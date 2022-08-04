Marie Kondo's Home Truths - the tidying guru reveals her home secrets

My favourite chore, as you might guess, would be folding clothes! My mother taught me that chores are something fun and bring joy and happiness to our family. I love doing all types of chores, but I don’t like it when I don’t have enough time to do them. Right now, with my baby son, it’s been quite tough to get to all of them when I want to, so I turn some chores into a game. My girls and I fold clothes together, it’s like doing origami for them.