Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec's Home Truths - their homeware addictions and why they never buy mugs

The professional dancers let us in on some of their home secrets

Aljaz and Janette
(Image credit: Nicky Johnston)
The professional dancers live in North Cheshire with their one-year-old daughter Lyra.

Where's your happy place at home?

JANETTE: Our sitting room where we sit, cuddle and watch telly. When Lyra was born, we didn’t leave the sitting room for the first seven days because [after a c-section] I couldn’t really move! The living room décor is grey, cream and soft colours. On the walls, we have black and white photos of Aljaž over the years. It’s such a cosy room.

ALJAŽ: We bought our L-shaped Camerich sofa when we lived in our flat in London five years ago when there was a huge sale on. I love a bargain!

What's on your bedside table?

J Neom pillow mist spray, my favourite Neom candle, a night mask and a cool all-in-one charging station for my phone, Apple Watch and Air Pods. Lyra’s sleeping in her own room now but I keep an eye on her using a Nanit baby monitor.

What's your homeware addiction?

J Candles! I have a box filled with candles that I haven’t used yet, but if I find another that smells lovely, I buy it anyway!
A What we don’t buy is mugs, because people love giving them to us. I think it’s a British thing because you guys love your tea. It’s such a lovely present to give someone.

What's your favourite shop to buy homeware from?

J I love John Lewis for things like pots, pans, dishes or forks and knives sets. I like going into the store, looking at them, feeling them and seeing the options.

Aljaz and Janette at Pride of Britain awards

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mike Marsland/ WireImage)

What is your home pet peeve?

A I miss having shelter at the front and back of the house. We’ve been in our house in North Cheshire for over a year and considering how much it rains here, every little house should have a foot-long porch outside the house, an open-an-umbrella kind of space. I don’t understand why that’s not a thing.

What chore do you love?

A Vacuuming. When I was growing up, my mum made me vacuum the house every other day so I’ve stuck with that. I bought myself a lovely Dyson V15 Detect.

What do you do if you have time at home on your own?

J I’ll probably pick up a good book, sit in my favourite chair, read and disconnect.
A Call Of Duty on the Playstation. That’s it!

Janette’s first book Tiny Dancer, Big World: How to Find Fulfilment From the Inside Out (£18.99, HarperCollins) is out on 12 September, and is available to pre-order now.

