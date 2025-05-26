Home Truths: Gemma Atkinson shares her favourite homeware shops and the chore she loves
Actress and author Gemma Atkinson talks about day-to-day life and the things that make her house feel like home
We speak to the actress and author, who lives in Manchester with her Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer fiancé Gorka Marquez and their two young children – Mia who is aged five, and Tiago, who is one.
What do you do the second you walk through your door?
I am massive on people taking their shoes off before they come into the house, so it’s shoes off, shoes away under the stairs and slippers on. That signifies that I’m in comfy mode.
Do you have a favourite homeware shop?
B&M or The Range in Bury. It’s three storeys and everything you could ever want is in there.
What's on your bedside table?
A CurrentBody red light mask. I have that on every night for 10 minutes. I have a chunk of rose quartz crystal, which is supposed to level out your energies and ward off anything nasty or negative. It sits on top of a deck of angel cards, and next to that is a bottle of lavender spray and Tiago’s baby monitor.
What is your home pet peeve?
Our underfloor heating. I’m a big fan of a radiator with a simple on and off. The underfloor heating drives me mad because it’s either boiling hot or freezing cold. It’s connected to the Wi-Fi and on an app on our phones, so it’s quite complicated. We’ve had a plumber out more times for underfloor heating than anything else.
What smell says home?
A Spanish incense called Palo Santo. It’s quite smoky and [was traditionally used] to ward off evil spirits.
Mia sometimes has nightmares and I'll go in a room the next day with it and say, ‘No, go away, whatever you are!’. Gorka thinks I'm crazy.
On a Sunday morning, I light incense around the whole house and it smells like a spa.
What chore do you love?
Vacuuming. We’ve got the standard Henry vacuum cleaner and it’s brilliant. There’s something satisfying about vacuuming, especially when you have kids, because there are crumbs, crayons and all kinds of things everywhere.
One of the best vacuum cleaners, the iconic Henry hoover is a reliable workhorse that will last for years.
…and what chore do you hate?
Washing dishes. There are just three of us for mealtimes [Tiago is only one], which doesn’t warrant using a dishwasher. I’m not a fan of doing them, but you have to every day.
Are you a good host?
Gorka’s a fantastic host. I’m probably not as good. The year before last, he made Christmas dinner for 15 and smashed it. I put a few crisps in a bowl, whereas he’ll do a platter of Spanish ham, olives and nice bread.
He enjoys hosting and says it’s in the Spanish culture. They sit down for every meal together – it’s like a celebration. We tend to have a Sunday dinner together, but everyone else in the household eats at separate times.
Do you try your hand at DIY?
I can put pictures up on the wall, but when it comes to actual DIY, as in building shelves, I always call my stepdad Peter. He was an engineer – he’s fantastic – whereas Gorka’s terrible. Anything Gorka builds himself, he doesn’t know this, but I always ask Peter to come and triple-check it. Nine out of ten times, Peter has to make adjustments for safety!
Quick fire questions with Gemma Atkinson
- Shoes on or off? Off.
- Eat at table or laps? The table – there’s less mess.
- Lighting – bright or moody? Bright.
- Quick shower or long bath? I love a long bath, but my reality is a shower.
- Colourful or neutral? I love colourful, cosy, floral; Gorka loves beige, bland, white. We have a mix.
- Neat or creative chaos? Creative chaos.
- Music, radio, TV or quiet? I always like a bit of background music.
Gemma’s latest children’s book, Let’s Get Ready, is out on 10 April (£7.99, Scholastic)
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Is The Range the new (and more affordable) John Lewis for lamps? I couldn’t believe it when I found these impressive budget alternatives
If you're a fan of John Lewis lamp designs like me then you'll love these budget-friendly lookalikes
-
I went to Italy and found the most beautiful star jasmine arch – so I asked the experts how to recreate it
I've never seen anything like it!
-
Only you and I will know these 6 coastal home decor pieces came from Primark - it's the high street collection not to miss this summer
Interiors snobs, stop scrolling - you won't want to miss these stunning buys
-
Melissa Hemsley shares her home truths about her Sunday Cook Off and must-have kitchen products
Chef and cookery writer Melissa Hemsley gets up close and personal with her home truths
-
Sara Cox shares her home truths about her GSD weekends to the pet peeve she can't stand
Sara Cox gets up close and personal with her home
-
Shirley Ballas Home Truths - her favourite Matalan pjs and where she's spending Christmas day
The Strictly Come Dancing judge reveals her festive Home Truths, from her decorating style to what she hopes to find in her stocking this year
-
Home Truths with Emeli Sandé - and why she's always on Christmas Day dishwashing duty
Singer songwriter Emeli Sandé reveals how she spends Christmas each year and why tradition is so important to her
-
Pinterest UK's Head of Home reveals what the most popular Christmas trends this year will be
Pinterest UK’s Head of Home Matt Siberry shares the top three festive trends that people are ‘pinning’ the most
-
Home Truths with Emma Bunton - the Spice Girl reveals her love for cleaning
We speak to self-confessed clean freak Emma Bunton and find out what part of her home she loves to clean every day!
-
Home Truths with Joan Collins - find out why she never misses home...
Dame Joan Collins tells us all about her home life and why she loves instant coffee and eighties music...
-
Home Truths with Helen Skelton (and what bad habit she can't quit)
The presenter and Strictly alumni Helen Skelton loves nothing more than a relaxing long soak in the bath