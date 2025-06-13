'Perfect for under my coffee machine' - I was convinced to get this stylish £12 coffee mat after reading the rave reviews

Coffee stains, be gone

Trying a non stick coffee mat in an at-home coffee station
(Image credit: Future)
Molly Cleary's avatar
By
published

With a great coffee set-up comes great responsibility. Though we may not like it, cleaning and maintaining a coffee machine after using it is just as important as perfecting your shot of espresso. That's why I've recently invested in this one clever Amazon buy to cut down on coffee station mess, a non-Slip Coffee Mat from Amazon

Allow me to explain the predicament I had – in recent months, I've been looking for something to deal with spillages on my marble worktop when using my pick of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines. Excess coffee grounds, water from the milk frother and the drip tray overflowing all led to unsightly stains on my white worktop.

The solution I found that works for me was the £12.99 Urban Nest Non-Slip Coffee Mat from Amazon, which is made of absorbent material and features a pattern to add a bit of intrigue to my coffee set-up. Here's why I love it.

Silicone Coffee mat with a black and white striped pattern

Urban Nest
Non-Slip Coffee Mat

Available in two different designs, this non-slip matt is the finishing touch you need for your at-home kitchen coffee station set-up. It'll absorb all of those stray coffee drops and prevent any mug marks from staining your worktop.

One of the reasons I ordered this particular mat was because it's big enough to fit a bulkier coffee machine onto. I'm currently trying out the Ninja Luxe Café Pro (the new upgraded version) which is a fairly big product and this mat fits it comfortably, with room to pour my milk into my espresso on it too.

According to other impressed Amazon reviewers, where this product has a 4.5-star rating at the time of writing, it's also a perfect fit for the Sage Barista Express Impress (which we gave 5 stars in our review).

Trying a non stick coffee mat in an at-home coffee station

(Image credit: Future)

Showing that this is a versatile product for different needs, one reviewer says 'I recently purchased a new coffee machine and wanted to stand it on a mat to prevent it from slipping on my worktop, but also to absorb any water drips.' They go onto say that 'It is large enough to stand my coffee machine on and also the box of pods and mug tree. I love the neutral coffee and cream colours, and it is really lovely quality.'

Another shopper says of their mat 'The decent size is great for my Sage coffee machine and keeps the coffee station nice and clean.'

If you've had a similar problem to me when trying to keep up with your coffee machine maintenance, this mat might just be the solution. Will you be trying one out on your coffee station?

TOPICS
Molly Cleary
Molly Cleary
Kitchen Appliances Editor

Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.

For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.

To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸