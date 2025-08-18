I saw the M&S x National Gallery collection IRL and it looks even better in person – it’s a masterclass in maximalist, opulent design

There’s nothing I love more than going for a mooch on my lunch break, and one place I always end up is the hallowed halls of M&S. And I’m so glad I did, as I spotted the M&S x National Gallery collection in person, and it looks even better than the photos online.

Showcasing designs inspired by historical artworks, this elevated collection is all about celebrating British heritage as well as iconic pieces of art. It’s grand and dramatic, exactly what you would expect from such a collaboration, and setting the tone for some big autumnal home decor trends/

Two things stood out to me when I was browsing the collection in the store. First was the Sateen Floral Bedding Set (from £69) , which is a masterclass in how to nail opulence. The maximalist jacquard print has a rich-purple hue and an abundance of floral motifs. It quite literally stopped me in my tracks, and I loved the feel of its 100% cotton material.

Another highlight was easily the National Gallery Accent Chair (£299) , which, if I could have squeezed it into my tote bag, I would have. It has a wide seat and plush cushion, which makes it perfect for snuggling up in.

But that is only part of the collection; these are a few of my other top picks from the M&S x National Gallery Collection.

M&S X National Gallery National Gallery Accent Armchair £229 at M&S I wasn't able to sit on this in the store, but reviews praise how comfortable it is online. It's dramatically beautiful and would be a real showstopper in your room. M&S X National Gallery Sateen Floral Bedding Set From £69 at M&S Add some drama to your bedroom with this stunning set. It's moody, luxe look makes a statement, and I'm obsessed with its added black bow details. M&S X National Gallery Velvet Floral Table Lamp £69 at M&S This gothic lamp looks so cool, I can't stop thinking about it. It's only available online, but reviews say it is stunning IRL. M&S X National Gallery Velvet Floral Ruffle Trim Cushion £29.50 at M&S With patterns, ruffles and bold colour, this cushion catches the eye straight away. The cover is also made from velvet for an added luxe feel. M&S X National Gallery Floral Cake Stand £30 at M&S Perfect for hosting, this cake stand will turn your bake into a showstopper. Each scalloped plate has an individual floral design, and the added gold details make the perfect finishing touch. M&S X National Gallery Floral Porcelain Platter £25 at M&S This gorgeous platter was the first thing I spotted in the store, and I was immediately taken with it. It's high-quality and very pretty, making it a great choice for special occasions.

This latest collaboration proves one thing. M&S will always be an excellent option for sourcing some of the season’s most on-trend homeware. Which piece is your favourite?