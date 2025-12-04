It's the most wonderful time of the year indeed, when Aldi's range of Specialbuys can double up as the perfect Christmas gift as well as being a total bargain.

I personally think there's no better choice from the supermarket's limited edition range than the new Espresso Maker for the coffee-lover in your life which will set you back just £49.99 and is available from this Sunday the 7th of December in stores.

Sure this compact espresso maker probably isn't going to make it into our list of the best coffee machines but for anyone who wants to see if an appliance like this will actually be worth the investment in their kitchen, it's a great place to start. Here's the full details on this coffee maker.

Aldi Espresso Machine £49.99 at Aldi This machine features a touch control panel for under £50 (which is kind of crazy).

This compact espresso machine might be hundreds of pounds cheaper than top-rated alternatives like the Sage Bambino but what can it offer in terms of features?

Well it's kitted out with what Aldi call 'touch panel control', single and double shot options, hot water and steam functionality and a built-in milk frother wand. The drip tray under the wand and the portafilter can be removed for you to clean.

Our Editor Rebecca Knight got a sneak peek of this machine earlier in the year. (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

There have been so many coffee machine launches this year, including popular machines like the Ninja Luxe Café Pro Series and even the under £100 Salter Professional Espirista Coffee Machine – both of which we've reviewed here at Ideal Home. This version from Aldi is by far the cheapest one I've seen, though I can't speak to the quality of this particular Specialbuy.

As with all of Aldi's one-off kitchen appliances, like the brand's under £25 hot chocolate makers, which are also back this week, this espresso machine is very much a limited edition buy, so make sure to be in store on the 7th of December if you want to grab one.

If you don't manage to swoop at the right moment, there are plenty of other quality bean-to-cup coffee machines in our guide, all of which I've tried and loved as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor. Below you'll find my favourite pick (and it's under £150).

Are you picking up a coffee machine as a gift this Christmas?