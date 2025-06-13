'Perfect for under my coffee machine' - I was convinced to get this stylish £12 coffee mat after reading the rave reviews

With a great coffee set-up comes great responsibility. Though we may not like it, cleaning and maintaining a coffee machine after using it is just as important as perfecting your shot of espresso. That's why I've recently invested in this one clever Amazon buy to cut down on coffee station mess, a non-Slip Coffee Mat from Amazon

Allow me to explain the predicament I had – in recent months, I've been looking for something to deal with spillages on my marble worktop when using my pick of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines. Excess coffee grounds, water from the milk frother and the drip tray overflowing all led to unsightly stains on my white worktop.

The solution I found that works for me was the £12.99 Urban Nest Non-Slip Coffee Mat from Amazon, which is made of absorbent material and features a pattern to add a bit of intrigue to my coffee set-up. Here's why I love it.

Urban Nest Non-Slip Coffee Mat £12.99 at Amazon Available in two different designs, this non-slip matt is the finishing touch you need for your at-home kitchen coffee station set-up. It'll absorb all of those stray coffee drops and prevent any mug marks from staining your worktop.

One of the reasons I ordered this particular mat was because it's big enough to fit a bulkier coffee machine onto. I'm currently trying out the Ninja Luxe Café Pro (the new upgraded version) which is a fairly big product and this mat fits it comfortably, with room to pour my milk into my espresso on it too.

According to other impressed Amazon reviewers, where this product has a 4.5-star rating at the time of writing, it's also a perfect fit for the Sage Barista Express Impress (which we gave 5 stars in our review).

(Image credit: Future)

Showing that this is a versatile product for different needs, one reviewer says 'I recently purchased a new coffee machine and wanted to stand it on a mat to prevent it from slipping on my worktop, but also to absorb any water drips.' They go onto say that 'It is large enough to stand my coffee machine on and also the box of pods and mug tree. I love the neutral coffee and cream colours, and it is really lovely quality.'

Another shopper says of their mat 'The decent size is great for my Sage coffee machine and keeps the coffee station nice and clean.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you've had a similar problem to me when trying to keep up with your coffee machine maintenance, this mat might just be the solution. Will you be trying one out on your coffee station?