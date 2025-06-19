I fell for Nespresso's sellout iced coffee tumbler last summer – this year it's back and even better with its on-trend colour way

We're firmly locked into iced coffee season now and with a heatwave on the horizon, you might be searching for the accessories you need to improve your iced lattes at home.

When I was in that position this time last year, I stumbled across Nespresso's leak-proof coffee cup, and I've been enjoying all of my iced drinks from my coffee machine in it since.

It's back for 2025, with the Tumbler available for £19 from Nespresso UK and in a colour that's bang-on trend. It was a sell-out success last year and I think it'll be ideal add-on to an iced coffee maker this summer too.

Allow me to start with my one drawback with this cup. I wish the tumbler was made of glass rather than plastic (tritan as the specifications say). While the material is perfectly sturdy (and mine has lasted for over a year now) I think glass or at least a partial glass material feel and look better.

The rest of the design is stunning. My favourite element are the fluted sides, tying into the fluted kitchen cabinet trend I've seen everywhere (and love). But there's a practical edge to this cup too with the lid which is spill-proof thanks to the attached cap. I've walked to the office plenty of times with this in my bag and I have no spills to report thus far.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Another gem in this summery Nespresso collection is the brand's ice tray, which is absolutely on my iced coffee essentials list. The tray is £8 from Nespresso which I know is steep, but it has the best design by far of any similar product I've tried. The cubes are much bigger than average, weighing in at 30g each and the silicone creates the fluted effect along the ridges, with the cubes so easy to pop out.

(Image credit: Future)

The Tumbler cup is a great find if you're looking for a cup that allows you to take your iced coffee on the go. If you're looking for iced coffee glasses for in the home, these are my personal favourites.

SAVE Dunelm Ribbed Clear Glass Iced Coffee Tumbler With Straw £3 at Dunelm Dunelm never let us down when it comes to a bargain and this cup is made for iced latte season. I love the lid detail. SPEND Stanley Quencher Stainless Steel Flowstate Tumbler, 600ml £35 at John Lewis This Stanley cup is not only good for iced coffee but fab for keeping hydrated year-round. This is one of the brand's gorgeous new colours too. SPLURGE Anthropologie Love Notes Juice Glass £14 at Anthropologie (UK) If you're not adding anything to your kitchen that doesn't have character, then you might just fall for this glass like I have. There are different slogans available.

If you're an iced coffee fan like me, then I can highly recommend a cup that helps keep it cool for longer. Are there any iced coffee essentials you swear by?