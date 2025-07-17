Former tennis pro Annabel Croft shares her favourite place to buy homeware and the chore she loves
The former tennis pro, Strictly star and mum-of-three lives in Surrey.
What is the first thing you do the second you walk through your door?
I take my coat off and then usually make a cup of tea. If it's late at night, I go straight to the kettle to make my hot water bottle. I make one pretty much every night, other than in the summer, when it's hot. It’s comforting. I can't really sleep without one.
What’s your favourite time of the day at home?
When I’ve had a good day, it's not too late, and it's tea and cake time. I like that period of time before cooking dinner when I relax by reading or I might catch up on a few emails.
Where’s your happy place at home?
In bed. [My late husband] Mel always used to say to me, ‘I'm in my happiest place with my favourite person’ so we would always be very happy going to bed to wind down by watching something. I’ve got a nice big screen in the bedroom. I know people say not to have a TV in the bedroom but I like nothing more than going to bed early and watching something.
What's on your bedside table?
Some crystals. I think they bring good energy. I've got my side lamp, a picture of Mel and a box of tissues.
What's your homeware addiction?
I've now switched from plastic food containers to glass. It's like an obsession because there's always something you need to put in one! Microplastics worry me. The more you can avoid all those plastics, the better.
What’s your favourite shop to buy homeware?
I've always loved John Lewis. It’s a very cosy, safe place where you feel looked after. I love the way the staff are trained and make you feel important; they have very high standards.
What chore do you love doing?
Ironing. If there's a massive pile, it gives me the time to listen to a podcast. I genuinely love it!
…and what chore do you hate doing?
Taking the bins out. I do it through gritted teeth. I hate it.
What do you do if you have time at home on your own?
At the moment, I’m obsessed with decluttering in anticipation of moving house soon. Yesterday, I went to the tip again and the charity shops again. I've got a whole garage and shed to clear out but I’m really enjoying it. I'm finding it very therapeutic. I wish we’d done it more through life because it feels good. I can feel the energy of the house change as I do it.
Do you have a bad home habit that you'd like to quit?
I loathe one corner in the kitchen - the pile-up corner where letters and envelopes go or empty milk churn rings or bottles. I hate it and it's annoying, but who can be bothered to take it out to the recycling bin straight away?
Do you have any routines at home?
I can't start the day without a cup of tea. Even if I'm leaving for the airport at 5am, I'll make one. My dad used to bring me a cup of tea every day. I have happy memories of him coming in to get me up for school and he'd always put a cup by our bed.
When you're away, what do you miss most about home?
Other than my wardrobe, my routine of tea in bed. I now travel with a cup and tea from home, then the first thing I do wherever I go is buy water and milk so I can have tea in the morning in a nice cup!
In the hot seat
- Shoes on or off? I take off the shoes that have been outside and put on my favourite slippers.
- Eat at table or laps? Table.
- Lighting - bright or moody? Moody. Lighting changes the whole energy of a room.
- Quick shower or long bath? Both but nothing can beat the indulgence of a wonderful bath.
- Colourful or neutral? I've always loved neutrals but wherever I move, I'm going to go with colour.
- Neat or creative chaos? I don't like chaos. It creates a chaotic brain.
- Music, radio, tv or quiet? Sometimes I don’t want any noise then other times I come into the house and it feels so quiet and empty so I stick on the TV or some tennis to bring energy back to the house again.
