Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec's Home Truths - their homeware addictions and why they never buy mugs

JANETTE: Our sitting room where we sit, cuddle and watch telly. When Lyra was born, we didn’t leave the sitting room for the first seven days because [after a c-section] I couldn’t really move! The living room décor is grey, cream and soft colours. On the walls, we have black and white photos of Aljaž over the years. It’s such a cosy room.

ALJAŽ: We bought our L-shaped Camerich sofa when we lived in our flat in London five years ago when there was a huge sale on. I love a bargain!