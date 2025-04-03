Do you need a wok? According to one chef, it's the only pan you do need
Is a wok a kitchen non-negotiable?
Woks can be expensive and cumbersome to store at the best of times. That means they are often relegated to the bottom of the list of things to buy in a new home.
However, according to professional chefs, we're thinking about woks all wrong. First of all, yes, you do need a wok, and secondly, rather than an add-on to your existing best saucepan set, a good wok should be at the centre of your culinary sphere.
Here are three reasons to invest in a worthwhile wok and what you should look for as you shop.
1. Its multi-tasking ability
If you've put off getting a wok because you think it's limited to just cooking stir fries in, then think again. There's a whole world of different cooking methods to explore with a wok.
Judy Joo, chef, author of the K-Quick cookbook (£25.00 from Amazon) and founder of Seoul Bird, insists on a wok for the home.
'Every kitchen needs a wok because it multitasks like a pro, tackling steaming, deep-frying, and even smoking, without a single complaint,' says Judy. 'It is my culinary weapon of choice, and really the only pan you need.'
Woks are designed with a distinctive bowl shape for trapping heat, and this quirk can unlock a range of different flavours and dishes for you at home.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Ideal Home's expert reviewer Helen McCue has found in her testing of woks that the results are starkly different from using a shallow frying pan.
Her favourite was the HexClad 30cm Wok (£139.00 from HexClad), which she found excellently roomy and capably non-stick.
Judy's recommendation for anyone looking to add this versatile pan to their kitchen is to go for 'a 14-inch flat-bottomed carbon steel wok' like this one from Made In for £99.00, which has glowing user reviews.
2. It's a great tool for multiple portions
Woks are not the easiest kitchen item to store. What you lose in space, however, you make up for with added portions. The bigger size is the ideal tool for bulk cooking, whether that's to cater for a family or to just get ahead on your meal prep for the week.
Ping Coombes, author and winner of MasterChef 2014, says, 'A wok is great for stir fries or quick cooking with its bigger surface area so mess is reduced when moving the ingredients around.'
Ping adds 'My favourite wok is a steel wok with one handle and a flat bottom. It is cheap to buy, heats up quickly and evenly for quick cooking.'
It's a strong argument for adding a wok to your kitchen repertoire. If you're not sure where to start with it, a book that I think looks great is The Wok: Recipes and Techniques by J. Kenji López-Alt (£36.00 at Amazon) to kickstart using it day-to-day.
3. Low maintenance and lasts for years
One of my aims as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor is to only recommend items that are built to last. A wok fits that criteria, often being made of long-lasting materials.
According to Ping Coombes, a wok only requires minimal effort to keep in great condition, which means that you can keep it in your arsenal for years to come.
When looking for one, Ping recommends that you 'Find a wok suitable for your hob.'
'Woks come in two bottoms, flat and round. Flat is more suitable for inductions and electric, whereas round bottom ones are more suitable for gas burners.'
If you have electric or induction hob, seek out a flat bottomed wok like this one, which is highly rated.
Whereas those with gas burners will reap the benefits of this round-bottomed wok design.
Once you've decided between those two types, there are other factors to consider.
'Then decide on the wok size based on your individual/ family needs and also space available in your kitchen,' says Ping. 'Next is material. You can find non-stick woks, carbon steel or steel. Non-stick is convenient but doesn't heat as much. Carbon steel and steel woks require a little after-washing care but give good flavour to the food.'
So there you have it: the perfect advice for picking a wok that will be with you for years to come.
Do you swear by having a wok in your cooking repertoire or not? Let me know in the comments.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Kelly Hoppen reveals why she doesn’t follow home decor trends – and neither does her new timeless M&S homeware collection
The iconic interior designer's new M&S pieces will elevate your home with her signature polished style
By Sara Hesikova
-
Lidl’s £15 sun sail is everything you need to create a shady oasis in your garden – and it’s on sale right now
With two stylish colours available, the sun sail will make a chic yet practical addition to any of your garden.
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Is open-shelving a stylish storage solution or an impractical trend? Join the debate
Let us know your opinion in the comments
By Rebecca Knight