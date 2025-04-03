Do you need a wok? According to one chef, it's the only pan you do need

Woks can be expensive and cumbersome to store at the best of times. That means they are often relegated to the bottom of the list of things to buy in a new home.

However, according to professional chefs, we're thinking about woks all wrong. First of all, yes, you do need a wok, and secondly, rather than an add-on to your existing best saucepan set, a good wok should be at the centre of your culinary sphere.

Here are three reasons to invest in a worthwhile wok and what you should look for as you shop.

1. Its multi-tasking ability

If you've put off getting a wok because you think it's limited to just cooking stir fries in, then think again. There's a whole world of different cooking methods to explore with a wok.

Judy Joo, chef, author of the K-Quick cookbook (£25.00 from Amazon) and founder of Seoul Bird, insists on a wok for the home.

'Every kitchen needs a wok because it multitasks like a pro, tackling steaming, deep-frying, and even smoking, without a single complaint,' says Judy. 'It is my culinary weapon of choice, and really the only pan you need.'

Cooking paneer in HexClad's wok. (Image credit: Future)

Woks are designed with a distinctive bowl shape for trapping heat, and this quirk can unlock a range of different flavours and dishes for you at home.

Ideal Home's expert reviewer Helen McCue has found in her testing of woks that the results are starkly different from using a shallow frying pan.

Her favourite was the HexClad 30cm Wok (£139.00 from HexClad), which she found excellently roomy and capably non-stick.

Judy's recommendation for anyone looking to add this versatile pan to their kitchen is to go for 'a 14-inch flat-bottomed carbon steel wok' like this one from Made In for £99.00, which has glowing user reviews.

2. It's a great tool for multiple portions

Woks are not the easiest kitchen item to store. What you lose in space, however, you make up for with added portions. The bigger size is the ideal tool for bulk cooking, whether that's to cater for a family or to just get ahead on your meal prep for the week.

Ping Coombes, author and winner of MasterChef 2014, says, 'A wok is great for stir fries or quick cooking with its bigger surface area so mess is reduced when moving the ingredients around.'

Ping adds 'My favourite wok is a steel wok with one handle and a flat bottom. It is cheap to buy, heats up quickly and evenly for quick cooking.'

(Image credit: Future/Helen McCue)

It's a strong argument for adding a wok to your kitchen repertoire. If you're not sure where to start with it, a book that I think looks great is The Wok: Recipes and Techniques by J. Kenji López-Alt (£36.00 at Amazon) to kickstart using it day-to-day.

3. Low maintenance and lasts for years

One of my aims as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor is to only recommend items that are built to last. A wok fits that criteria, often being made of long-lasting materials.

According to Ping Coombes, a wok only requires minimal effort to keep in great condition, which means that you can keep it in your arsenal for years to come.

When looking for one, Ping recommends that you 'Find a wok suitable for your hob.'

'Woks come in two bottoms, flat and round. Flat is more suitable for inductions and electric, whereas round bottom ones are more suitable for gas burners.'

YOSUKATA Yosukata Flat Bottom Wok Pan £77.99 at Amazon UK If you have electric or induction hob, seek out a flat bottomed wok like this one, which is highly rated. Craft Wok 12 Inch, Round Bottom £47.95 at Amazon UK Whereas those with gas burners will reap the benefits of this round-bottomed wok design. HexClad Cookware UK 30 Cm Hybrid Wok — Default Title £139.00 from HexClad Our favourite recommendation? This tried and tested flat-bottomed one from HexClad.

Once you've decided between those two types, there are other factors to consider.

'Then decide on the wok size based on your individual/ family needs and also space available in your kitchen,' says Ping. 'Next is material. You can find non-stick woks, carbon steel or steel. Non-stick is convenient but doesn't heat as much. Carbon steel and steel woks require a little after-washing care but give good flavour to the food.'

So there you have it: the perfect advice for picking a wok that will be with you for years to come.

Do you swear by having a wok in your cooking repertoire or not? Let me know in the comments.