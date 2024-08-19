Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec's Home Truths - their homeware addictions and why they never buy mugs
The professional dancers let us in on some of their home secrets
The professional dancers live in North Cheshire with their one-year-old daughter Lyra.
Where's your happy place at home?
JANETTE: Our sitting room where we sit, cuddle and watch telly. When Lyra was born, we didn’t leave the sitting room for the first seven days because [after a c-section] I couldn’t really move! The living room décor is grey, cream and soft colours. On the walls, we have black and white photos of Aljaž over the years. It’s such a cosy room.
ALJAŽ: We bought our L-shaped Camerich sofa when we lived in our flat in London five years ago when there was a huge sale on. I love a bargain!
What's on your bedside table?
J Neom pillow mist spray, my favourite Neom candle, a night mask and a cool all-in-one charging station for my phone, Apple Watch and Air Pods. Lyra’s sleeping in her own room now but I keep an eye on her using a Nanit baby monitor.
What's your homeware addiction?
J Candles! I have a box filled with candles that I haven’t used yet, but if I find another that smells lovely, I buy it anyway!
A What we don’t buy is mugs, because people love giving them to us. I think it’s a British thing because you guys love your tea. It’s such a lovely present to give someone.
What's your favourite shop to buy homeware from?
J I love John Lewis for things like pots, pans, dishes or forks and knives sets. I like going into the store, looking at them, feeling them and seeing the options.
What is your home pet peeve?
A I miss having shelter at the front and back of the house. We’ve been in our house in North Cheshire for over a year and considering how much it rains here, every little house should have a foot-long porch outside the house, an open-an-umbrella kind of space. I don’t understand why that’s not a thing.
What chore do you love?
A Vacuuming. When I was growing up, my mum made me vacuum the house every other day so I’ve stuck with that. I bought myself a lovely Dyson V15 Detect.
What do you do if you have time at home on your own?
J I’ll probably pick up a good book, sit in my favourite chair, read and disconnect.
A Call Of Duty on the Playstation. That’s it!
Janette’s first book Tiny Dancer, Big World: How to Find Fulfilment From the Inside Out (£18.99, HarperCollins) is out on 12 September, and is available to pre-order now.
