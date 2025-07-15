I'm a Sleep Editor, who has more bed linen than I know what to do with – this is the £12 solution that's transformed my bedding storage woes

As Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor, the one thing I do not have *any* shortage of is bedding.

After four years spent testing the best duvets, pillows, and all manner of duvet covers and sheets for our where to buy bedding guide, it’s fair to say I have bedding stashed in every conceivable corner of my home.

I’ll be brave and give you a peek into the current state of my linen cupboard below. But, needless to say, what I am in desperate need of by this stage is bedding organisation.

Thankfully, I’ve just found the perfect solution in the shape of these bedding organisers that are currently just £13.99 for three on Amazon.

Storage experts say that when it comes to how many sets of bedding you should have, the average person owns two or three sets per bed.

However, despite frequent donations to friends, family, and neighbours, I still easily have about twelve sets of bed linen lurking in my airing cupboard at any one time.

Plus, at last count, there were eight king-size duvets piled on top of the bed in my spare bedroom, all either just having been tested or waiting patiently to be put through Ideal Home's duvet testing process.

It’s a lot of bedding by anyone’s standards. Here's how my linen cupboard currently looks, and this is after a pretty drastic clear-out and tidy recently.

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

As such, I don’t so much need bedding storage; I need some kind of industrial-scale bedding storage intervention.

And as much as I've look wistfully at the ingenious bedding files Ideal Home’s Rebecca Knight has employed in her London flat, when I read about the two duvet cover rotation her and her partner employ, I knew this compact and space-saving storage solution wasn’t going to house my, errr… larger… collection of bedding.

Whilst my bedding situation is unusual – I’m pretty sure I’m the only person who lives alone and yet has twelve of the best mattress protectors and umpteen electric blankets hidden in their house – you don't need that large of a family before the bedding situation soon adds up.

(Image credit: TIM YOUNG)

A master bedroom, two kids' beds, and a guest bedroom soon means four sets of bedding. And if you have a summer and winter tog duvet for each bed – plus, at least one spare set of bedding for each when one is in the wash – then like me, your airing cupboard is probably fast threatening to smother you in a sea of loose sheets every time you open the door.

The joy of these particular Amazon bedding organisers, is that unlike the bedding files I've come across on Amazon, they’re large. They measure roughly H35 x W60 x D40cm each, and that means there’s plenty of room for a king-size duvet inside, plus some space to spare.

If you only need to store a double or a single duvet, that means there’s room to pack some bed linen into the storage cube, too. I even managed to squeeze three pillows into one bag without too much bulging at the seams. And thankfully, the zips feel robust, so I didn't worry about overfilling them slightly.

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

What's even better, especially if you have a small bedroom like me, and not much space for storage ideas, is that, unlike the bedding files, these storage bags fold completely flat when they're not in use. I also love that large window on the front that lets me easily identify what's inside. You could always add a handwritten label if you want to be *really* organised.

If I had more bedrooms to worry about, I’d have one of these storage cubes dedicated to each bed. So a winter storage cube with a higher tog duvet and brushed cotton bedding, ready for the colder months, to be unpacked in October and put on the bed.

And then a bag ready and waiting with a summer tog duvet and a breathable muslin bedding or 200 thread count cotton percale bedding set for the warmer months.

All in all, these storage bags have definitely transformed my bedding storage for the better. And at just £13.99 for three of the foldable storage boxes with lids, I think they're a great investment. No wonder they have so many 5-star reviews on Amazon. In fact, I'm about to go and order some more.