher safe (as well as many parts of the Slushi) which is good news for easy cleaning up.

This collectible accessory range matches Ninja's new Slushi colours too. Whilst most of the limited edition shades are sold out via Ninja's website, there are a few other retailers where you can snap up a colourful machine. I've listed the colours still left and where you can buy them below.

With a month of entertaining ahead, it's well and truly Slushi season now!